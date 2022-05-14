How to watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards live online

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards show returns to Las Vegas this year, with spectacular performances from Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Florence + The Machine, Megan Thee Stallion and Burna Boy all on the menu. US fans can stream the 2022 Billboard Music Awards live on Peacock. Away from the US this week? US citizens roaming can watch watch a Billboards live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

2022 Billboard Music Awards Date: Sunday 15th May 2022 Start time: 8pm ET / 1am BST / 10am AEDT (Mon) US streams: Peacock | Sling TV Watch Peacock from overseas with ExpressVPN UK stream: Not available

The Billboard Music Awards has celebrated music's greatest achievements for more than 30 years now. This year's shindig will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas but, despite the many rumours, K-pop idols BTS won't be attending.

For the uninitiated, the BMAs carries an air of authenticity because it's based on hard facts: ticket sales, radio plays, album sales and overall streams. Five new categories were introduced this year, including top Billboard global 200 artist and top viral song.

The Weeknd leads the pack with 17 nominations, while Doja Cat, who recently won a Grammy for Kiss Me More, is sitting pretty with 14 nominations. First time finalist Olivia Rodrigo has landed 13 nominations including the coveted Top Artist award, and Chris Stapleton is up for top country song.

The Billboard awards 2022 will stream live on Peacock in the US. The BMAs are not airing in the UK but that needn't mean you miss out on the fun. Follow the guide below to watch Peacock from where you are with a VPN.

How to watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards online

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

In the US, the 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air live on NBC and Peacock (Peacock subscription from just $4.99 a month).

Outside the US this week? US nationals can use a VPN to watch the Peacock from abroad. Step-by-step guide below.

Another option is to watch NBC via Sling TV. You'll want the Sling Blue package for access to NBC. New users get 50 percent off their first month.

2022 Billboard Music Awards | 50% off Sling TV

Catch the Billboard Music Awards and much more with 50% off your first month of Sling TV Blue. It's $35 a month thereafter should you choose to continue. No contract. Cancel at any time.

How to watch 2022 Billboard awards from abroad with a VPN

Stuck outside the United States? US nationals can access Peacock and Sling from overseas using a VPN (Virtual Private Network). We typically recommend ExpressVPN since it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

A VPN lets you can sign into your your account (or even create a new one) as if you were back home in the States. Good to know, right?

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Paramount Plus on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN for the 2022 Billboard awards

Using a VPN is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2022 Billboard awards, you may wish to choose 'USA' for Peacock.

3. Then head over to Peacock on your browser or device and enjoy the 2022 Billboard awards live stream.

Can you watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in the UK?

Bad news: no streaming services or channels have picked up the rights to broadcast the 2022 Billboard awards in the UK.

But remember: US nationals can live stream the show live on Peacock and use a VPN to access Peacock when outside the US.

Can you watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Australia?

Last year, Australians were lucky enough to watch the 2021 BMAs via free-to-air channel SBS. Will SBS be the home of the 2022 Billboard awards? It's yet to be confirmed, but fingers crossed.

Remember to use a VPN to access your SBS account when travelling outside of Australia.

2022 Billboard awards – full list of nominees

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By The White House - https://www.facebook.com/POTUS/photos/a.107570957986108/275009527908916/?type=3&theater, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=107561597 (Cropped 16:9))

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Givēon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW)

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist

Doja Cat

Givēon

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Givēon

Khalid

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

SZA

Top R&B Tour

Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)

Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

for King & Country

Lauren Daigle

Ye

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Ye

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele, 30

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Top Soundtrack

Arcane League of Legends

Encanto

In The Heights

Sing 2

tick, tick…BOOM!

Top R&B Album

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Givēon, When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Top Rap Album

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain

Rod Wave, SoulFly

The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love

Ye, Donda

Top Country Album

Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On

Lee Brice, Hey World

Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Top Rock Album

AJR, OK Orchestra

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

John Mayer, Sob Rock

twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy

Top Latin Album

Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas

J Balvin, Jose

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

Karol G, KG0516

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Top Dance/Electronic Album

C418, Minecraft – Volume Alpha

FKA twigs, Caprisongs

Illenium, Fallen Embers

Porter Robinson, Nurture

Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender

Top Christian Album

Carrie Underwood, My Savior

CeCe Winans, Believe for It

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven

Ye, Donda

Top Gospel Album

CeCe Winans, Believe for It

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Maverick City Music & Upperroom, move your heart.

Ye, Donda

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Streaming Song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Selling Song

BTS, “Butter”

BTS, “Permission to Dance”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top Radio Song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW)

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW)

BTS, “Butter”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Viral Song (NEW)

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Gayle, “abcdefu”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top R&B Song

Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right”

Givēon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, “Peaches”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”

WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”

Top Rap Song

Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, “Knife Talk”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Polo G, “Rapstar”

Top Country Song

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top Rock Song

Coldplay X BTS, “My Universe”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Imagine Dragons, “Follow You”

Måneskin, “Beggin’”

The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, “Meet Me at Our Spot”

Top Latin Song

Aventura x Bad Bunny, “Volví”

Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”

Farruko, “Pepas”

Kali Uchis, “telepatía”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Farruko, “Pepas”

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, “You”

Tiësto, “The Business”

Travis Scott & HVME, “Goosebumps”

Top Christian Song

Anne Wilson, “My Jesus”

Ye, “Hurricane”

Ye, “Moon”

Ye, “Off The Grid”

Ye, “Praise God”

Top Gospel Song

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, “Jireh”

Ye, “Hurricane”

Ye, “Moon”

Ye, “Off the Grid”

Ye, “Praise God”

