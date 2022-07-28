How to watch Surface free on Apple TV Plus – new eight-part psychological thriller

Surface – the new psychological thriller starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw as a women suffering from amnesia – arrives on Apple TV+ this Friday. The first three episodes of the eight-part series drop on Friday 29th July, followed by new episodes weekly. New subscribers can watch Surface free with the Apple TV+ 7-day free trial and binge a lot more besides.

Watch Surface on Apple TV+ Season premiere: Friday 29th July 2022 Global stream: Apple TV+ 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) Cast: Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, Oliver Jackson-Cohen as James, Stephan James as Baden, Ari Graynor as Caroline, Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Hannah Season finale: Friday 2nd September 2022

Much like Shining Girls, Apple TV+'s other psycho-thriller, Surface is based around people who don't really know who is who, and where the danger might be coming from.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show) stars as Sophie, a women who suffers a brain injury in what appears to be a suicide attempt. But, of course, nothing is as it seems. As Sophie attempts to piece her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to uncover a shocking love triangle.

Love conspiracy-laced thrillers such as The Girl on The Train? Surface could be the perfect weekend watch. The show has already made an impression on the critics. Variety says its "jaunty indulgence can be intoxicating in doses", but laments that not everything around Mbatha-Raw is "up to snuff".

Episodes 1, 2 and 3 of Surface debut globally on Friday 29th July 2022. Follow our guide to watch Surface wherever you are in the world.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Surface Episode 1 – Friday 29th July 2022

Surface Episode 2 – Friday 29th July 2022

Surface Episode 3 – Friday 29th July 2022

Surface Episode 4 – Friday 5th August 2022

Surface Episode 5 – Friday 12th August 2022

Surface Episode 6 – Friday 19th August 2022

Surface Episode 7 – Friday 26th August 2022

Surface Episode 8 – Friday 2nd September 2022

Watch Surface on Apple TV+

Surface is an Apple Original, so it's exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+ (opens in new tab). After the trial, it's £4.99 / $4.99 / AU$7.99 a month. There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.

The 8-part series airs across six weeks on Apple TV+, starting with the first three episodes on Friday 29th July 2022. New episodes air every Friday through to 2nd September.

(opens in new tab) Watch Surface | Apple TV+ 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Apple's premium streaming service offers a ton of original content, from huge hits such as Ted Lasso to Tom Hanks movies and Surface. Why not try it free for 7 days? It's just $4.99/£4.99/AU$7.99 a month after, contract-free.

Surface official trailer

Is Apple TV+ worth trying?

Apple TV+ is Apple's dedicated subscription streaming service, designed to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

It's ad-free (aside from Apple ads) and features a host of high-profile shows – such as Surface, Black Bird, Prehistoric Planet, Now and Then, The Essex Serpent, Shining Girls, They Call Me Magic, Pachinko, WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Severance – produced by the Apple Originals department.

In our review, we praised Apple TV+ for its "reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives".

If you're yet to experience Apple TV+, why not take advantage of this 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)?

How to watch Apple TV+ from overseas using a VPN

Apple TV+ is available in over 100 countries. Travelling abroad and can't access your account? Not to worry. You can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to enjoy your Apple TV+ account, as if you were back home.