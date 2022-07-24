Watch Shark Week 2022: how to stream the fin-tastic Discovery special

Shark Week is back for the 34th time in 2022, so get ready for 25 hours of TV specials paying tribute to one of the greatest predators on Earth. Shark Week 2022 runs from 24th – 30th July in the US, with master of ceremonies Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joined by celeb guests including comedian Tracy Morgan and the cast of Jackass. US cordcutters can watch on Discovery+, so make sure you know how to watch Shark Week 2022 from wherever you are in the world.

Watch Shark Week 2022 Dates: Sun 24th - Sat 30th July 2022 US stream: Discovery+ (opens in new tab) Watch Shark Week from anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) UK stream: Discovery+ (delayed transmission)

Just when you thought it was safe to get into the water, Discovery+ unveils yet another Shark Week. The 2022 edition is tipped to be the best yet thanks to oodles of never-before-seen footage that sheds new light on the Jaws-some beasts...

Island of the Walking Sharks (8pm ET, 27th July) shows a shark in Papua New Guinea using its fins to walk on land, while Pigs vs Shark (10pm ET, 26th July) explores whether sharks have developed a taste for bacon. And in Stranger Sharks (7pm ET, 25th July) Stranger Things star Noah Schanpps goes on the hunt for the most unusual species of shark known to man.

Jackass are back, too. Jackass Shark Week 2.0 (9pm ET, 24th July) sees Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Jasper, Dark Shark and Zach Holmes help Sean “Poopies” McInerney over his fear of sharks... the fear he developed last year, after he sustained a gruesome shark bite.

Ready to watch Shark Week 2022? US fans can watch it all on Discovery+ for $4.99 a month (full Shark Week 2022 schedule). Follow the guide below to watch a Shark Week 2022 live stream from wherever you are.

Watch Shark Week 2022 in the US

In the US, Shark Week 2022 is exclusive to the Discovery channel and the Discovery+ (opens in new tab) streaming service. Subscription to the latter costs just $4.99 a month.

Outside the US this week? US viewers travelling abroad can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the Discovery+ Shark Week 2022 live stream when abroad. Details next....

Watch the Shark Week 2022 live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to Discovery+ in the US, you won't be able to access it when travelling abroad. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle.

There are lots of VPN providers but some are more reliable and safe than others.





How to use a VPN to watch Shark Week 2022

Using a VPN to watch Shark Week 2022 from wherever you are is simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Discovery+, should choose 'US'.

3. Then head over to Discovery+ on your browser or device and enjoy the ultimate Shark Week 2022 live stream.

Can I watch Shark Week 2022 in the UK?

Yes, you can watch Shark Week 2022 on Discovery and Discovery+ (£4.99 a month)

However, UK viewers will have to wait to see the best TV specials. For example: Pigs Vs Shark airs on 26th July in the USA, but doesn't hit UK screens until 30th July. The same goes for Jackass Shark Week 2.0, which won't debut in the UK until 29th July – a full four days after the US premiere.

Don't want to wait? US viewers travelling abroad can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to get their teeth into a US-based Shark Week 2022 live stream when abroad. Details just above.

Shark Week 2022 full schedule (US only)

FRIDAY 15th JULY 2022

Dawn of the Monster Mako discovery+ (pre-premiere)

The Haunting of Shark Tower discovery+ (pre-premiere)

SATURDAY 23rd JULY 2022

Great White Intersection discovery+ (pre-premiere)

SUNDAY 24th JULY 2022

Return to Headstone Hell*** 7pm ET/PT

Great White Battleground 8pm ET/PT

Jackass Shark Week 2.0 9pm ET/PT

Great White Open Ocean 10.30pm ET/PT

MONDAY 25th JULY 2022

Stranger Sharks*** 7pm ET/PT

Air Jaws: Top Guns 8pm ET/PT

Great White Serial Kill: Fatal Christmas 9pm ET/PT

Rise of the Monster Hammerheads 10pm ET/PT

Mega Predators of Oz*** 11pm ET/PT

TUESDAY 26th JULY 2022

Extinct or Alive Jaws of Alaska*** 7pm ET/PT

Impractical Jokers Shark Week Spectacular 8pm ET/PT

Jaws vs Kraken 9pm ET/PT

Pigs vs Shark 10pm ET/PT

Raging Bulls*** 11pm ET/PT

WEDNESDAY 27th JULY 2022

Island of Walking Sharks 8pm ET/PT

Mechashark Love Down Under 9pm ET/PT

Mission Shark Dome 10pm ET/PT

Great White Comeback*** 11pm ET/PT

THURSDAY 28th JULY 2022

Tracy Morgan Presents: Sharks! with Tracy Morgan 8pm ET/PT

Shark House 9 pm ET/PT

Monster Mako Under the Rig 10pm ET/PT

Tiger Queen*** 11pm ET/PT

FRIDAY 29th JULY 2022

Jaws vs The Blob 8pm ET/PT

Clash of Killers: Great White vs Mako 9pm ET/PT

Shark Women: Ghosted by Great Whites 10pm ET/PT

The Great Hammerhead Stakeout*** 11pm ET/PT

SATURDAY 30th JULY 2022

Monsters of the Cape 8pm ET/PT

Sharks in Paradise 9pm ET/PT

***originally premiered in 2021

Want to watch the US version of Discovery+ when travelling abroad? Simply use a VPN (opens in new tab). Details above