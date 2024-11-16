France vs New Zealand live stream and how to watch the 2024 Autumn Nations Series rugby online, Antoine Dupont and Beauden Barrett start

New Zealand's northern hemisphere tour rolls on to the Stade de France on Saturday with a clean sweep in their sights. Kick off is scheduled for 8.10pm GMT. Fans can watch the 2024 Autumn Nations Series live streams from anywhere with a VPN. Here's how to catch the France vs New Zealand live streams from wherever you are in the world.

The All Blacks arrive in Paris brimming with confidence following a 23-13 victory over Ireland and last gasp 24-22 win against England this Autumn.

Often New Zealand's bogey team, it's been over six years since the All Blacks last defeated the French. That 49-14 victory came during France's summer tour in June 2018. Since then the hosts have earned dominant victories in 2021 and at last year's Rugby World Cup.

Head coach Scott Robertson has recalled veterans Beauden Barrett at fly-half and hooker Codie Taylor with Damian McKenzie and Asafo Aumua dropping to the bench.

Elsewhere, Samipeni Finau starts in the back row, with Cam Roigard preferred at scrum-half and Sevu Reece deputising on the wing for injured Mark Tele'a.

France, meanwhile, make four changes from the XV that pulverised Japan 52-12 in their opening match of the season. In comes experienced centre Gael Fickou, full-back Romain Buros, wing Gabin Villiere and last weekend's two-try hero Paul Boudehent in the back row.

Paris 2024 gold medal-winning scrum-half Antoine Dupont continues his reintegration from the Sevens side. The instrumental captain will hope to inspire the French to make it three consecutive wins over the All Blacks.

Every Autumn Series match including France vs New Zealand is live on TNT Sports in the UK and can be streamed via Discovery Plus. If watching Down Under you can catch the match live on Stan Sport. And rugby fans following from the US can tune into all the action on Peacock TV.

How to watch France vs New Zealand live in the UK

TNT Sports has the rights to show the Autumn Nations Series 2024 in its entirety.

You can subscribe to TNT Sports to your Sky package for £25 a month or your BT broadband package for £20 a month (it's a rolling one-month contract).

Finally, you can stream TNT Sports live on the DiscoveryPlus.com website. Premium (inc. TNT Sports) costs £30.99 a month.

All the Autumn Nations build-up starts at 1pm GMT on TNT Sports 1, with the France vs New Zealand coverage rolling from 7.45pm.

Watch France vs New Zealand live in the USA

Peacock TV has bagged the rights to show every Autumn Nations rugby game this November, including Saturday's France vs New Zealand live stream.

Kick off time is at 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT.

Rugger fans in the States can sign up to Peacock TV from $7.99 a month, with tons of TV and sport thrown in for a relatively affordable sum – including a hatful of Premier League matches.

The American streaming service is blocked in the UK – but Americans visiting Blighty can use a VPN – NordVPN is the most affordable, reliable option right now – to access Peacock from abroad.

France vs New Zealand live stream in Australia

Stan Sport has the rights to the Autumn Nations 2024 rugger in Australia. You'll need a Stan subscription plus the Stan Sport add on to watch France vs New Zealand. Total cost? AU$25 per month, which is not too shabby.

Don't forget to use a VPN to watch Stan Sport when travelling outside of Australia.

How to watch France vs New Zealand from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription? You can still watch France vs New Zealand live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

Nord VPN deal: Grab up to 70% off

NordVPN, which you may have seen advertised on TV, radio or internet, is one of the safest and speediest VPNs when it comes to streaming and unblocking streaming services. Prices are affordable, too, which is a real bonus for sports fans. Especially if you snag this tasty discounted deal.

Not used a VPN before? It's all quite straightforward:

1. Sign up NordVPN using the deal above to get the discount.

2. Install the NordVPN app on your device.

3. Hit 'connect' and then select your virtual location – whether it's the UK, US, Australia or more far-flung location.

4. Head to your usual streaming service and voila, the service will think that you're back at home. This tricks works with BBC iPlayer as well, if you're a Brit abroad.

5. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. So you can always sign up, give it a go, and then cancel.

Autumn Nations Series 2024 – fixture list & TV times

All times GMT

Friday 15th November 2024

8.10pm - Ireland vs Argentina

Saturday 16th November 2024

3.10pm - Scotland vs Portugal

5.40pm - England vs South Africa

8.10pm - France vs New Zealand

Sunday 17th November 2024

1.40pm - Italy vs Georgia

4.10pm - Wales vs Australia