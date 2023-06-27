How to watch Women's World Cup 2023 for free online and on TV

Women's World Cup 2023 live stream

The Women's World Cup 2023 is available to watch for free in the UK on both BBC One and ITV, and online on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. You can also watch the Women's World Cup 2023 on Fox Sports in the USA, and on Optus Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your local free stream from anywhere if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch the Women's World Cup 2023 on TV just below.

Women's World Cup 2023 live stream: preview

All eyes will be on Australia and New Zealand this summer as the 2023 Women's World Cup kicks off.

Ten stadiums across nine cities – five in Australia and four in New Zealand – will play host to 32 of the best teams on the planet, with defending champions the USA hoping to lift the trophy for a fifth time and make it three wins in a row. They will face stiff competition from a number of European sides, including Germany, Spain, France, Sweden, the Netherlands and European champions England, although many squads will be without key players through injury.

Fran Kirby, Beth Mead and Leah Williamson will all be absent for the Lionesses, but Rachel Daly is in the form of her life. Arsenal's Dutch star Vivianne Miedema is out with a knee injury, and French winger Delphine Cascarino will also be watching at home on TV, while America's trio of Catarina Macario, Mallory Swanson and captain Becky Sauerbrunn all have fitness issues that will keep them off the pitch.

With the competition expanded to 32 teams for the first time, there are also a number of underdogs hoping to make their mark, with Ireland, Vietnam, Panama, Zambia, Haiti, Morocco, Portugal and the Philippines all qualifying for the first time. Will any of them manage to take the more established teams by surprise?

The Women's World Cup kicks off on Thursday July 20th. Make sure you know how to watch a Women's World Cup live stream from anywhere in the world.

UK: Women's World Cup 2023 free live stream

Coverage of the Women's World Cup 2023 will be split between the BBC and ITV in the UK, with both channels showing the final on 20th August.



For games on the Beeb, you can tune in via BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in HD, while ITV will be showing its matches on ITV 1, ITV 4 and streaming on ITVX.

UK football fans, whether at home or abroad, can use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere to watch the Women's World Cup 2023. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

You can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 live stream for free on ITV. It's also available to watch online for free in HD on ITVX (STV in Scotland). UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the Women's World Cup 2023 online for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad.

Watch a Women's World Cup 2023 live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Women's World Cup 2023 live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Women's World Cup 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Women's World Cup 2023. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Women's World Cup 2023 live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Women's World Cup 2023, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport, or ITVX.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer or ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free Women's World Cup 2023 live stream!

USA: watch Women's World Cup 2023 live stream

Soccer fans in the US can watch a Women's World Cup live stream on Fox Sports, which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently is offering new customers $10 off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time. What's to lose?

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Australia: watch Women's World Cup 2023 live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Women's World Cup 2023. The service costs just AU$24.99 monthly or AU$199 annually.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN to access your Women's World Cup live stream on Optus Sport without being geo-blocked.

Women's World Cup 2023 – groups

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B: Australia, Canada, Nigeria, Republic of Ireland

Group C: Costa Rica, Japan, Spain, Zambia

Group D: China, Denmark, England, Haiti

Group E: Netherlands, Portugal, USA, Vietnam

Group F: Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama

Group G: Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Sweden

Group H: Colombia, Germany, South Korea, Morocco

All times BST (UK time)

Thursday 20th July

New Zealand vs Norway - 8.00am

Australia vs Republic of Ireland - 11.00am

Friday 21st July

Nigeria vs Canada - 3:30am

Philippines vs Switzerland - 6.00am

Spain vs Costa Rica - 8.30am

Saturday 22nd July

USA vs Vietnam - 2.00am

Zambia vs Japan - 8.00am

England vs Haiti - 10.30am

Denmark vs China - 1.00pm

Sunday 23rd July

Sweden vs South Africa - 6.00am

Holland vs Portugal - 8.30am

France vs Jamaica - 11.00am

Monday 24th July

Italy vs Argentina - 7.00am

Germany vs Morocco - 9.30am

Brazil vs Panama - 12.00pm

Tuesday 25th July

Colombia vs Korea Republic - 3.00am

New Zealand vs Philippines - 6.30am

Switzerland vs Norway - 9.00am

Wednesday 26th July

Japan vs Costa Rica - 6.00am

Spain vs Zambia - 8.30am

Canada vs Republic of Ireland - 1.00pm

Thursday 27th July

USA vs Holland - 2.00am

Portugal vs Vietnam - 8.30am

Australia vs Nigeria - 11.00am

Friday 28th July

Argentina vs South Africa - 1.00am

England vs Denmark - 9.30am

China vs Haiti - 12.00pm

Saturday 29th July

Sweden vs Italy - 8.30am

France vs Brazil - 11.00am

Panama vs Jamaica - 1.30pm

Sunday 30th July

Korea Republic vs Morocco - 5.30am

Norway vs Philippines - 8.00am

Switzerland vs New Zealand - 8.00am

Germany vs Colombia - 10.30am

Monday 31st July

Costa Rica vs Zambia - 8.00am

Japan vs Spain - 8.00am

Canada vs Australia - 11.00am

Republic of Ireland vs Nigeria - 11.00am

Tuesday 1st August

Portugal vs USA - 8.00am

Vietnam vs Holland - 8.00am

China vs England - 12.00pm

Haiti vs Denmark - 12.00pm

Wednesday 2nd August

Argentina vs Sweden - 8.00am

South Africa vs Italy - 8.00am

Jamaica vs Brazil - 11.00am

Panama vs France - 11.00am

Thursday 3rd August

Korea Republic vs Germany - 11.00am

Morocco vs Colombia - 11.00am

Saturday 5th August to Tuesday 8th August

Round of 16

Friday 11th August to Saturday 12th August

Quarter-finals

Tuesday 15th August to Wednesday 16th August

Semi-finals

Sunday 20th August

Final