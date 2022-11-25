Tunisia vs Australia live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

Tunisia face Australia on Saturday in the second round of Group D games at World Cup 2022. It takes two wins to guarantee World Cup group qualification and neither team has one in the bank as yet. The Eagles of Carthage do at least have one point but are yet to play the toughest team in the group, unlike Australia. Both sides will see this match-up as their best chance for three points. Make sure you know how to watch a Tunisia vs Australia live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

It was a cruel beginning to World Cup 2022 for Australia on Tuesday. The hope of an historic upset from Craig Goodwin's opening goal lasted less than 10 minutes as France calmly took the ball back to the centre circle and then proceeded in a four-goal demolition of the Antipodeans. It would seem a little unfair of Socceroos boss Graham Arnold to make wholesale changes to his team, given the strength of the previous opposition, but Melbourne City winger Marco Tilio has been tipped to start alongside main goal hope and teammate Mathew Leckie.

As for Tunisia, coach Jalel Kadri will be relatively pleased, both with the performance of his team against dark horses Denmark, and with the fact that he's still got a fully fit squad to call on. Expect to see a more aggressive approach from the Eagles of Carthage as they seek the points in what they will see as their easiest game of Qatar 2022. With France up next, this is the moment they'll need to fly.

This Group D match kicks off at 10am GMT / 5am ET at the 44,325-seater Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Tunisia vs Australia live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the Tunisia vs Australia live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch a Tunisia vs Australia live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Tunisia vs Australia live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Tunisia vs Australia live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to use a VPN for Tunisia vs Australia live stream

USA soccer stream: watch Tunisia vs Australia

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Tunisia vs Australia live stream. The match airs on FS1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch an Tunisia vs Australia live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Tunisia vs Australia

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Tunisia vs Australia in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Tunisia vs Australia live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Tunisia vs Australia live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Tunisia vs Australia live stream kick-off times

Global Tunisia vs Australia kick-off times

Local: 1pm

1pm UK: 10am

10am Central Europe: 11am

11am Tunisia: 11am

11am USA (ET/PT): 5am / 2am

5am / 2am Australia: 9pm

9pm New Zealand: 11pm

11pm India: 3.30pm

GROUP STAGES:

Tuesday 22nd November 2022

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia 0-0

Group D: France vs Australia 4-1

Saturday 26th November 2022

Group D: Tunisia vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 10am)

Group D: France vs Denmark (Stadium 974, Doha; 4pm)

Wednesday 30th November 2022

Group D: Australia vs Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 3pm)

Group D: Tunisia vs France (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)