How to watch They Call Me Magic free online with Apple TV+

They Call Me Magic, the critically-acclaimed documentary charting the cinematic life and game-changing feats of NBA Hall of Famer Earvin "Magic" Johnson, premieres on Apple TV+ this Friday, 22nd April 2022. New subscribers can watch They Call Me Magic for free with the Apple TV+ 7-day free trial.

Watch They Call Me Magic Premiere: Friday 22nd April 2022 Global stream: Apple TV+ 7-day FREE trial Cast: Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Jerry West, Dwayne Wade, Larry Bird, Samuel L. Jackson, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Wilbon, Michael Jordan and Snoop Dogg

What makes global sports icon Earvin Johnson "Magic"? For some, it's his megawatt smile and dazzling style of play – a style that forever changed the game of basketball. For others it's the shock of an HIV diagnosis that he transformed from grief into triumph, shifting the global dialogue about the disease and overcoming its odds.

This Apple Original four-part documentary series They Call Me Magic explores the life of a black kid who parlayed his position as a superstar player into a billion dollar business empire, blazing new trails for former athletes and revolutionising the way corporate America does business.

Want the full "Magic" Johnson experience? Make sure you watch HBO's Winning Time too.

The first episode of They Call Me Magic debuts globally on Friday 22nd April 2022 on Apple TV+. Follow our guide to get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+ and watch They Call Me Magic wherever you are.

Watch They Call Me Magic on Apple TV+

They Call Me Magic is an Apple Original, and exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+. After the trial, it's £4.99 / $4.99 / AU$7.99 a month. There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.

The first episodes will be available on 22nd April 2022. No word as yet to when the next three will air.

Watch They Call Me Magic | Apple TV+ 7-day free trial

Apple's premium streaming service offers a ton of original content, from huge hits such as Ted Lasso to Tom Hanks movies and They Call Me Magic. Why not try it free for 7 days? It's just $4.99/£4.99/AU$7.99 a month after, contract-free.

Is Apple TV+ worth trying?

Apple TV+ is Apple's dedicated subscription streaming service, designed to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

It's ad-free (aside from Apple ads) and features a host of high-profile shows – such as They Call Me Magic, Pachinko, WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Severance – produced by the Apple Originals department.

In our review, we praised Apple TV+ for its "reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives".

If you're yet to experience Apple TV+, why not take advantage of this 7-day free trial?

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

They Call Me Magic Season 1 Episode 1 – Friday 22nd April 2022

They Call Me Magic Season 1 Episode 2 – TBA

They Call Me Magic Season 1 Episode 3 – TBA

They Call Me Magic Season 1 Episode 4 – TBA

They Call Me Magic official trailer

How to watch Apple TV+ from overseas using a VPN

Apple TV+ is available in over 100 countries. Travelling abroad and can't access your account? Not to worry. You can use a VPN to enjoy your Apple TV+ account, as if you were back home.