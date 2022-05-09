How to watch Better Call Saul episode 5 on Netflix from wherever you are

Better Call Saul episode 5 – ominously titled Black and Blue – is out this week in the UK and US. While business booms for Jimmy, the vice tightens on the cat-and-mouse game between Gus and Lalo. Excited? UK fans can watch brand new Saul episodes on Netflix. Away from home? Make sure you know how to watch Better Call Saul episode 5 on Netflix from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch Better Call Saul episode 5 Episode 5 premiere: 9th May (US) / 10th May (UK) Global stream: Netflix Watch Better Call Saul Ep5 on Netflix from anywhere with ExpressVPN US stream: AMC

So far, Better Call Saul season 6 has not disappointed. We've seen Jimmy McGill start to become Saul Goodman, while partner in crime Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) is 'all in' on the Howard Hamlin revenge plot. Namaste!

This week, it's Better Call Saul episode 5 (Black and Blue), whereupon we'll no doubt discover the aftermath of the epic the cat and mouse game between Nacho Varga, Lalo Salamanca, Mike Ehrmantraut and Gus Fring – or "chicken man", as Lalo calls him.

It's also been confirmed that Bryan Cranston (Walter White) and Aaron Paul (Jessie) will guest star in their iconic roles alongside Bob Odenkirk this season, but it seems unlikely we'll see them in episode 5.

The first four episodes of Better Call Saul season 6 are available on Netflix in the UK now. Episode 5 debuts on Tuesday 10th May. Make sure you know how to watch Netflix UK from where you are with a VPN.

Watch Better Call Saul episode 5 on Netflix

In the UK, new episodes of Better Call Saul season 6 land every Tuesday. Episode 4 (Hit and Run) debuted on 3rd May and episode 5 (Black and Blue) premieres 10th May.

After a short break, the final six episodes will start on 12th July 2022.

Better Call Saul seasons 1-5 are also available to watch on Netflix UK, if you need to catch up.

Outside the UK? Use the guide below to access Netflix UK from overseas, without any restrictions.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 on Netflix from abroad

You'll need to use a VPN to watch Better Call Saul episode 5 on your UK Netflix account when travelling abroad. Using a reliable VPN or "Virtual Private Network" allows you to access your Netflix account from wherever you happen to be.

How to use a VPN for Better Call Saul on Netflix

Using a VPN for Better Call Saul episode 5 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Netflix, UK nationals may wish to choose 'UK' to access their Netflix account when travelling outside the UK.

3. Then head over to Netflix on your browser or device and enjoy the Better Call Saul episode 5 live stream. Easy!

Watch Better Call Saul episode 5 in the USA

In the US, Better Call Saul episode 5 airs on AMC and AMC+ from 9pm ET, 9th May 2022.

Don't have cable? No problem. Cordcutters can watch season 6 on Sling TV, one of America's best live TV streaming services. Better yet, new users get a $10 discount – see below.

Is Better Call Saul on Netflix?

Outside the US only. UK citizens travelling abroad can access Netflix UK using a VPN. See step-by-step instructions just above.

Better Call Saul season 6 official trailer

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 13

Here's what Bob Odenkirk said about the final episode of the final season:

"I think I like it, but I was pretty wiped out when I read it in the middle of the night. I think it’s a challenging way to go, to finish the series. It’s not flashy. It’s substantial, and on some level it’s things I hoped for, for years, in this character’s brain. On the other hand, yeah, I have to read it again. But what I like about it is, it’s not cheap. It’s not easy. It doesn’t feel cartoonish. It’s pretty great, I think. It’s pretty great."

