Watch Winning Time on HBO Max online and from wherever you are today, Episode 7

Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty is arguably the best show on TV, and it's available now on HBO Max. Officially, HBO Max is only available in the US – but it's possible to watch Winning Time on HBO Max from the UK and elsewhere using a VPN as a US subscriber travelling abroad. Read the instructions below and we'll explain how to watch Winning Time on HBO Max wherever you are.

Produced by Adam McKay (The Big Short, Succession), Winning Time recounts the story of the Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s. The legendary basketball team, comprised of established skipper Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and cocky youngster Earvin "Magic" Johnson went on to win five NBA Finals – 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987 and 1988.

Based on the New York Times bestseller by sports writer Jeff Pearlman, HBO's 10-part drama reveals all through the eyes of Jerry Buss (John C.Reilly), the flamboyant, hard-drinking real estate mogul who buys the Lakers at their lowest ebb. With the help of first-time NBA coach Jack McKinney (Tracy Letts), a young Paula Abdul and some sketchy accounting, Buss sets about transforming the lame ducks into the hottest team in the league.

The first six episodes of Winning Time are available to stream now on HBO Max. Episode 7 arrives on Sunday 17th April. Make sure you know how to sign up to HBO Max to watch Winning Time wherever you are.

How to watch Winning Time on HBO Max from outside the US

Although HBO Max is only available in the US at the moment, it's relatively simple to access the service from outside the US using a reliable VPN or "Virtual Private Network" allowing you to access the service on your laptop, smart TV, set-top box or streaming stick.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For HBO Max, you may wish to choose 'US'.

3. Then head over to HBO Max on your browser or device and watch Winning Time online.

There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

Do I need a US credit card?

If you don't have a credit card issued in the US the best option is to use PayPal or subscribe on your iPhone/iPad or Android phone/tablet.

How to sign up to HBO Max without a US credit card:

1. Launch your chosen VPN and select US as your country

2. Create a new Apple ID/Google account remembering to pick US as your country. (Apple users can use a UK phone number but should head to the Apple ID website to sign up, rather than using an app on their device).

3. Use your new Apple ID/Google account to access the US Apple App Store or US Google Play Store and download the HBO Max app.

4. Subscribe to HBO Max through the HBO Max app, using PayPal (this can be a UK account) as your method of payment.

5. Bingo! You should now be able to sign in to your HBO Max account from any device.

Fun fact: you can use this method to subscribe to other US streaming services, including Hulu and Peacock TV, as well as the (cheaper) US versions of Disney+ and Netflix.

Do remember that if you can't get this working, you can always get your money back from ExpressVPN within 30 days if you've changed your mind about using their VPN service.

Can I watch Winning Time in the UK?

Not yet – Winning Time is exclusive to HBO Max in the US.

The show will debut on Sky Atlantic and Now this Spring, but an exact UK release date has yet to be announced.

In the meantime, US-based HBO Max subscribers can watch Winning Time from abroad with a VPN.

Winning Time episode 1: 6th March 2022

Winning Time episode 2: 13th March 2022

Winning Time episode 3: 20 March 2022

Winning Time episode 4: 27th March 2022

Winning Time episode 5: 3rd April 2022

Winning Time episode 6: 10th April 2022

Winning Time episode 7: 17th April 2022

Winning Time episode 8: 24th April 2022

Winning Time episode 9: 1st May 2022

Winning Time episode 10: 8th May 2022

Winning Time – meet the cast

Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly)

Buss redefines sports, celebrity and wealth by transforming the Lakers into a dynasty, but his house of cards threatens to collapse on him — and the people he loves most.

Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah)

Johnson’s fast-paced, captivating style of play revolutionises the sport of basketball even as his style of celebrity transforms the social fabric of the culture.

Jerry West (Jason Clarke)

The bad-tempered genius of basketball, West ought to be the perfect man to build the Lakers into a dynasty — if only he can get past his own worst enemy: himself.

Pat Riley (Adrien Brody)‌

The legendary head coach of the Showtime era, Riley leads the Lakers to four NBA championships. His iconic style, confidence, and fast-break offense defines '80s basketball.

Claire Rothman (Gaby Hoffmann)

As the first female manager of any major market arena, Rothman uses her high intelligence and emotional endurance to thrive in the misogynistic world of pro sports.