How to watch England vs Spain: live stream Women's World Cup final 2023 for free online

England vs Spain live stream

You can grab a FREE England vs Spain live stream on 7Plus in Australia. The 2023 Women's World Cup final will also be free to watch on BBC iPlayer and ITVX in the UK. Viewers in the USA can tune in on Fox. Use a VPN to unblock any stream when on holiday or travelling away from home. Full details on how to watch England vs Spain live streams on TV just below.

England vs Spain preview

A high-class tactical battle awaits at Stadium Australia, as England face Spain in the 2023 Women's World Cup final. Lofty expectations wore heavy on the Lionesses through the early parts of the tournament but they're certainly living up to them now, whereas La Roja went back to the drawing board after a chastening hiding and have emerged as the team that everybody fears.

One of England's key strengths is their versatility. Hard-running and physical but with a deftness of touch that has proven the difference on so many occasions, they're the perfect unit. Australia had no answer to Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp in midweek, though Lauren James' return from suspension leaves Sarina Wiegman with a difficult decision to make. Ella Toone has excelled as her stand-in, not only with her individual performances, but by providing a seamless link between the midfield and attack.

Spain were a laughing stock after their 4-0 hammering by Japan and, unpopular as he is, Jorge Vilda responded by making some bold decisions that have paid off handsomely. Dropping the previous first-choice goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez for Cata Coll has shored things up at the back, while Salma Paralluelo's contributions have been so spellbinding that Alexia Putellas' struggles have become yesterday's news.

Paralluelo has been unplayable, and whether she starts or comes on as a substitute, the teenager's Barcelona teammate Lucy Bronze will likely be the player tasked with trying to slow her down. The midfield battle between the combative Keira Walsh and player of the tournament favourite Aitana Bonmati – also Barca teammates – could be key.

Neither nation has ever won the Women's World Cup before. Make sure you know how to watch England vs Spain live streams in the 2023 Women's World Cup final from anywhere in the world.

UK: England vs Spain free live stream

Coverage of the Women's World Cup final is shared between the BBC and ITV in the UK, with both channels showing England vs Spain. Kick-off is set for 11am BST on Sunday morning.

For coverage on the Beeb, you can tune in via BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in HD, while ITV will be televising the match on ITV1 and live streaming it on ITVX.

UK football fans, whether at home or abroad, can use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere to watch the Women's World Cup final. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch an England vs Spain live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Women's World Cup final live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any England vs Spain live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Women's World Cup 2023. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch England vs Spain World Cup final live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. Discount: Get 3 months extra free when you sign up for 12 months

How to use a VPN for an England vs Spain live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For England vs Spain, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport, or ITVX.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer or ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free England vs Spain live stream!

USA: watch Women's World Cup final live stream

Soccer fans in the US can watch a Women's World Cup final live stream on Fox, which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and Fubo.

Sling currently is offering new customers 50% off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time. What's to lose?

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Just be warned that kick-off is scheduled for 6am ET /3am PT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

England vs Spain final Free 7-day trial

Fubo TV includes Fox so it's a great way to stream sports, including the 2023 Women's World Cup final. The app supports Roku, Fire TV, and iOS/Android devices. No contract, cancel anytime. From $74.99 a month after the 7-day free trial ends.

England vs Spain final on Sling 50% off first month

Sling Blue also provides streaming access to Fox. A subscription costs from $40 per month, but you'll get 50% off your first month. There's no contract and you can cancel at any time. What's to lose?

Australia: watch Women's World Cup final live stream

If you're in Australia, local TV network Channel 7 and its 7Plus streaming service will provide full coverage of the FIFA Women's World Cup final. Kick-off is set for 8pm AEST on Sunday evening.

If you already have a subscription, you could also watch England vs Spain on paid streaming service Optus Sport (AU$24.99 monthly or AU$199 annually).

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN to access your Women's World Cup live stream without being geo-blocked.

Women's World Cup final free live stream on 7Plus

Watch an England vs Spain live stream, and much more besides, on free Aussie streaming service 7Plus. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console.

England vs Spain odds

Spain (8/5) is the marginal favourite to win the World Cup, just ahead of England (7/4).

Fancy extra time or penalties? England vs Spain is 2/1 to be level after 90 minutes.

The contest will be televised for free on Channel Nine and the 9Now streaming service in Australia, as well as BBC One/ITV and BBC iPlayer/ITVX in the UK.

England vs Spain FAQs

England vs Spain: key battles

Jenni Hermoso vs Alex Greenwood

England defender Greenwood is one of the best centre-backs in women's football. Her pinpoint passing and long balls typically set the Lionesses' attacking forwards, such as Toone, free to cause havoc. England's five-at-the-back formation gives Greenwood a safety net, but how will she cope with a relentless attacker like Spain's Jenni Hermoso? Can she hold the line?

Ona Batlle v Lauren Hemp

Batlle and Hemp are no strangers, having spent a few years facing-off against each other for respective clubs Manchester United and Manchester City in the Women’s Super League. Now that Batlle has jumped ship to Barcelona, the England vs Spain World Cup final could the last chance for fans to see them go head-to-head. Hemp is in stunning form, and is quicker on the ball, but Batlle, 24, is a versatile player who can switch from left to right in a heartbeat.

What time does the England v Spain World Cup final start? The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final between Spain and England takes place at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, 20th August. Kick off is set for 11am BST / 8pm AEST / 12pm CEST / 6am ET / 3am PT.

When did England and Spain last meet? The two teams last met in the quarter-finals at the UEFA Women's EURO just over 12 months ago, when Sarina Wiegman’s side overcome La Roja in dramatic style. Georgia Stanway's extra-time goal proved the difference.