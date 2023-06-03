RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream and how to watch the DFB-Pokal final from anywhere

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt is available to watch on ESPN Plus in the USA and on Viaplay in the UK. The match kick-off is scheduled for 7pm BST / 2pm EDT on Saturday 3rd June. You can also watch this DFB-Pokal final on Optus Sport in Australia and it's free-to-air on German TV on ZDF. Full details on how to watch an RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream just below.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream: match preview

RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt go head-to-head for the DFB-Pokal title tonight.

This is defending champions RB Leipzig's fourth German cup final in the last five years and, with a Champions League place already secured through finishing third in the Bundesliga it's all about the glory for the controversial energy drink empire.

Marco Rose's side come into the game on red-hot form, winning nine out of their last 10 games in all competitions, most recently condemning Schalke to relegation with a 4-2 win on the final day of the season. Adding some more silverware to the cabinet at the Red Bull Arena would represent a successful season for a side that were way down in 12th at the start of October.

The DFB-Pokal represents something of a free hit for Eintracht Frankfurt, who just missed out on a Europa Conference League place on goal difference. A 2-1 victory over Freiburg last weekend wasn't enough to overhaul Bayer Leverkusen in sixth, but a win here would secure them a Europa League place instead, while defeat would still see them playing Conference League football instead. Having won the former in 2022 and played in the Champions League this season, Die Adler have developed a taste for European football and, with Oliver Glasner departing after this game, it'd be a fitting send-off for the highly rated coach.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt kicks off at 7pm BST / 2pm EDT today, Saturday June 3rd at the Olympiastadion, Berlin. Make sure you know how to watch a RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream from anywhere in the world.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt free live stream

The DFB-Pokal final is a free-to-air event in Germany. That means that anyone in Germany can watch a RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt free live stream on the ZDF website of by tuning into ZDF on their TVs.

There's no need to register for an account. Kick-off is a 8pm CET on Saturday.

US: RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream

In the USA, ESPN+ has the TV rights to the DFB-Pokal final between RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt.

ESPN+ is a streaming-only service that carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, Top Rank Boxing events and Grand Slam tennis as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

UK: watch RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream

Viaplay (formerly known as Premier Sports) has the rights to this season's DFB-Pokal, including today's final between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt in Berlin. Live coverage starts at 6.55pm BST ahead of a 7pm BST kick-off.

A subscription costs £14.99 a month, but Viaplay is currently offering a whole year for £59, which brings the cost down to less than £5 a month – a saving of £120. The offer is only valid until 20th June.

Either way, you'll get coverage of La Liga, Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifiers, PDC Darts and the NHL – no contact, cancel anytime.

Australia: watch RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the DFB-Pokal 2022/23 final between RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt. The service costs just AU$24.99 monthly or AU$199 annually.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream kick-off times

Global RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt kick-off times for Saturday 3rd June are as follows:

UK: 7pm

7pm Central Europe: 8pm

8pm USA (EDT/PDT): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am Australia: 4am (Sunday)

4am (Sunday) New Zealand: 6am (Sunday)

Final – Saturday 3rd June, 2023

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt - 7pm