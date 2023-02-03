Wales vs Ireland live stream: how to watch the Six Nations 2023 opener free online

Wales vs Ireland Six Nations 2023 live stream

You can watch Wales vs Ireland for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Rugby fans can also watch for free in Ireland via Virgin Media One. Peacock TV will be broadcasting the Six Nations opener in the USA, DAZN is the network for Canadian rugby fans, while Stan Sport is where you'll be able to watch this match in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere if you are outside your home country.

Wales vs Ireland Six Nations 2023 live stream: Preview

Kicking off this season's Six Nations tournament is this intriguing clash at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, with returning Wales coach Warren Gatland aiming to upend the plans of an Ireland side that's being widely tipped for Grand Slam success in 2023.

Andy Farrell's Boys In Green come into this year's tournament as the world's No 1 team following a superb 2022 which saw them beat New Zealand twice, while also scoring memorable wins against South Africa and Australia.

The hosts meanwhile have plenty to improve upon, with two of Wales' last three Six Nations campaigns having seen them finish fifth, a run which ultimately resulted in Wayne Pivac being replaced as head coach.

As well as the return of Gatland to the Welsh hot seat, Saturday's game will also see full-back Leigh Halfpenny make his first Test match start for 19 months.

Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong has been ruled out for the Irish thanks to ankle and calf issues. Johnny Sexton comes in at fly-half and skipper, while James Lowe is set to start on the wing.

Wales vs Ireland kicks off at 2.15pm GMT / 9.15am EST on Saturday 4th February, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. Make sure you know how to watch an Wales vs Ireland Six Nations 2023 live stream.

Wales vs Ireland Six Nations 2023 free live stream

(opens in new tab) Viewers in the UK can watch the this Six Nations clash for free via terrestrial broadcasters BBC and S4C. Cord-cutters can access a free Wales vs Ireland live stream on BBC iPlayer. Outside of the UK or Ireland? Use a VPN to access BBC, S4C or Virgin Media when travelling abroad (opens in new tab). We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Never used a VPN? Follow the step-by-step instructions below...

Wales vs Ireland Six Nations 2023 from abroad with a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular Wales vs Ireland live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch a Wales vs Ireland live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Six Nations. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Wales vs Ireland

Using a VPN to watch Six Nations 2023 is incredibly easy:

Watch Wales vs Ireland live stream in the UK

You can watch Wales vs Ireland live and for free in the UK via BBC One.

Coverage starts at 1.15pm GMT ahead of the 2.15pm kick-off

This means its a piece of cake to watch the match online (either live or on catch-up), as you'll be able to get a free Six Nations live stream via the BBC iPlayer website or mobile app.

Watch Wales vs Ireland live stream in Ireland

Like the UK, you'll be able to watch every match of 2023 Six Nations for free in Ireland.

Terrestrial channel Virgin Media One is on live broadcast duties for this clash in Cardiff, with coverage starting at 1pm IST - over an hour before kick-off.

That also means you'll be able to stream every game live via Virgin Media Player, with the service available across a wide range of devices.

Watch Wales vs Ireland live stream in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to show every match of the 2023 Six Nations live in Australia, and will be broadcasting every game ad-free.

Wales vs Ireland is set to kick-off at 1.15am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning Down Under.

A Stan Sport subscription currently costs $10 per month in addition to a base $10 Stan sub. However, you can take advantage right now of a 7-day FREE trial.

As well as the Six Nations, Stan Sport also has the rights to a long list of top tier sports, including Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

Watch Wales vs Ireland live stream in USA

Every match of this year's Six Nations will be available to watch in the US via Peacock TV and CNBC.

Kick-off in Cardiff is set for 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT on Saturday morning.

Peacock currently starts at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for its ad-supported tier, which will also give you access to a wide range of live sports including EPL soccer and Premiership Rugby

There's also the option of using a streaming service carrying CNBC. FuboTV (opens in new tab) offers more than 100 additional channels including CNBC as well as Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial.

You can also watch CNBC on Sling (opens in new tab). You'll need a Sling Blue/Orange subscription plus the News Extra add-on ($6 a month).

As well as being able to watch Six Nations rugby, can watch the rugby, you'll also be able to watch NFL, College Football and more without a pricey cable subscription.

Watch Wales vs Ireland in New Zealand

Kiwis can tune into Wales vs Ireland via Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

If you're a subscriber you'll also be able to watch online using the network's Sky Go service.

Kick-off is set for the somewhat inconvenient time of 3.15am NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

If you're looking to cut the cords, you can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

Wales vs Ireland live stream in South Africa

Super Sport has rugby fans covered for live Six Nations matches in South Africa and will showing Wales vs Ireland live, along with every other match in this year's tournament.

Kick-off is set for 4.15pm SAST on Saturday afternoon.

And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Wales vs Ireland live in Singapore and Asia

This year's Six Nations will covered live across large parts of Asia by Premier Sports.

The network is set to show every game live in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Kick-off is at 10.15pm in Singapore, 7.45pm IST in India, 7.15pm PKT in Pakistan and at 9.15pm ICT in Thailand.

A weekly pass for Premier Sports Asia will currently set you back $25.99, but there's savings to be had if you opt for a rolling six-month contract at $89.99 or $129.99 for a full year.

Premier Sports Asia is largely focused on rugby, with a subscription giving you access to Heineken Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, Super Rugby Pacific and Rugby Championship action.

All times in GMT:

Round 1

Saturday, Feb 4 - Wales vs Ireland, 2.15pm

Saturday, Feb 4 - England vs Scotland, 4.45pm

Sunday Feb 5 - Italy vs France, 3pm GMT

Round 2

Saturday, Feb 11 - Ireland vs France, 2.15pm

Saturday, Feb 11 - Scotland vs Wales, 4.45pm

Sunday Feb 12 - England vs Italy, 3pm GMT

Round 3

Saturday, Feb 25 - Italy vs Ireland, 2.15pm

Saturday, Feb 25 - Wales vs England, 4.45pm

Sunday Feb 26 - France vs Scotland, 3pm GMT

Round 4

Saturday, Mar 11 - Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm

Saturday, Mar 11 - England v France, 4.45pm

Sunday Mar 12 - Scotland vs Ireland, 3pm GMT

Round 5

Saturday, Mar 18 - Scotland vs Italy, 12.30pm

Saturday, Mar 18 - France v Wales, 2.45pm

Sunday Mar 19 - Ireland v England, 5pm GMT

Six Nations 2023: Tickets

Tickets for the Six Nations tickets are among the hottest during the sporting calendar, but its relatively straightforward to get hold of some.

As ever, each Union has its own ticketing procedure, so the first step to purchasing a ticket is to sign up to the mailing lists of the Union you support. If you're looking to travel to away matches, make sure to check out each Union’s information resource or official travel partner for packages.

Check out your options from the relevant Union below:

Which team has won the most Six Nations? England currently stand as the most successful team in the Six Nations team, having won the tournament seven times. Defending champions France and Wales meanwhile are tied for the most Grand Slams - having won all five of their fixtures in a season on four occasions, with England and Ireland having both pulled off the feat twice. Scotland's have yet to win the Six Nations, but the Thistle were the final team to win the tournament in its five nations format back in 1999. Wales has won the six nations six times, Ireland four times and France five, while Italy, who joined the tournament at the start of the century, have yet to come close to lifting the northern hemisphere's biggest prize.