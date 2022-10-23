Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch the Premier League in 4K HDR, online and on TV

Newcastle travel from the north east to north east London this afternoon as they take on Antonio Conte's efficient Spurs side. Can the Magpies continue their good form and be the first team to win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season? Or will Spurs recover some form after their midweek defeat? Make sure you know how to watch a Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream in 4K HDR, and wherever you are, online and on TV.

Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream Date: Sunday 23rd October Kick-off: 4.30pm BST / 11.30am ET Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US stream: USA Network (via Sling (opens in new tab) / FuboTV (opens in new tab)) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free (opens in new tab) AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

The football hasn't been the most attractive but it's hard to argue with the results that Antonio Conte is getting from this Tottenham team. Despite defeat to Manchester United on Wednesday night, Spurs still have as many points as Manchester City and have won all five of their games on home turf so far this season. Can they maintain that record against a strong Newcastle United side?

Newcastle's Miguel Almiron continued his excellent form in midweek, scoring the goal that secured all three points against Everton. That's five now for the Paraguayan and three wins in the last four games for the Magpies, who have still only lost once all season. Eddie Howe's team also boast the meanest defence in the division, making this a particularly stern test for Tottenham.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST (11.30am ET) on Sunday 23rd October. Read on to find out on how to watch a Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream, wherever you are in the world.

USA: Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable-cutting service FuboTV (opens in new tab).

You can watch a Tottenham vs Newcastle free live stream on USA Network with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab). It comes with hundreds of channels. It's $69.99 per month thereafter but there are no long contracts. You can cancel at any time, including during your free trial period.

Of course, FuboTV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which we rate as the best VPN. It comes with a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for Tottenham vs Newcastle

Using a VPN is incredibly simple for tuning into Sling and FuboTV while away.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Tottenham vs Newcastle, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling or FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Watch Tottenham vs Newcastle in 4K HDR

Tottenham vs Newcastle will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. It's only through Sky's hardware that you can get the game at this quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month (opens in new tab).

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab) which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account (opens in new tab).

Australia: Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 – including Tottenham vs Newcastle – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. Kick-off is at 2.30am AEDT.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2022/23 Premier League fixtures for October

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All games are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Saturday 22 October

12:30 Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Everton v Crystal Palace

Man City v Brighton

16:30 Chelsea v Man Utd

Sunday 23 October

14:00 Aston Villa v Brentford

14:00 Leeds v Fulham

14:00 Wolves v Leicester

14:00 Southampton v Arsenal

16:30 Spurs v Newcastle

Monday 24 October

20:00 West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday 29 October

12:30 Leicester v Man City

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Wolves

Brighton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle v Aston Villa

17:30 Fulham v Everton

Sunday 30 October

