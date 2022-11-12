Pakistan vs England live stream and how to watch the T20 World Cup final 2022

England demolished an out-of-sorts India to set up a huge showdown with rivals Pakistan in Sunday's T20 World Cup final. Can Babar's men break Buttler's heart at the MCG? With thunderstorms forecast to interrupt play, expect an upset or two. Make sure you know how to watch a Pakistan vs England live stream for free (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world.

Pakistan vs England live stream Date: Sunday 13th November 2022 Time: 8am GMT / 4am ET / 1am PT / 7pm AEDT Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Free live streams: 9Now (Aus) | Channel 4 (UK)

Jos Buttler (80 not out) and Alex Hales (86 not out) pieced together a stunning opening effort to propel England to 169 and despatch India with 10 wickets to spare in Thursday's semi-final.

Now, 30 years on from their classic MCG encounter in the 1992 final of the 50-over ICC Cricket World Cup, England face Pakistan. Back then, Imran Khan's side "fought like cornered tigers" to beat England by 22 runs – can they do it again?

It would be foolish to bet against the Shaheens. Like England, they finished second in their Super 12 group and went on to ace their semi-final, thrashing New Zealand by seven wickets. Both sides have won the T20 World Cup before (England in 2010; Pakistan in 2009), so it's time to settle the score!

Pakistan vs England begins at 8am GMT at the MCG on Sunday, 13th November. Follow our guide to watch a Pakistan vs England live stream for free from wherever you are in the world, online and on TV.

Watch a free Pakistan vs England live stream

Pakistan vs England is one of 14 T20 World Cup 2022 matches to be broadcast for free on 9Gem and streaming platform 9Now (opens in new tab) in Australia. The match will also be live on Channel 4 in the UK. Travelling away from home?

Use a VPN to watch a free Pakistan vs England live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Pakistan vs England Watch T20 cricket for free (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)The Nine Network carries a slate of free-to-air matches from the T20 World Cup 2022, including the final featuring Pakistan vs England.

Fox Sports also has the rights to air the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Cord-cutters can catch every match live and on-demand through Kayo Sports (7-day free trial) (opens in new tab), with a subscription costing from AU$27.50 per month. Again, if you're an Aussie abroad, you'll need a VPN (opens in new tab) to stream your Kayo subscription.

Watch an Pakistan vs England live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant T20 World Cup cricket rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which we rate as the best VPN for World Cup streaming. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for a Pakistan vs England live stream

Using a VPN to watch Pakistan vs England is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Pakistan vs England, you may wish to select 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Pakistan vs England live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab), which offers 24-hour assistance.

Watch an Pakistan vs England live stream in the USA

Willow TV (opens in new tab) has the rights to show the T20 World Cup final featuring Pakistan vs England in the US, but there are plenty of options for those without cable.

ESPN Plus is streaming Pakistan vs England, and at the reasonable price of $9.99 a month. You can also bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu for $13.99 per month.

ESPN Plus is only available within the USA, so you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access ESPN Plus when travelling overseas.

A cheaper option is to watch Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. You don't even need a full Sling subscription. Just $5 will get you Pakistan vs England with the discount below.

(opens in new tab) Pakistan vs England | 50% off Sling TV offer (opens in new tab)

Enjoy 50 per cent off your first month of Willow on Sling with this initial offer. It's just $5 to watch Willow on Sling for a month. It's $10 per month thereafter but you can cancel at any time. There are plenty more cable channels available through Sling's Orange and Blue packages too.

Pakistan vs England live stream in the UK

Breaking news: Channel 4 has signed a deal to broadcast Pakistan vs England live on free-to-air TV in the UK. License-payers can stream the action free on the Channel 4 (opens in new tab) website.

Sky Sports – the official home of the T20 World Cup 2022 tournament – will be showing Pakistan vs England on Sky Showcase (106), as well as Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

Check out today's best Sky TV deals and packages and best Now TV offers.

Watch an Pakistan vs England live stream in India

Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) is the place to watch live coverage of Pakistan vs England in India.

Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to a Pakistan vs England live stream, plus original Disney+ content (in English) for Rs 499 (around £5/$7) per month, or via an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from wherever you are using a VPN (opens in new tab).