Badminton Horse Trials live stream 2022: how to watch the show jumping free online

The 2022 Badminton Horse Trials are the highlight of the equestrian calendar. Can't make it to South Gloucestershire? Viewers in the UK can watch the finale of the world-famous Badminton Horse Trials free on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK? Follow our guide below to watch a Badminton Horse Trials live stream from wherever you are.

Badminton Horse Trials 2022 Date: 4th-8th May 2022 Venue: Badminton Estate, England FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch Badminton from anywhere with ExpressVPN International stream: Badminton TV ($26.99)

The schedule for the 2022 Badminton Horse Trials will be familiar to regular attendees. The actions kicks off on Wednesday 4th May with the international competition, including horse inspections and the culmination of the amateur eventing.

Badminton continues with the dressage on Thursday 5th May and Friday 6th May, before the cross country on Saturday 7th May. Course designer Eric Winter reckons it's the "biggest and boldest" to date, so expect plenty of spills.

Then on Sunday, it's the mane event – the show jumping. Title contender and reigning champion Piggy French (GBR) has had to withdraw Brookfield Inocent and will start on Trevor Dickens’ Vanir Kamira.

Want to watch the 2022 Badminton Horse Trials free online? We'll show you how to do just that – without having a 'mare.

Badminton Horse Trials free live stream

In the UK, BBC iPlayer will stream Sunday's all-import 'top 10' Show Jumping live and FREE of charge. The programme starts at 2.15pm BST / 9.15am ET.

Simply sign up for a BBC account with an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA).

Of course, BBC iPlayer is ONLY available within the UK (and with a valid TV licence).

Away from the UK at the moment? No need for a long face – simply use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from abroad. It's easy – follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Note: UK viewers also have the option to live stream Badminton – but not the top 10 show jumping, which is exclusive to the BBC – on Badminton TV (£19.99 a year).

Watch Badminton Horse Trials in the US and Australia

International viewers – including those in the US and Australia – can watch every moment, including Sunday's top 10 show jumping, on Badminton TV.

Subscription to the streaming service, which has a colt following, costs $26.99 a year.

Don't forget: UK fans can watch free coverage of Sunday's top 10 show jumping live on BBC iPlayer. UK nationals with a TV licence can access BBC iPlayer from abroad using a VPN. Full details above.

2022 Badminton Horse Trials schedule

All times BST

Wednesday 4th May 2022

Gates open – 8.00am – Tradestands open 9am

9.00 am – 4.15 pm (approx.) – Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse Class (The Slaits)

4.30 pm – FIRST HORSE INSPECTION – North Front Badminton House

Thursday 5th May 2022

Gates open – 8.00am – Tradestands open 9am

9.00 am – 5.00 pm (approx.) – DRESSAGE

12.30 pm (approx) – DRESSAGE DISPLAY WITH LAURA TOMLINSON

Friday 6th May 2022

Gates open – 8.00am – Tradestands open 9am

9.00 am – 5.00 pm (approx.) – DRESSAGE

12.30 pm (approx) – DRESSAGE DISPLAY WITH LAURA TOMLINSON

Approximately 5.00 pm (to follow Dressage) STALLION DISPLAY

Saturday 7th May 2022

Gates open 7.00am – Tradestands open 9.00am

10.30 am – Shetland Pony Grand National

11.30 am – 5.00 pm – CROSS COUNTRY TEST

Sunday 8th May 2022

Gates open 7.30am – Tradestands open 9.00am

8.30 am – FINAL HORSE INSPECTION – North Front Badminton House

10.00 am CHURCH SERVICE – Badminton Church

11.30 am (approx.) – JUMPING TEST (First Part)

2.30 pm – BAND DISPLAY

3.05 pm – PARADE OF COMPETITORS (From Morning Jumping)

3.30 pm – JUMPING TEST (Top 20)

4.30 pm – Parade of the Duke of Beaufort’s Hounds

4.45 pm – PARADE OF TOP 20 COMPETITORS and PRESENTATION OF PRIZES