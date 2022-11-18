Australia vs Samoa live stream: how to watch the 2022 Rugby League World Cup final for free

Australia vs Samoa is set to be the most exciting Rugby League World Cup final in years. After six weeks of action, two red-hot teams will battle it out for the Paul Barrière trophy at Old Trafford. Make sure you know how to watch an Australia vs Samoa live stream for free from wherever you are. Viewing options, kick-off times and the latest team news are all listed below.

Australia vs Samoa live stream Date: Saturday 19th November 2022 Time: 4pm GMT / 11am ET / 3am AEDT / 5am AST Venue: Old Trafford Free stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch BBC iPlayer anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Kangaroos head coach Mal Meninga has named his squad. There are no changes. He's kept the faith with the 19 players who managed to edge out New Zealand 16-14 at Elland Road in last week's semi-final. James Tedesco will once again captain Australia.

It's bad news for Samoa, though. Having notched up an historic win over England in the semi-finals, Samoa's injury list continues to grow. Forward Spencer Leniu is carrying a shoulder issue and is in doubt for Saturday's RLWC final, while Fa’amanu Brown is expected to be ruled out owing to concussion.

Can the Samoan Warriors upset the Kangaroos? The men's final of the covid-delayed Rugby League World Cup 2021 kicks off at 4pm GMT on Saturday, 19th November 2022. Here's how to watch a free Australia vs Samoa live stream from anywhere in the world.

Australia vs Samoa free live stream

Good news for UK fans: the Rugby League World Cup final between Australia and Samoa is free-to-watch on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). The stream is restricted to viewers within the UK with, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out.

Are you a UK citizen travelling outside the UK at the moment?

Use a VPN to watch the Australia vs Samoa on BBC iPlayer free from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support. Full details below.

How to watch the Australia vs Samoa from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Rugby League World Cup 2021 rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN for Australia vs Samoa

Using a VPN to watch Australia vs Samoa is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Australia vs Samoa, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Australia vs Samoa free live stream.

USA: Australia vs Samoa live stream

Rugby fans based in the US can tune into the Rugby League World Cup final – Australia vs Samoa – on combat sports streaming platform Fite (opens in new tab).

It's a pricey pay-per-view affair – $99.99 gets you access to every men's game.

Don't forget: UK fans travelling overseas can stream the whole tournament free on BBC iPlayer.

Use a VPN to tune into BBC iPlayer while abroad (opens in new tab).

Australia: Australia vs Samoa live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Kayo Sports will be providing live coverage of the Rugby League World Cup final featuring Australia vs Samoa.

Kayo Sports offers new users a free 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Subscription costs from AU$25 a month thereafter.

UK citizen in Australia? Don't forget that licence fee-paying UK nationals can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a free live stream on BBC iPlayer.

New Zealand: Australia vs Samoa live stream

Spark Sport has exclusive rights to broadcast the Australia vs Samoa final in New Zealand.

If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, know that Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE free trial (opens in new tab), so you can try before you buy.

Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes the Premier League, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, F1 racing and MotoGP.

Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

Canada: Australia vs Samoa live stream

Fite (opens in new tab) is the place to watch the Rugby League World Cup final between Australia and Samoa if you're based in Canada. Pay-per-view access to the All Events Men's Bundle costs $49.99.

Germany/Italy: Australia vs Samoa live stream

Fite (opens in new tab) is also the place to watch a live stream of the Rugby League World Cup 2021 final if you're based in Germany, Italy or "most of Europe" (but not France). Pay-per-view access to the All Events Men's Bundle costs $49.99. Individual games cost from $7.99 each.

Rugby League World Cup 2021 fixtures and schedule

All kick-offs in UK & Ireland time.

Saturday 19th November 2022

Men’s final:

Australia vs Samoa (16:00pm - BBC One, BBC iPlayer)

Women’s final:

Australia vs New Zealand (13:15pm - BBC One, BBC iPlayer)