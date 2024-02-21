How to watch Constellation season 1 online – stream Apple TV+ space thriller from anywhere

How to watch Constellation season 1

The first three episodes of Constellation premiere on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday 21st February. Subsequent episodes land on the streaming service every Wednesday, until the season finale on 27th March. There are eight episodes in total, and Apple TV Plus is available in over 100 countries around the world.

Constellation season 1 stream: preview

When Jo (Noomi Rapace) flees a doomed mission aboard the International Space Station and successfully navigates a safe return to Earth, it feels as is she's one of the lucky ones. Little does she know that her ordeal is just beginning. Read our guide below for how to watch Constellation season 1 online and for FREE with Apple TV Plus.

Being able to hold Alice (Davina and Rosie Coleman) again was her key source of strength up in space, but the girl that Jo comes home to isn't her daughter. Or at least, Alice isn't the person Jo remembers her to be.

Alice, too, is left alienated by her mother, and their twisted relationship forms the heart of a mind-warping eight-part mystery in which nobody, apparently, is quite as they seem.

Take Commander Henry Caldera (Jonathan Banks), who prioritises the science above all else, and his identical twin Bud, a former astronaut whose life was derailed by a controversial mission.

Rich with head-spinning hallucinations, timeline hopping and unreliable perceptions, it's a challenging watch that premieres on Wednesday 21st February. Here we're explaining how to watch Constellation season 1 from anywhere, and don't forget to check all the ways you can get an Apple TV+ free trial.

How to watch Constellation season 1 on Apple TV+

Constellation is an Apple Original, so it's exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming platform.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+. After the trial, it's $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 a month. There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.

Constellation season 1 debuts with its first three episodes on Wednesday, 21st February, with the remaining five episodes going out one-at-a-time each Wednesday.

When are episodes of Constellation? Episode 1 – Wednesday 21st February

Episode 2 – Wednesday 21st February

Episode 3 – Wednesday 21st February

Episode 4 – Wednesday 28th February

Episode 5 – Wednesday 6th March

Episode 6 – Wednesday 13th March

Episode 7 – Wednesday 20th March

Episode 8 – Wednesday 27th March

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

Watch Constellation season 1 from anywhere

Apple TV+ is now available in over 100 countries worldwide. But if you find yourself in a country that doesn't yet have it and try to watch Constellation, the streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

However, you can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this. It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in another country, allowing you to watch Constellation from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back in the unlikely event you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Constellation on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you may think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription.

How to use a VPN to stream Constellation season 1

Using a VPN to access your Apple TV+ account from anywhere is incredibly easy.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location that you signed up for the service in (e.g. US).

3. Then head over to Apple TV Plus on your browser or device and enjoy watching new episodes of Constellation from anywhere in the world. Simple!

Constellation season 1 official trailer

Is Apple TV+ worth trying?

Apple TV+ is Apple's dedicated subscription streaming service, designed to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

It's ad-free (aside from Apple ads) and features a host of high-profile shows – such as Masters of the Air, The Morning Show, Slow Horses, Invasion, Silo, Ted Lasso, Five Days At Memorial, Black Bird, Now and Then, The Essex Serpent, Shining Girls, Pachinko, WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Severance – produced by the Apple Originals department.

It's also the exclusive streaming platform of films like Killers of the Flower Moon, Tetris, Luck, Greyhound, Causeway, the Oscar-winning CODA and Napoleon.

In our review, we praised Apple TV+ for its reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives.

If you're yet to experience Apple TV+, why not take advantage of this 7-day free trial?