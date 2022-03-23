IPL live stream 2022: how to watch the Indian Premier League cricket online

The Indian Premier League 2022 – the world's biggest T20 cricket competition – returns with two new teams for this year. A total of 70 matches and four playoff games will be played over 65 days, starting with a box office clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on 26th March 2022. Better still, US fans can get an 2022 IPL live stream for just $6.99 a month on ESPN+. You beauty!

IPL live stream 2022 Date: 26th March - 22nd May 2022 Start time: 10am ET / 2pm GMT / 7.30pm IST US streams: ESPN+ UK streams: Sky | Now Ind stream: Disney+ Hotstar Aus stream: Kayo Sports

The big news is that 10 teams – not eight – will compete for the IPL 2022 playoff places, with just two sides progressing to the TATA IPL final on 29th May 2022. The new franchises are the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

The group stage of the tournament will be played in the state of Maharashtra, with three venues in Mumbai and one venue in Pune splitting the hosting duties. The final group match will be Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings on 22nd May at the Wankhede Stadium.

Last year, Chennai Super Kings were crowned Indian Premier League champions for the fourth time after beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs. Competition will be even stiffer this year, as the world's greatest players flock to the richest league in cricket.

New boys Lucknow Super Giants will be captained by India's KL Rahul, New Zealand's Kane Williamson will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad, South Africa's Faf du Plessis will skipper Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Indian national team captain Rohit Sharma will lead five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. As usual, each team is allowed up to eight overseas players – but only four can appear in the starting XI.

The vast majority of 2022 IPL matches start at 10am ET / 2pm GMT, so it's the perfect way to spend your day. Make sure you know how to watch a 2022 IPL live stream from wherever you are.

All times IST. (7.30pm IST = 10am ET / 3.30pm IST = 6am ET)

1 CSK vs KKR March 26, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

Click to see full 2022 IPL fixtures 2 DC vs MI March 27, 2022 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 3 PBKS vs RCB March 27, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 4 GT vs LSG March 28, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 5 SRH vs RR March 29, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 6 RCB vs KKR March 30, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 7 LSG vs CSK March 31, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 8 KKR vs PBKS April 1, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 9 MI vs RR April 2, 2022 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 10 GT vs DC April 2, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 11 CSK vs PBKS April 3, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 12 SRH vs LSG April 4, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 13 RR vs RCB April 5, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 14 KKR vs MI April 6, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 15 LSG vs DC April 7, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 16 PBKS vs GT April 8, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 17 CSK vs SRH April 9, 2022 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 18 RCB vs MI April 9, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 19 KKR vs DC April 10, 2022 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 20 RR vs LSG April 10, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 21 SRH vs GT April 11, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 22 CSK vs RCB April 12, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 23 MI vs PBKS April 13, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 24 RR vs GT April 14, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 25 SRH vs KKR April 15, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 26 MI vs LSG April 16, 2022 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 27 DC vs RCB April 16, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 28 PBKS vs SRH April 17, 2022 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 29 GT vs CSK April 17, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 30 RR vs KKR April 18, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 31 LSG vs RCB April 19, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 32 DC vs PBKS April 20, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 33 MI vs CSK April 21, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 34 DC vs RR April 22, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 35 KKR vs GJ April 23, 2022 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 36 RCB vs SRH April 23, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 37 LSG vs MI April 24, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 38 PBKS vs CSK April 25, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 39 RCB vs RR April 26, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 40 GT vs SRH April 27, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 41 DC vs KKR April 28, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 42 PBKS vs LSG April 29, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 43 GT vs RCB April 30, 2022 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 44 RR vs MI April 30, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 45 DC vs LSG May 1, 2022 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 46 SRH vs CSK May 1, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 47 KKR vs RR May 2, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 48 GT vs PBKS May 3, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 49 RCB vs CSK May 4, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 50 DC vs SRH May 5, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 51 GT vs MI May 6, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 52 PBKS vs RR May 7, 2022 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 53 LSG vs KKR May 7, 2022 3:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 54 SRH vs RCB May 8, 2022 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 55 CSK vs DC May 8, 2022 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 56 MI vs KKR May 9, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 57 LSG vs GT May 10, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 58 RR vs DC May 11, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 59 CSK vs MI May 12, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 60 RCB vs PBKS May 13, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 61 KKR vs SRH May 14, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 62 CSK vs GT May 15, 2022 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 63 LSG vs RR May 15, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 64 PBKS vs DC May 16, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 65 MI vs SRH May 17, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 66 KKR vs LSG May 18, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 67 RCB vs GT May 19, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 68 RR vs CSK May 20, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 69 MI vs DC May 21, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 70 SRH vs PBKS May 22, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 71 QUALIFIER 1 TBD 7:30 PM Ahmedabad 72 ELIMINATOR TBD 7:30 PM Ahmedabad 73 QUALIFIER 2 TBD 7:30 PM Ahmedabad 74 FINAL May 29, 2022 7:30 PM Ahmedabad

Watch a 2022 IPL live stream for just $6.99

US cricket fans can pick up a 2022 PL live stream on ESPN+. Subscription to ESPN's streaming service costs just $6.99 a month, but the Disney+/ESPN+/Hulu bundle is an even better deal at just $12.99 a month.

Cable subscribers can watch the 2022 IPL live on Willow TV. You'll need to subscribe to Willow ($9.99 a month) and then sign in via the login page of your TV provider (Spectrum, Dish, Xfinity, etc).

IPL live stream 2022 in the UK

(Image credit: Sky Sports / Now TV)

Sky Sports has the exclusive TV rights to IPL cricket in the UK. Subscribers can catch all the action live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Cord-cutters also have the option to buy a Now Sports Monthly Pass for £33.99, or a Day Pass for £11.99.

IPL live stream 2022 in India

(Image credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

Disney+ Hotstar is the place to find live coverage of the 2022 IPL in India. Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to live cricket plus original Disney+ content (in English).

Disney+ Hotstar Premium costs Rs. 299 (around £3/$3) a month or Rs. 1499 a year.

IPL live stream 2022 in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo Sports)

Foxtel has the TV rights to the 2022 IPL in Australia. Cricket fans without cable can pick up an IPL live stream via Kayo Sports. The popular streaming service costs from AU$25 a month and new users get a free 14-day trial.

You can cancel Kayo Sports at anytime – there's no lock-in contract – and access includes ton of top-notch sports, from F1 to football and golf.