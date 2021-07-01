Belgium vs Italy live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 quarter-finals for free

Belgium vs Italy is set to be a thrilling quarter-final between two Euro 2020 heavyweights with high hopes of winning the tournament. Belgium dispatched Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the last round, while Italy overcame Austria to continue their unbeaten run.

The game is free to watch in BBC One and in UHD on BBC iPlayer online. Make sure you know how to watch a Belgium vs Italy live stream on Friday 2nd July, wherever you are in the world. Kick off is 8pm BST.

Belgium vs Italy live stream Date: Friday 2nd July Kick-off time: 8pm BST Locations: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany Free Euro 2020 live stream: BBC One / BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN/ABC |Sling | FuboTV (free trial) AUS stream: Optus Sport (AU$14.99)

The team ahead of the game is that Belgium playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt after he limped off against Portugal, while Eden Hazard managed only half a session of training ahead of Friday's quarter-final.

De Bruyne's injury woes might may be dominating the build up to Belgium vs Italy, but the manner in which Thorgan Hazard fired his side into the last eight will give the Red Devils plenty to smile about.

Like Italy, Belgium remain unbeaten in Euro 2020 having amassed four wins and three clean sheets – not that they will underestimate their opponents, of course.

"Italy will be the toughest opponent we've met so far," said Thorgan Hazard. "Their style may suit us more than Portugal. They are enterprising so we may be able to profit from the open spaces, but it definitely won't be any easier."

As for the Azzurri, Italy have conceded just one goal in their last 12 outings and are suitably battle-hardened following a narrow victory against Austria last weekend. Roberto Mancini's men go into this match as slight underdogs. Will it fire them up? Or will they be unsettled by Belgium's attacking style?

The big game kicks off on Friday at 8pm BST at the Allianz Arena in Munich. UK fans can tune in on BBC One but read on for more details of how to watch a Belgium vs Italy live stream for free wherever you are in the world.

Belgium vs Italy live stream

(Image credit: UEFA / Scottish FA)

Viewers in the UK can watch a Belgium vs Italy live stream for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from abroad, then make sure to use a VPN so that you can access a Belgium vs Italy free live stream wherever you are in the world.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Elsewhere, RAI in Italy, ORF in Austria, TF1 in France, ARD and ZDF in Germany, and Mediaset in Spain will be offering free live streams within their respective territories.

Watch a Belgium vs Italy live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Euro 2020 rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

Watch a Belgium vs Italy live stream in the USA

(Image credit: Wikicommons: Maximilian Dörrbecker (Chumwa))

ESPN and ABC have the rights to air Euro 2020 in the United States. If you have subscribed as part of your cable package, you can stream Belgium v Italy via the ESPN and ABC websites.

Don't have cable? No problem. Respected streaming service FuboTV carries a host of premium TV channels including ESPN and ABC. Better yet, new subscribers get a free 7-day trial. After the trial ends, you'll pay $65 a month for 120 channels.

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from the US, you can always use a VPN to access a Belgium vs Italy free live stream via BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's also currently an excellent deal with Sling TV. Pick the Orange package, which includes all of Euro 2020 on ESPN, for just $10 for the first month. It's $35 per month thereafter but with no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch Euro 2020 on Sling TV $10 for one month

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Orange package, including all Euro 2020 matches on ESPN, with a superb $10 initial offer. Grab a month-long trial of Sling for just $10 for the first month. It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch a Belgium vs Italy live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Optus Sport)

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport provides live coverage of Belgium vs Italy and all of Euro 2020, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 for six months. This channel also shows Premier League and Champions League football during the normal season.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53)

Watch Euro 2020, Premier League, Champions League, Europa League matches and exclusive sports documentaries on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.View Deal

You can download the Optus Sport app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Watch a Belgium vs Italy live stream in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

Viewers in the UK can watch a Belgium vs Italy free live stream on BBC One or by using the BBC iPlayer. All of the tournament will be free to air on either the BBC or ITV.

ITV's coverage will be helmed by Mark Pougatch and Seema Jaswal. Their punditry line-up includes Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Patrick Vieira and Graeme Souness.

ITV has the rights to 27 games. The BBC has the rights to 25 games and the first and second pick of the games at the last 16 and quarter-final stages.

Watch Belgium vs Italy live in 4K

(Image credit: BBC)

UHD coverage of Euro 2020 is only available on iPlayer and not on BBC One or the BBC Sports app. Belgium vs Italy has yet to be confirmed as 4K but is likely to be broadcast as such.

Euro 2020 fixtures

(Image credit: UEFA / Scottish FA)

All times show in BST

Quarter-finals

Friday 2 July

QF1: Switzerland vs Spain (17:00, St Petersburg)

QF2: Belgium vs Italy (20:00, Munich)

Saturday 3 July

QF3: Czech Republic vs Denmark (17:00, Baku)

QF4: Ukraine vs England (20:00, Rome)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 6 July

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (20:00, London)

Wednesday 7 July

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (20:00, London)

Euro 2020 Final

Sunday 11 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, London)

Euro 2020 host cities

For the first time ever, the Euros are being spread across Europe rather than held in one location. Dublin has withdrawn due to coronavirus restrictions and been replaced by Seville. Here are the 11 host cities:

Wembley Stadium – London, England

Hampden Park – Glasgow, Scotland

Estadio de La Cartuja – Seville, Spain

Krestovsky Stadium – Saint Petersburg, Russia

Baku Olympic Stadium – Baku, Azerbaijan

Allianz Arena – Munich, Germany

Stadio Olimpico – Rome, Italy

Johan Cruyff Arena – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Puskás Aréna – Budapest, Hungary

Arena Națională – Bucharest, Romania

Parken Stadium – Copenhagen, Denmark