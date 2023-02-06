Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream and how to watch the FA Cup fourth round replay

Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream

Sheffield United vs Wrexham is free to watch on ITV4 and the ITVX streaming service in the UK. The huge FA Cup fourth round clash will stream on ESPN+ in the US, and on Paramount+ in Australia. Use a VPN to watch you local stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham on TV just below.

UK: Sheffield Utd vs Wrexham live stream free on ITVX

US: Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream on

Watch ITVX from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream: match preview

Sheffield United welcome National League side Wrexham to Bramall Lane on Tuesday (7.45pm GMT) for a highly anticipated FA Cup fourth-round replay. A six-goal thriller couldn't separate these sides last time out but there needs to be a winner here – can the Blades make their Championship class show?

Sheffield United's quest for promotion back to the Premier League looks on course despite a goalless draw with Yorkshire rivals Rotherham on Saturday. The Blades are 10 points clear of third-place Middlesbrough with a game in hand and haven't lost since the start of November. They've also won seven of their last eight FA Cup encounters with non-league sides, which makes them clear favourites to win this replay and secure a place in the fifth round.

Wrexham continued their promotion-worthy form when they won away at Altrincham on Saturday. The stars of Disney's Welcome to Wrexham took the lead on the hour, but Miles Welsh-Hayes drew the hosts level with 10 minutes left to play. Debutant Eoghan O'Connell, who signed from Charlton on deadline day, scored the winner just six minutes later to keep the pressure on National League leaders Notts County, but Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson will have his side fully focused on progressing here.

Sheffield United vs Wrexham kicks off at 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm EST, Tuesday 7th February, at the Bramall Lane. It's free to watch in the UK. Make sure you know how to watch a Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream from anywhere.

Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream

(opens in new tab) You can watch the Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream for free on ITV 4. It's also available to watch online for free in HD on ITVX (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)). UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the FA Cup online for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab) We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the FA Cup. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the FA Cup live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Sheffield United vs Wrexham in the FA Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream!

US soccer stream: watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham

In the US, ESPN+ has the TV rights to the Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream. ESPN+ is a streaming-only service carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, Top Rank Boxing events and Grand Slam tennis as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to ESPN Plus on its own or as part of the great-value Disney Bundle along with Hulu ($13.99 a month).

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch the FA Cup free (opens in new tab) on ITVX.

Watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream on Paramount Plus as well as the rest of the FA Cup games this season.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream on Paramount Plus without being geo-blocked.

Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream kick-off times

Global Sheffield United vs Wrexham kick-off times

UK: 7.45pm

7.45pm Central Europe: 8.45pm

8.45pm USA (EDT/PST): 2.45pm / 11.45am

2.45pm / 11.45am Australia: 6.45am (Wednesday)

6.45am (Wednesday) New Zealand: 8.45am (Wednesday)

All times 3pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

