Madrid Open 2023 live stream: how to watch the tennis free online

Watch Madrid Open live stream 2023

The 2023 Madrid Open is FREE to watch on RTVE (Spain) and Amazon Prime (UK). In the US, the tennis is live on the Tennis Channel. In Australia, a Madrid Open live stream will be available via Kayo. Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch your domestic free stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home.

Madrid Open 2023 tennis preview

The 2023 Madrid Open runs from 25th April – 7th May 2023 at La Caja Mágica, Madrid. The prize money is a tasty €7,705,780, but that won't interest Spanish idol Carlos Alcaraz and Tunisian star Ons Jabeur, each of whom triumphed at La Caja Mágica a year ago. Defending their titles will be reward enough.

There have only been two successful defences of the women's title in the history of the tournament, and there are at least three players in the draw that feel just as close a connection with the Manolo Santana as Jabeur.

Paula Badosa is always the fans' favourite, Petra Kvitova has won the tournament three times, and the Madrid Open is the only clay tournament Aryna Sabalenka has ever won. The Belarusian, in the midst of the best season of her career, returns to the Spanish capital as a grand slam winner.

That's not to mention world No.1 Iga Swiatek, who had to swerve last year's event with a shoulder injury, and Elena Rybakina, competing here for the first time since establishing herself as a genuine elite force on the tennis grid.

The men's tournament, by contrast, almost always reflects the rankings. Only three editions of the Madrid Open have been won by somebody who wasn't ranked at No.1, but the man currently at the top of the rankings, Novak Djokovic, has pulled out with an elbow issue.

With Rafael Nadal also absent, current world No.2 Alcaraz will command the full backing of the locals, though Russian duo Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev look well-positioned to make deep runs of their own, having each lifted major titles in recent weeks.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch a 2023 Madrid Open free stream...

Free Madrid Open 2023 live stream

(opens in new tab) Fans in Spain can watch the a free 2023 Madrid Open live stream via RTVE (opens in new tab). Vamos! Travelling outside of Spain? Use ExpressVPN to unblock RTVE from abroad (opens in new tab). ExpressVPN is our No.1 rated tennis VPN, and perfect for this task. It's great for F1, cycling and football, too.

In the UK, Amazon Prime Video has the rights to the Madrid Open. Subscription costs £8.99 a month but new users get a 30-day free Prime trial (opens in new tab). Again, you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) when travelling abroad.

(opens in new tab) Madrid Open 2023 sign-up to Amazon Prime (opens in new tab)

New users can sign up to Prime for 30 days, watch all the Madrid Open tennis for free, then cancel their membership. If you'd like to continue, it's £8.99 per month or £95 a year. No contract; cancel anytime.

Prime membership includes free access to Amazon's certain Premier League football live streams, in addition to Prime Video originals such as Rings of Power, plus Prime Music tracks and plenty more besides, so it's fantastic bang for buck.

Watch a Madrid Open live stream 2023 from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Madrid Open live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Madrid Open live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for Madrid Open tennis. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the tennis live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Madrid Open 2023

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Madrid Open tennis, you may wish to choose 'Spain' for RTVE.

3. Then head over to RTVE on your browser or device and enjoy the free Madrid Open live stream!

USA: Madrid Open 2023 live stream

Tennis fans in the US can watch a Madrid Open live stream on the Tennis Channel, which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab) too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab) are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Madrid Open 2023 Sling TV discount (opens in new tab)

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including Madrid Open 2023 on the Tennis Channel, with this offer. Save 50 percent off your first month and pay just $20. It's $40 thereafter but there's no contract so you can cancel at any time. Ace!

(opens in new tab) Madrid Open 2023 live stream with 7-day Fubo TV trial (opens in new tab)

Fubo TV's Pro tier gets you 144 channels (including Fox, NBC, NFL Network and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. You can watch on most smart devices, and payment is monthly. Plans start at $74.99 a month and users can cancel at any time.

Watch Madrid Open 2023 in Australia

In Australia, streaming service beIN Sport will provide live coverage of 2023 Madrid Open for just AU$25 per month or AU$179.99 a year.

You can also watch beIN Sport via streaming service Kayo Sports. Try this Kayo 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Away from Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.

(opens in new tab) Madrid Open 2023 | Kayo 7-day trial (opens in new tab)

Stream tennis, golf, F1, NRL, AFL, international cricket, World Surf League and more, with this Kayo free trial. After the free trial ends, there are three Kayo plans to choose from: One (AU$25 a month), Basic (AU$30 a month) and Premium (AU$35 a month). No contract, cancel anytime.

Madrid Open 2023 tournament start times

Global Madrid Open 2023 start times

UK: 10am

Central Europe: 11am

USA (EDT/PST): 5am / 2am

Australia: 7pm

New Zealand: 9pm

Madrid Open 2023 daily schedule