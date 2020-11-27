Ireland vs Georgia live stream: how to watch the Autumn Nations for free

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has made nine changes to his side ahead of Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup clash with Georgia in Dublin. Following their 18-7 defeat to England last week, Ireland will be keen to impress. Make sure you know how to watch an Ireland vs Georgia live stream, wherever you are.

Good news: most Autumn Nations Cup rugby games are 100 percent free to watch in the UK. Coverage is split across Amazon Prime and Channel 4. Going to be abroad? You can use a VPN to watch online, just like you would at home in the UK!

Our pick of the best Black Friday VPN deals

The 2020 Autumn Nations Cup sees 16 matches played between 13th November and 6th December. Created as a replacement for the Autumn Internationals, cancelled because of coronavirus, the eight-nation clash features England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France, Italy, Fiji and Georgia.

This weekend, it's the climax of the group stages. Wales take on England in Llanelli while Ireland face Georgia at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland might be heavy favourites to defeat the Georgians, a team that have yet to register a point in the Autumn Nations Cup, but Andy Farrell's men will be wary of their opponents.

Farrell has shuffled the pack, making nine changes. The experimental team will see Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey pick up just his fourth Test cap for Ireland. Conor Murray and Billy Burns come in at fly-half, replacing Leinster pair Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne. Stuart McCloskey will partner Chris Farrell in the midfield.

Ireland vs Georgia will kick off at 2pm at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, on Saturday 28th November. Follow our guide below to live stream every tackle and try of Ireland vs Georgia free...

How to watch Ireland vs Georgia free in the UK

(Image credit: Autumn Nations Cup)

Saturday's clash between England and Ireland will be broadcast live on Channel 4 and the All4 streaming service. All4 can be used by anyone in the UK. Registration is 100 percent free and open to all, but you should be in possession of a valid TV license.

Not in the UK but want to access your Channel 4 account? Your best option is to use a VPN and log in using a UK IP address. You'll find our step-by-step guide to the best VPN deals below.

Luck enough to live in Ireland? Irish broadcaster RTE will show the match live and stream the action via the RTE Player.

If you're going to be outside Ireland during the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup tournament, use a VPN to access your Amazon Prime account as if you were at home.

How to watch Ireland vs Georgia from abroad using a VPN

(Image credit: Express VPN)

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant streaming services to watch Ireland vs Georgia, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the rugby. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

How to watch Ireland vs Georgia in Ireland

(Image credit: RTE)

Free-to-air broadcaster RTE has the rights to show all of Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup games live, including the opener against Wales tonight. Irish rugby fans can also stream the action online via the RTE Player, which can be accessed via RTE's iOS and Android apps.

Don't forget, you'll need a reliable and safe VPN – such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN – to access your RTE account when away from home.

How to watch Ireland vs Georgia in the USA

(Image credit: FloSports)

FloSports has the exclusive rights to broadcast the Autumn Nations Cup in the United States and will offer live streams of all 16 games – including Ireland vs Georgia. Subscription starts at $12.50 per month.

The FloSports app is supported by: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV and select Smart TVs. You'll also find iOS and Android FloSports apps in the relevant app stores.

If you're an existing FloSports subscriber and find yourself outside of the US, you'll need to use a VPN to access your account.

Kick time is 9am ET on Saturday 28th November.

How to watch Ireland vs Georgia in Australia

(Image credit: beIN Sports)

If you're prepared for some pretty early starts, you can watch the Autumn Nations Cup games in Australia via beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show every match, including Ireland vs Georgia, which kicks off at midnight AEST on Saturday night and runs into Sunday morning.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports and watch on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Even better, beIN offers a free two week trial. You can cancel it at any time. If you don't cancel, it automatically renews at a cost of $19.99 per month.

How to watch Ireland vs Georgia in New Zealand

(Image credit: Sky Sport New Zealand)

Sky Sports is the official broadcast partner of the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup in New Zealand. Sky subscribers can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage of England vs Ireland online or via the app.

Not a Sky subscriber? The Sky Sport Now service - billed as "The Home of Live Sport Online" – provides access to Sky Sports channels on a pay-per-view basis on smart TVs and mobile devices.

Autumn Nations Cup 2020 schedule

(Image credit: Wikipedia)

All times shown are GMT.

ROUND 1

Ireland vs Wales, 7pm on 13 November – Channel 4

Italy vs Scotland, 12.45pm on 14 November – Amazon

England vs Georgia, 3pm on 14 November – Amazon

France vs Fiji, 3pm on 15 November – Amazon

ROUND 2

Italy vs Fiji, 12.45pm on 21 November – Amazon

England vs Ireland, 3pm on 21 November – Channel 4 and Amazon

Wales vs Georgia, 5.15pm on 21 November – Amazon

Scotland vs France, 3pm on 22 November – Amazon

ROUND 3

Scotland vs Fiji, 1.45pm on 28 November – Amazon

Wales vs England, 4pm on 28 November – Amazon

France vs Italy, 8pm on 28 November – Amazon

Ireland vs Georgia, 2pm on 29 November – Channel 4

FINALS WEEKEND

Georgia vs TBD, 12pm on 5 December – Amazon

Ireland vs TBD, 2.15pm on 5 December – Amazon

Wales vs TBD, 4.45pm on 5 December – Amazon

England vs TBD, 2pm on 6 December – Amazon