England vs France live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2023 free online and on TV

England vs France Six Nations 2023 live stream

England vs France is free to watch on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK today. Rugby fans can also watch for free in Ireland via Virgin Media One. Peacock TV will be broadcasting this 2023 Six Nations clash in the USA, DAZN is the network for Canadian rugby fans, and Stan Sport will offer a England vs France live stream in Australia.

England vs France Six Nations 2023 live stream: Preview

England take on France at Twickenham, looking to extend an 18-year unbeaten home record against Les Blues and keep alive their hopes of winning this year's Six Nations.

Last year's Six Nations clash between these two sides saw England crash to a 25-13 defeat in Paris, but Saturday's match-up looks likely to be a tighter affair.

Despite a demoralising opening match defeat to Scotland, wins over Italy and Wales mean the title is still in Steve Borthwick's side's hands - there's just the small matter of beating Fabien Galthie's defending champs today and following that up with a win on the final match week against Grand Slam chasing Ireland.

France lost to the Boys In Green in Dublin in their Round 2 encounter, a result which likely means they'll need a bonus point victory today over England to stay in touch with the Irish.

The big team news for England is that Owen Farrell has been dropped for the first time since 2015, with rejuvenated Harlequins star Marcus Smith starting at outhalf and Ellis Genge captaining the side for the first time.

The visitors will meanwhile be without flanker Anthony Jelonch after he sustained a knee injury against Scotland last time out.

England vs France kicks off at 4.45pm GMT / 11.45am EST today, Saturday 25th February, at Twickenham. Make sure you know how to watch a England vs France Six Nations 2023 live stream.

England vs France Six Nations 2023 free live stream

(opens in new tab) England vs France will be broadcast live on ITV in the UK, and on the streaming service ITVX (opens in new tab). It's free to watch as long as you have a TV licence. New user? Register free for ITVX (opens in new tab). All you need is your email address and postcode. Away from home? Use a VPN to unblock ITVX (opens in new tab), and the free England vs France live stream, when travelling abroad. Details just below.

England vs France Six Nations 2023 from abroad with a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular England vs France live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch a England vs France live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the 2023 Six Nations. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for England vs France

Using a VPN to watch Six Nations 2023 is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For England vs France, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free England vs France live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

England vs France live stream kick-off times

Global England vs France kick-off times

UK: 4.45pm

4.45pm Central Europe: 5.45pm

5.45pm USA (EST/PST): 11.45am / 8.45am

11.45am / 8.45am Australia: 3.45am (Sunday)

3.45am (Sunday) New Zealand: 5.45am (Sunday)

Watch England vs France live stream in the UK

You can watch England vs France live and for free in the UK via ITV1.

Coverage starts at 3.45pm GMT today ahead of the 4.45pm kick-off.

This means its a piece of cake to watch the match online (either live or on catch-up), as you'll be able to get a free Six Nations live stream via the ITVX website or mobile app.

Watch England vs France live stream in Ireland

Like the UK, you'll be able to watch every match of 2023 Six Nations for free in Ireland.

Terrestrial channel Virgin Media One is on live broadcast duties for this clash at Twickenham, with coverage starting at 4.15pm IST - half an hour before kick-off.

That also means you'll be able to stream every game live via Virgin Media Player (opens in new tab), with the service available across a wide range of devices.

Watch England vs France live stream in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to show every match of the 2023 Six Nations live in Australia, and will be broadcasting every game ad-free.

England vs France is set to kick-off at 3.45am AEDT on Sunday morning Down Under.

A Stan Sport subscription currently costs $10 per month in addition to a base $10 Stan sub. However, you can take advantage right now of a 7-day free trial.

As well as the Six Nations, Stan Sport also has the rights to a long list of top tier sports, including Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

Watch England vs France live stream in USA

Every match of this year's Six Nations will be available to watch in the US via Peacock TV and CNBC.

Kick-off at Twickenham is set for 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT today.

Peacock currently starts at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for its ad-supported tier, which will also give you access to a wide range of live sports including EPL soccer and Premiership Rugby

There's also the option of using a streaming service carrying CNBC. FuboTV (opens in new tab) offers more than 100 additional channels including CNBC as well as Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).

You can also watch CNBC on Sling (opens in new tab). You'll need a Sling Blue/Orange subscription plus the News Extra add-on ($6 a month).

As well as being able to watch Six Nations rugby, can watch the rugby, you'll also be able to watch NFL, College Football and more without a pricey cable subscription.

Watch England vs France in New Zealand

Kiwis can tune into England vs France via Sky Sport (opens in new tab), which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

If you're a subscriber you'll also be able to watch online using the network's Sky Go service.

Kick-off is set for the somewhat inconvenient time of 5.45am NZDT on Sunday morning.

If you're looking to cut the cords, you can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

England vs France live stream in South Africa

Super Sport (opens in new tab) has rugby fans covered for live Six Nations matches in South Africa and will showing England vs France live, along with every other match in this year's tournament.

Kick-off is set for 6.45pm SAST this evening.

And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

England vs France live in Singapore and Asia

This year's Six Nations will covered live across large parts of Asia by Premier Sports.

The network is set to show every game live in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

England vs France kick-off is at 12.45pm in Singapore, 10.15pm IST in India, 9.45pm PKT in Pakistan and at 11.45pm ICT in Thailand.

A weekly pass for Premier Sports Asia (opens in new tab) will currently set you back $25.99, but there's savings to be had if you opt for a rolling six-month contract at $89.99 or $129.99 for a full year.

Premier Sports Asia (opens in new tab) is largely focused on rugby, with a subscription giving you access to Heineken Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, Super Rugby Pacific and Rugby Championship action.

