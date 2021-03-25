UFC 260 free live stream: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 full fight, start time, main event, pay-per-view

UFC 260 brings us the battle of heavyweights: Stipe "Stone Cold" Miocic vs Francis

"The Predator" Ngannou. The pair first fought two years ago when Miocic retained his heavyweight title by unanimous decision, but with Ngannou one of the UFC's hardest hitters, MMA fans are in for a treat on Saturday night. No need to scour reddit – here's how to watch the Miocic vs Ngannou 2 full fight, and the rest of the card, with a UFC 260 free live stream, wherever you are in the world.

UFC 260 free live stream Main card: 3am GMT / 10pm ET Miocic v Ngannou 2: 5.15am GMT / 12.15pm ET Venue: UFC APEX Center, Las Vegas, USA Free stream: DAZN free trial (EU, details below) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN US stream: $64.99 on ESPN+ UK stream: £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass

UFC 260 returns to Sin City for a huge night of MMA action this Saturday, 27th March, when French-Cameroonian fighter Francis Ngannou seeks redemption in his long-awaiting rematch with US champ Stipe Miocic.

Ngannou (15-3-0) is said to have improved and matured a lot since the pair's first clash in January 2018. Indeed, he's been on a run of four-straight KO victories including a memorable win against Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249 last May.

“He’s definitely gotten better but he’s also got that one factor that everyone thinks he hits hard and he does hit hard," Stipe told reporters. "You’ve just got to watch out for it."

How hard does Ngannou hit? According to UFC president Dana White, "[His] punches are "equivalent to 96 horsepower. That’s equal to getting hit by a Ford Escort going as fast as it can. And it’s more powerful than a 12-pound sledgehammer from full force overhead.”

Stipe (20-3-0) might be the title holder but he won't be taking this one lightly, especially with a 3in reach disadvantage. “It won’t be nothing like the first fight because he’s definitely gotten better and so have I," noted the 38-year-old mixed martial artist from Ohio. "I think whoever implements their game plan the best is going to win."

The prelims get underway at 1am and the main event at 3am. Anyone in the UK with a BT Sport subscription can watch all of action for free including the main card. Otherwise, here's how to find a UFC 260 free live stream from anywhere in the world.

UFC 260 live stream: watch Miocic vs Ngannou 2 for free

If you're lucky enough to live in Italy, Germany, Austria or Spain, you can watch UFC 260 for free.

How? DAZN has the rights to broadcast UFC 260 live in selected European countries. Subscription to the global sports streaming service costs around $20 per month but new users enjoy a FREE trial. Good to know, right?

UFC free live stream with DAZN free trial

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in Germany, Spain, Austria and Italy. Try it free for one month. Cancel at anytime.

DAZN doesn't have the rights to stream UFC 260 outside of Italy, Spain, Germany and Austria. Going to be abroad this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN to access the DAZN free trial from anywhere. That way, you can access your DAZN account and watch UFC 260 as if you were back in your home country.

UFC 260 live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant UFC rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it for UFC 260 – you'll be surprised how easy it is.View Deal

US: UFC 260 live stream – Miocic vs Ngannou 2

(Image credit: UFC / UFC.com)

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to broadcast UFC 260 in the States. Existing subscribers can watch the prelims for free but the main card will be a pay-per-view affair. It's a one-off fee of $64.99 – ouch!

New subscribers to ESPN+ get a far better deal. They can get a discount bundle that includes a year's ESPN+ subscription (worth $49.99) plus this weekend's main card for a total of only $84.99.

UK: UFC 260 live stream – Miocic vs Ngannou 2

(Image credit: Matthew Tosh - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strikeforce_(mixed_martial_arts)#/media/File:Strikeforce_cage_2011-01-07.jpg)

Good news: UFC 260 is NOT a pay-per-view event in the UK. That means you won't have to shell out any extra cash. You can watch the whole thing – prelims and main card – on BT Sport 2 and via the BT Sport app.

BT Sport customers can download the BT Sport app on PS4, Xbox, Apple TV, NOW TV and Samsung Smart TVs (2015 models onwards).

Coverage of the prelims starts at 1am on the morning. The main card starts at 3am and the headline fight – Miocic vs Ngannou 2 – is due around 5.15am UK time.

Don't fancy staying up? The entire card will be available, spoiler-free, right after the event on the BT Sport app.

BT Sport Monthly Pass £25

Open to all, the this pass offers access to all four BT Sport channels through the BT Sport app on TVs, tablets, mobiles and more. Sports include UFC, Champions League football, Heineken Cup and more.View Deal

BT Sport for BT customers £15 per month

Watch the main event of UFC, Champions League football and plenty more besides or go for Big Sport package which includes the NOW TV Sky Sports Pass (RRP £40 per month) and all BT Sport channels.View Deal

Existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £15 per month. Non-BT customers can buy a no-commitment BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 and enjoy all four BT Sports channels for 30 days.

EE mobile customers can get a free 3-month trial of BT Sport by texting SPORT to 150. You can cancel the trial at any time.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers: Deals from £30 per month

Sky TV customers can add the BT Sport channels to their TV package for £30 per month either as a 12-month agreement of a rolling one-month contract.View Deal

The other option is to buy a UFC Fight Pass. If you want to stream the main card live, you'll need the annual pass, which costs £72 and includes over 1,000 hours of live combat sports.

Prefer to listen to the commentary? Full radio commentary for the event will be live on talkSPORT.

Australia: UFC 260 live stream – Miocic vs Ngannou 2

(Image credit: Fox Sports)

If you want to watch UFC 260 in Australia, you'll need to pay-per-view via Foxtel Main Event.

It'll cost AU$54.95. Live coverage of the main event card around 1pm AEST on Sunday 27th March 2021, with Miocic vs Ngannou 2 expected at 3pm AEST. Or you can watch the replay whenever suits.

UFC 260 fight card

Main card (from 3am UK / 11pm ET)

Stipe Miocic (c) vs Francis Ngannou (UFC heavyweight title)

Tyron Woodley vs Vicente Luque (welterweight)

Sean O’Malley vs Thomas Almeida (bantamweight)

Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick (women's flyweight)

Khama Worthy vs Jamie Mullarkey (lightweight)

Prelims (from 1am UK / 9pm ET)

Alonzo Menifield vs William Knight (light-heavyweight)

Jessica Penne vs Hannah Goldy (women's Strawweight)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Jared Gooden (welterweight)

Modestas Bukauskas vs Michał Oleksiejczuk (light-heavyweight)

Early prelims (from 11pm UK / 7pm US)

Shane Young vs Omar Morales (featherweight)

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Abu Azaitar (middleweight)