Rugby League World Cup 2021 live stream: how to watch every RLWC2021 game for free

The Rugby League World Cup 2021 is here and, with 61 fixtures packed into six weeks, rugger fans are set for a thrilling Autumn. The 16th staging of the covid-delayed tournament will go ahead in England from 15th October 2022, and all the action is free-to-air for UK viewers. Make sure you know how to watch a Rugby League World Cup 2021 live stream from wherever you are. Viewing options, kick-off times and the full revised schedule are all listed below.

Rugby League World Cup 2021 live stream Date: 15th October - 19th November 2022 Free stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch BBC iPlayer anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

For the first time in the history of the Rugby League World Cup, all three competitions – men's, women's and wheelchair – will run concurrently. It's also the first time that the tournament has been broadcast live and free-to-air, so there's no need to miss a single drop-goal or dummy pass.

The men's tournament kicks off on Saturday 15th October with England vs Samoa (2.30pm BST) followed by Australia vs Fiji (7.30pm BST). The women's and wheelchair teams scrum down on 1st November, just prior to the first men's quarter final, which is scheduled for 4th November.

Australia, who have finished in the top three in all 15 RLWC tournaments, and have won 11, are once again hot favourites under the captaincy of James Tedesco. Sam Tompkins' England and Jesse Bromwich's New Zealand are also in the mix, along with underdogs Samoa. Here's how to watch every match at the Rugby League World Cup 2021 for free – and from anywhere in the world.

Rugby League World Cup 2021 free live stream

Good news for UK fans: all matches of the Rugby League World Cup 2021 will be broadcast live and free on BBC. That means all UK license fee payers can watch a Rugby League World Cup 2021 free live stream of all of the games on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). The free-to-air stream is restricted to viewers within the UK, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out.

Are you a UK citizen travelling outside the UK at the moment?

Use a VPN to watch the rugby on BBC iPlayer free from abroad.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN.

How to watch the Rugby League World Cup 2021 abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Rugby League World Cup 2021 rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

How to use a VPN for the Rugby League World Cup 2021

Using a VPN to watch the Rugby League World Cup is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the RLWC2021, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the Rugby League World Cup 2021 free live stream.

USA: Rugby League World Cup 2021 live stream

Rugby fans based in the US can tune into the Rugby League World Cup 2021 on combats sports streaming platform Fite (opens in new tab).

It's a pricey pay-per-view affair – $99.99 gets you access to every men's game.

Don't forget: UK fans travelling overseas can stream the whole tournament free on BBC iPlayer.

Use a VPN to tune into BBC iPlayer while abroad.

Watch a Rugby League World Cup 2021 live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Kayo Sports will be providing live coverage of the Rugby League World Cup 2021.

Kayo Sports offers new users a free 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Subscription costs from AU$25 a month thereafter.

UK citizen in Australia? Don't forget that licence fee-paying UK nationals can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a free live stream on BBC iPlayer.

Watch a Rugby League World Cup 2021 live stream in New Zealand

Spark Sport has exclusive rights to show every 2021 RLWC match live in New Zealand.

If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, know that Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE free trial (opens in new tab), so you can try before you buy.

Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes the Premier League, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, F1 racing and MotoGP.

Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

Watch a Rugby League World Cup 2021 live stream in Canada

Fite (opens in new tab) is the place to watch a Rugby League World Cup 2021 live stream if you're based in Canada. Pay-per-view access to the All Events Men's Bundle costs $49.99.

Watch a Rugby League World Cup 2021 live stream in Germany and Italy

Fite (opens in new tab) is also the place to watch a Rugby League World Cup 2021 live stream if you're based in Germany, Italy or "most of Europe" (but not France). Pay-per-view access to the All Events Men's Bundle costs $49.99. Individual games cost from $7.99 each.

Watch a Rugby League World Cup 2021 live stream in France

BeIN Sports (opens in new tab) has the rights to show the French teams’ matches (men’s, women’s and wheelchair), as well as other key clashes including all matches from the men's quarter finals onwards. Subscription costs from €15 a month.

Rugby League World Cup 2021 fixtures and schedule

All kick-offs in UK & Ireland time.

Saturday, 15 October

Men’s

England v Samoa (14:30pm - BBC One, BBC iPlayer)

Australia v Fiji (19:30pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Sunday, 16 October

Men’s

Scotland v Italy (14:30pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Jamaica v Ireland (17:00pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

New Zealand v Lebanon (19:30pm - BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Monday, 17 October

Men’s

France v Greece (19:30pm - BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Tuesday, 18 October

Men’s

Tonga v Papua New Guinea (19:30pm - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer)

Wednesday, 19 October

Men’s

Wales v Cook Islands (19:30pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Friday, 21 October

Men’s

Australia v Scotland (19:30pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Saturday, 22 October

Men’s

Fiji v Italy (14:30pm - BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport Online)

England v France (17:00pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

New Zealand v Jamaica (19:30pm - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer)

Sunday, 23 October

Men’s

Lebanon v Ireland (14:30pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Samoa v Greece (17:00pm - BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport Online)

Monday, 24 October

Men’s

Tonga v Wales (19:30pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Tuesday, 25 October

Men’s

Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands (19:30pm - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer)

Friday, 28 October

Men’s

New Zealand v Ireland (19:30pm - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer)

Saturday, 29 October

Men’s

England v Greece (14:30pm - BBC One, BBC iPlayer)

Fiji v Scotland (17:00pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Australia v Italy (19:30pm - BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Sunday, 30 October

Men’s

Lebanon v Jamaica (12:00pm - BBC iPlayer, Red Button BBC Sport Online)

Tonga v Cook Islands (14:30pm - BBC iPlayer, Red Button BBC Sport Online)

Samoa v France (17:00pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Monday, 31 October

Men’s

Papua New Guinea v Wales (19:30pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Tuesday, 1 November

Women’s

England v Brazil (14:30pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Papua New Guinea v Canada (17:00pm - BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Wednesday, 2 November

Women’s

New Zealand v France (17:00pm - BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Australia v Cook Islands (19:30pm - BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Thursday, 3 November

Wheelchair

Spain v Ireland (17:00pm - BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

England v Australia (19:30pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Friday, 4 November

Men’s

Quarter-final 1 (19:30pm - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer)

Wheelchair

France v Wales (11:00am - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Scotland v USA (13:30pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Saturday, 5 November

Men’s

Quarter-final 2 (14:30pm - BBC One, BBC iPlayer)

Quarter-final 3 (19:30pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Women’s

England v Canada (12:00pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Papua New Guinea v Brazil (17:00pm - BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Sunday, 6 November

Men’s

Quarter-final 4 (14:30pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Women’s

New Zealand v Cook Islands (17:00pm - BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Australia v France (19:30pm - BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Wheelchair

England v Spain (12:00pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Australia v Ireland (14:30pm - BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Monday, 7 November

Wheelchair

France v Scotland (17:00pm - BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Wales v USA (19:30pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Wednesday, 9 November

Women’s

Canada v Brazil (17:00pm - BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

England v Papua New Guinea (19:30pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Wheelchair

Australia v Spain (11:00am - BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

England v Ireland (13:30pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Thursday, 10 November

Women’s

France v Cook Islands (17:00pm - BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Australia v New Zealand (19:30pm - BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Wheelchair

France v USA (11:00am - BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Wales v Scotland (13:30pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Friday, 11 November

Men’s

Semi-final 1 (19:45pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Saturday, 12 November

Men’s

Semi-final 2 (14:30pm - BBC One, BBC iPlayer)

Sunday, 13 November

Wheelchair

Semi-final 1 (12:00pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Semi-final 2 (14:30pm - BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Monday, 14 November

Women’s

Semi-final 1 (17:00pm - BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Semi-final 2 (19:30pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Friday, 18 November

Wheelchair

Final (19:30pm - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer)

Saturday, 19 November

Men’s

Final (16:00pm - BBC One, BBC iPlayer)

Women’s

Final (13:15pm - BBC One, BBC iPlayer)