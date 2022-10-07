Women's Rugby World Cup 2021 live stream: how to watch every game online

The 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup finally gets to take place over the next month in New Zealand after its pandemic postponement. The ninth edition of the tournament marks the first time it has taken place in the southern hemisphere, with the hosts also the defending champs, having beaten England in Dublin five years ago. All the action is free-to-air for UK viewers. Make sure you know how to watch a 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup live stream from anywhere in the world. Viewing options, kick-off times and the full revised schedule are all listed below.

2021 Women's Rugby World Cup live stream Date: 8th October - 12th November

Despite their home turf advantage and status as five-times winners, New Zealand find themselves below England as the pre-tournament favourites. Yes, it's England who are currently sitting pretty at the top of the world rankings, thanks to a 25-match winning streak that has taken in three Six Nations triumphs. You can bet that the World Cup 2021 is the one they've had in their sites for quite some time, though.

The 2021 Women's World Cup has a regular group-stage-then-knockout format, with the top two in each of the three pools of four advancing to the quarter-finals, along with the two best third-placed teams.

It opens with a triple header at the 50,000-seater Eden Park in Auckland that includes a tasty looking grudge match between the Black Ferns and Australia. For those uninitiated, it's England, New Zealand, Canada and France who are the ones to look out for, but never discount the Aussies where rugby is involved.

Here's how to watch every match at the 2021 Rugby World Cup from anywhere in the world.

2021 Women's Rugby World Cup free live stream

Good news for UK rugger fans. All 26 matches of the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup will be broadcast live and free on either ITV or ITV4. That means all UK license fee payers can watch a 2021 Rugby World Cup free live stream all of the games on ITV Hub (opens in new tab). The free-to-air stream is restricted to viewers within the UK, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out.

Are you a UK citizen away from home at the moment?

Use a VPN to watch the rugby on ITV Hub free from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support. Full details below.

How to watch the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN for the Women's Rugby World Cup

Using a VPN to watch the Women's Rugby World Cup is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Women's Rugby World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup free live stream.

USA: 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup live stream

Rugby fans based in the US can tune into the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup on NBC's Peacock TV (opens in new tab) streaming service.

You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier (opens in new tab), which costs just $4.99 a month and can be cancelled at any time. Away from the States right now?

Use a VPN to tune into Peacock TV while abroad (opens in new tab).

As well as Premiership rugby, Peacock Premium offers loads of other great content, including Premier League soccer, WWE and 20,000 hours of content featuring brilliant Peacock exclusives like Halloween Ends, Brave New World and The Capture.

Watch a 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport will be providing live coverage of the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your Stan subscription while abroad.

Watch a 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup live stream in New Zealand

Spark Sport has exclusive rights to show every 2021 Women's World Cup match live in the host nation.

If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, know that Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE free trial (opens in new tab), so you can try before you buy.

Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes the Premier League, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, F1 racing and MotoGP.

Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

Watch a 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup live stream in Canada

TSN is the place to watch a 2022 US Open live stream if you're based in Canada. Subscription to TSN (streaming only) cost CA$4.99 a day or CA$19.99 a month.

2021 Women's World Cup fixtures and schedule

All kick-offs in UK & Ireland time.

Saturday 8 October

South Africa v France (2.15am BST, Eden Park, Auckland, Pool C)

Fiji v England (4.45am BST, Eden Park, Auckland, Pool C)

Australia v New Zealand (7.15am BST, Eden Park, Auckland, Pool A)

Sunday 9 October

USA v Italy (0.45am BST, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool B)

Japan v Canada (3.15am BST, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool B)

Wales v Scotland (5.45am BST, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool A)

Saturday 15 October

Scotland v Australia (3am BST, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool A)

USA v Japan (5.30am BST, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool B)

France v England (8am BST, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool C)

Sunday 16 October

Italy v Canada (0.45am BST, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland, Pool B)

Wales v New Zealand (3.15am BST, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland, Pool A)

Fiji v South Africa (5.45am BST, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland, Pool C)

Saturday 22 October

Australia v Wales (2.15am BST, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool A)

New Zealand v Scotland (4.45am BST, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool A)

France v Fiji (7.15am BST, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool C)

Sunday 23 October

Japan v Italy (0.45am BST, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland, Pool B)

Canada v USA (3.15am BST, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland, Pool B)

England v South Africa (5.45am BST, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland, Pool C)

Saturday 29 October

Quarter-final 1 (4.30am, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei)

Quarter-final 2 (7.30am, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei)

Sunday 30 October

* The UK moves from BST to GMT at 2am on Sunday 30 October,

Quarter-final 3 (1.30am BST, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland)

Quarter-final 4 (3.30am GMT, Waitakere Stadium, Auckland)

Saturday 5 November

Semi-final 1 (3.30am GMT, Eden Park, Auckland)

Semi-final 2 (6.30am GMT, Eden Park, Auckland)

Saturday 12 November

Final (6.30am GMT, Eden Park, Auckland)

Women's Rugby World Cup 2021 pools

Pool A

New Zealand

Australia

Wales

Scotland

Pool B

Canada

USA

Italy

Japan

Pool C

England

France

South Africa

Fiji