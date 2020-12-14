PDC World Darts Championship 2021 live stream: schedule, TV channel, start time

Darts fans will be in for a Merry Dartmas when the PDC World Darts Championship kicks off this week – but who will lift the Sid Waddell trophy come 3rd January? Defending champ Peter 'Snakebite' Wright will fancy his chances, but world number one Michael van Gerwen is favourite to bag a fourth world title. Follow our guide to watch a PDC World Darts live stream from anywhere.

PDC live stream The World Darts Championship starts at 6pm (UK time) on Tuesday 15th December. In the UK, it's on Sky Sports Darts. Use a £25 Now TV Sports Month Pass to watch every throw. In the US, darts fans can catch all the action live on DAZN. A subscription costs $19.99 a month, but a FREE trial means US darts fans can watch the darts without paying a cent! The other option for anyone outside the UK, Netherlands and Ireland is a PDCTV 'Rest of the World' subscription for just £9.99 for a month. Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access your DAZN account from anywhere in the world.

The 2021 PDC World Darts Championship starts on Tuesday 15th December 2020 and finished on Sunday 3rd January 2021. The tournament will be the first PDC event in the UK to feature a live crowd since March, with plans now confirmed for up to 1,000 fans to attend each session.

It will be the 28th World Championship organised by the Professional Darts Corporation and some 96 players – from 28 countries – will compete for the title (and a winner's cheque for £500,000).

Scotsman Peter Wright is the reigning king of Alexandra Palace, having claimed his maiden PDC world title on New Year's Day when he outclassed Michael van Gerwen 7-3 in the final.

MVG is the bookies favourite this year but 16-time world champion Phil 'The Power' Taylor has backed his one-time protege, Adrian 'Jackpot' Lewis, to secure a third crown.

And what of Simon Whitlock and Dave Chisnall? Both have failed to reach any finals this year, but they remain as dangerous as ever.

Follow our guide on how to watch the best PDC World Darts Championship 2021 stream on your laptop, TV or mobile device...

Watch the 2021 PDC World Darts Championship for free

If you're lucky enough to live in the United States and love darts, sports streaming service DAZN has you covered for the 2021 PDC World Darts Championship.

A subscription to DAZN costs $19.99 a month, but new users can take advantage of a FREE trial, which means you can tune into the darts without paying a red cent!

Not in the US right now? You can use a VPN to access your US DAZN account as if you were back home in the States. You'll find a step-by-step guide to using a VPN below.

Aussie darts fans can watch all the action on Kayo Sports. Subscription to the streaming service costs from AU$25 but new users can grab a free 14-day trial here. Again, you'll need a VPN if you're away from Oz and want to access your Kayo Sports account.

If you've used up your DAZN free trial, then the next best option for those in the US and anyone outside the UK, Ireland and Netherlands, in fact, is a £9.99 Rest of the World PDCTV monthly pass. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a 'Rest of the World' citizen trying to watch from the UK.

Watch the 2021 PDC World Darts Championship from anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even after spending all that money on a subscription you're still not going to be able to watch the 2021 PDC World Darts Championship from another country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the darts live from Alexandra Palace. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch the 2021 World Darts Championship live in the UK

As you may have guessed from the image above, every second of the 2021 World Darts Championship will be aired live on the dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel in the UK.

That comes bundled in with all the other sports channels as part of the £18 per month Sky Sports pack.

Don't have a Sky subscription? No problem. Anyone can enjoy the 2021 World Darts Championship using Sky's pay-per-view platform, Now TV. Now TV is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes You can choose between a one day or a one month pass. The passes get you access to everything Sky Sports has to offer, including Premier League football, NFL, golf and rugby.

Sky Sports Darts is also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £65 per month but it comes with all the other Sky Sports channels and all the BT Sports ones too, including BT Sports Ultra HD. All of that brings access to just about every televised sports action you'd care to mention including Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football.

If you're already a Virgin Media TV subscriber, then it may be a case of upping your package by just a few pounds per month.

Watch the 2021 World Darts Championship in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to broadcast every throw of the 2021 PDC World Darts Championship in Oz.

Don't have Fox Sports or don't want satellite TV? You can view the channel via Kayo Sports. A subscription to the popular streaming service costs from $25 per month for the Basic package and allows users to stream Fox Sports across two devices as once.

Even better, Kayo Sports offers a free 14-day trial. Away from Oz? Remember, you can use a reputable VPN to access your Kayo Sports account from anywhere in the world.

Watch the 2021 World Darts Championship in the Rest of the World

If you're located in the rest of the world, we have some good news: you can livestream all the major PDC events through PDCTV-HD.

A 'Rest of the World' subscription, which costs around $10 per month or $60 annually. This includes live, throw-by-throw coverage of all the major PDC events including the 2021 World Darts Championship.

Outside your home country during he the 2021 World Darts Championship? No problem. Simply use a VPN to access your account as if you were back home.

2021 World Darts Championship draw

TUESDAY 15th DECEMBER

Evening Session (1800 GMT)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

