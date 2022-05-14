Conversations with Friends live stream: how to watch free online

Conversations with Friends – the 12-part drama based on Sally Rooney's first novel – premieres this Sunday, 15th May. The show follows Frances, a 21 year old Irish college student, as she navigates adult relationships. Conversations with Friends is free to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK. Away from UK this week? Follow our guide to watch a free Conversations with Friends live stream from abroad with a VPN.

Conversations with Friends Season premiere: Sunday 15th May 2022 FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) US stream: Hulu

Conversations with Friends follows observant Frances and her outspoken ex-girlfriend Bobbi (Sasha Lane) as they perform spoken word poetry in Dublin. It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa (Jemima Kirke), an older writer, and her actor husband, Nick (Joe Alwyn), who will come to determine their fate.

If you like the idea of a millennial, Normal People-style take on Jane Austen's Emma, helmed by an Oscar-nominated director, Conversations with Friends is for you. It's not short on emerging talent, either; namely Sasha Lane (American Honey, The Miseducation Of Cameron Post) and Jemima Kirke (Sex Education, Girls).

Every episode of Conversations with Friends will air free on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, starting with episode 1 on 15th May 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Conversations with Friends live stream from where you are.

Watch Conversations with Friends free online

In the UK, Conversations with Friends airs free on BBC Three and streams free on BBC iPlayer.

Simply sign up for a BBC account with an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA). Done? You're good to go!

Of course, BBC iPlayer is only available within the UK (and with a valid TV licence).

Outside the UK? Simply use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from overseas. Using a VPN is easy – simply follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Watch Conversations with Friends from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access Conversations with Friends when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN is one of the very best...

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service.

How to use a VPN for Conversations with Friends



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Conversations with Friends, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy Conversations with Friends live stream free of charge.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

US: Conversations with Friends live stream

In the US, all 12 episodes of Conversations with Friends will be available on Hulu. The show debuts on 12th May, the same day it airs in the UK.

Subscription to Hulu costs from $6.99 a month but new users get a 30-day free trial.

Australia: Conversations with Friends live stream

Amazon Prime Video will be the place to find Conversations with Friends in Australia. There's no confirmed release date as yet.

