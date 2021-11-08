India vs Namibia live stream and how to watch the T20 World Cup for free

India lock horns with Namibia in the final T20 World Cup Super 12 match at the Dubai International Stadium today. Both sides have been knocked out of the competition but pre-tournament favourites India will be desperate for a winning end to their T20 World Cup campaign. Play gets underway at 2pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch an India vs Namibia live stream from anywhere in the world.

India vs Namibia live stream Date: 8th November 2021 Time: 2pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT / midnight AEST Location: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai Australia stream: Kayo Sports (free trial) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Willow | Sling | ESPN+ UK stream: Now TV India stream: Disney+ Hotstar

Today's final Super 12 clash might be a dead rubber but it's of huge significance to Virat Kohli. The veteran batsman will step down as India's T20 captain after the T20 World Cup and will be keen to end his tenure on a high after such a disappointing run in the Super 12s.

After defeats in their two opening games, Virat Kohli's men were left clinging to the (faint) hope that Afghanistan would beat New Zealand to keep them in contention. It was not to be; the Black Caps beat the Tigers by eight wickets yesterday to knock India out of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Namibia, India's opponents today, have amassed just two points from the Super 12 stage of the competition and are set to finish fifth in Group 2. They won't be easing off, though, with Eagles' all-rounder David Wiese warning today's match is "a chance to impress".

"Our first result in Round 1 itself against Sri Lanka was a bit of a baptism of fire," said Wiese. "But we have established ourselves as the best Associate team by beating Scotland which is a great achievement for Namibian cricket."

The first of two semi-finals – England vs New Zealand – takes place Wednesday, followed by Pakistan vs Australia on Thursday.

India vs Namibia starts at 2pm GMT today, Monday 8th November. Follow our guide to watch an India vs Namibia live stream from where you are in the world.

India vs Namibia free live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to air the T20 World Cup 2021. Cord-cutters can catch India vs Namibia live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A Kayo subscription costs just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. New users get a 14-day free trial, so you can watch the majority of the T20 World Cup for free.

Kayo Sports Kayo Sports Watch T20 cricket with a free 14-day trial

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports – including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. You can choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel at any time. There's no lock-in contract to worry about.

Watch an India vs Namibia live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant India vs Namibia cricket rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. View Deal



Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the India vs Namibia, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo Sports on your browser or device and enjoy the cricket using Kayo's 14-day free trial.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

India vs Namibia live stream in USA

(Image credit: ESPN+)

Willow TV has the rights to show the T20 World Cup 2021 in the States, but there's plenty of options for those without cable.

ESPN Plus is streaming every T20 World Cup match, including India vs Namibia, at the very affordable price of $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. Howzat?

Of course, ESPN Plus is only available within the USA. If you're stuck abroad you'll need to use a VPN to access ESPN Plus without being geo-blocked.

You can also stream Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. Better still, new users get their first month for only $10...

Sling TV Sling TV Watch 1-month of T20 cricket for only $15

Catch all the action Sling TV and enjoy your first month for only $10 with this initial offer ($35 a month thereafter). Willow TV is an add-on but you can get the first month for only $5 ($10 a month thereafter). Cancel at any time.

India vs Namibia live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Sky Sports / Now TV)

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast the T20 World Cup in the UK. Catch India vs Namibia on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

To watch, you'll need to either subscribe to Sky Sports on your platform of choice or buy a Sky Sports pass on Now. It's £9.99 for a Day Pass or £33.99 for the month

Image Now Sky Sports Month Pass + HD boost for £33.99

Watch the ICC T20 Men's World Cup cricket, as well as all Sky's coverage of football, golf and the F1 in 1080p HD. No strings, no commitments, just lots and lots of top-notch sport. View Deal

Sky subscribers can add the 11 Sky Sports channels to their package here. Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch T20 World Cup live stream by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

India vs Namibia live stream in India

(Image credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

Disney+ Hotstar is the place to find live coverage of the T20 World Cup in India.

Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to an India vs Namibia live stream plus original Disney+ content (in English) for Rs 499 (around £5/$7) per month, or you can take out an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

T20 World Cup match schedule

UK start times:

Super 12 – Group 2

India vs Group A runner-up – 8 November, 2pm

Knockout stages

Semi-final 1

England vs New Zealand – Wednesday 10th November, 2pm

Semi-final 2

Pakistan vs Australia – Thursday 11th November, 2pm

Final

TBC vs TBC – Sunday 14th November, 2pm