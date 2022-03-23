IPL live stream 2022: how to watch the Indian Premier League cricket online

Live stream the 2022 IPL live on TV, online and on your mobile

The Indian Premier League 2022 – the world's biggest T20 cricket competition – returns with two new teams for this year. A total of 70 matches and four playoff games will be played over 65 days, starting with a box office clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on 26th March 2022. Better still, US fans can get an 2022 IPL live stream for just $6.99 a month on ESPN+. You beauty!

IPL live stream 2022

Date: 26th March - 22nd May 2022

Start time: 10am ET / 2pm GMT / 7.30pm IST

US streams: ESPN+

UK streams: Sky | Now

Ind stream: Disney+ Hotstar

Aus stream: Kayo Sports

The big news is that 10 teams – not eight – will compete for the IPL 2022 playoff places, with just two sides progressing to the TATA IPL final on 29th May 2022. The new franchises are the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

The group stage of the tournament will be played in the state of Maharashtra, with three venues in Mumbai and one venue in Pune splitting the hosting duties. The final group match will be Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings on 22nd May at the Wankhede Stadium.

Last year, Chennai Super Kings were crowned Indian Premier League champions for the fourth time after beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs. Competition will be even stiffer this year, as the world's greatest players flock to the richest league in cricket.

New boys Lucknow Super Giants will be captained by India's KL Rahul, New Zealand's Kane Williamson will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad, South Africa's Faf du Plessis will skipper Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Indian national team captain Rohit Sharma will lead five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. As usual, each team is allowed up to eight overseas players – but only four can appear in the starting XI.

The vast majority of 2022 IPL matches start at 10am ET / 2pm GMT, so it's the perfect way to spend your day. Make sure you know how to watch a 2022 IPL live stream from wherever you are.

2022 IPL fixtures  – match dates & start times

All times IST. (7.30pm IST = 10am ET  /  3.30pm IST = 6am ET) 

1 CSK vs KKR March 26, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

Watch a 2022 IPL live stream for just $6.99

US cricket fans can pick up a 2022 PL live stream on ESPN+. Subscription to ESPN's streaming service costs just $6.99 a month, but the Disney+/ESPN+/Hulu bundle is an even better deal at just $12.99 a month.

Cable subscribers can watch the 2022 IPL live on Willow TV. You'll need to subscribe to Willow ($9.99 a month) and then sign in via the login page of your TV provider (Spectrum, Dish, Xfinity, etc).

IPL live stream 2022 in the UK

IPL live stream 2022: how to watch the Indian Premier League cricket online

(Image credit: Sky Sports / Now TV)

Sky Sports has the exclusive TV rights to IPL cricket in the UK. Subscribers can catch all the action live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket. 

Cord-cutters also have the option to buy a Now Sports Monthly Pass for £33.99, or a Day Pass for £11.99.

IPL live stream 2022 in India

IPL live stream 2022: how to watch the Indian Premier League cricket online

(Image credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

Disney+ Hotstar is the place to find live coverage of the 2022 IPL in India. Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to live cricket plus original Disney+ content (in English). 

Disney+ Hotstar Premium costs Rs. 299 (around £3/$3) a month or Rs. 1499 a year.

IPL live stream 2022 in Australia

IPL live stream 2022: how to watch the Indian Premier League cricket online

(Image credit: Kayo Sports)

Foxtel has the TV rights to the 2022 IPL in Australia. Cricket fans without cable can pick up an IPL live stream via Kayo Sports. The popular streaming service costs from AU$25 a month and new users get a free 14-day trial.

You can cancel Kayo Sports at anytime – there's no lock-in contract – and access includes ton of top-notch sports, from F1 to football and golf. 

