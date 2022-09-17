Milan vs Napoli live stream and how to watch Serie A for free

Milan host Napoli at the San Siro as first travel to third in a tasty encounter which gives both sides an early opportunity to lay down a marker in the hunt for the Serie A title. Both sides are unbeaten this season and know that victory on Sunday will provide a real confidence boost before the international break. Make sure you know how to watch a Milan vs Napoli live stream and catch the Serie A action wherever you are.

US soccer fans can stream Milan vs Napoli free with the 30-day trial of Paramount+ with the code ITALY (opens in new tab). Don't forget to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US citizen stuck outside the States. UK fans can watch on BT Sport.

Milan vs Napoli live stream Date: Sunday 18th September 2022 Kick off: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm EST Location: San Siro, Milan Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) Free stream: Paramount+ free trial (US)

Defending champions Milan have lost just one Serie A fixture in 2022, a ludicrous feat which proves just how far the Rossoneri have come under Stefano Pioli. Milan are a team reborn in the past two seasons, with Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao continuing to impress up front this season, bagging three goals each.

Further back, Belgian wonderkid Charles De Ketelaere has settled quickly following his summer move and even totemic centre-back Simon Kjaer is now fit again. With four wins and two draws this season – and sat top of the Champions League group ahead of Chelsea – confidence is high in Milan.

Napoli, meanwhile, are level on points with Milan at Serie A's summit after a no less impressive start to the season. Though the goals haven't quite been as free-flowing since the opening day 5-2 defeat of Spezia, Luciano Spalletti's vibrant side have swept away Liverpool (4-1) and Rangers (3-0) in the Champions League, demonstrating their intensity is here to stay.

It's a 7.45pm BST kick-off at the San Siro, Milan on Sunday 18th September, 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch a Juventus vs Roma live stream in Serie A, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Milan vs Napoli free live stream

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch Serie A, including Milan vs Napoli, live through Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). Better still, you can get a 7-day free trial of Paramount+ here (opens in new tab) and after the trial ends, you'll pay just $5 a month ($10 a month if you want the ad-free plan). Paramount Plus is also home to Champions League and Europa League football, so it really is a banging deal.

Milan vs Napoli starts at 2.45pm EST on Sunday.

Of course, Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Away from home? Use a VPN to access the live stream without being blocked (opens in new tab). We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Milan vs Napoli Paramount+ 30-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Watch Serie A, UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with this 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus. You can choose from any of the Champions League and Europa League games. It's $5 a month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.

Watch a Milan vs Napoli live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Milan vs Napoli live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Juventus vs Roma

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Milan vs Napoli, you may wish to choose 'US' for Paramount Plus.

3. Then head over to Paramount Plus on your browser or device and enjoy the Milan vs Napoli live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24-hour assistance.

UK: Milan vs Napoli live stream with BT Sport

BT Sport has the rights to Serie A, 52 2022/23 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from the Champions League and Europa League.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month (opens in new tab) in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch Premier League football without signing a long-term contract.

(opens in new tab) BT Sport Monthly Pass: Premier League football for £25 (opens in new tab) This UK-only pass gets you full access to all the BT Sport channels for a simple monthly fee. Enjoy the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website. No contract, no fuss.

Already have BT TV and BT broadband? You can add BT Sport to your package for only £15 a month (plus a £20 joining fee).

Virgin Media customers can watch the football when available by subscribing to BT Sport as desired. Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab) covers both Sky and BT televised games.

(opens in new tab) Full BT Sport package from £15 per month (opens in new tab)

The other option for BT customers is to upgrade their TV package to include the sports channels. You can add all of the BT Sport channels for just £15 per month. For the Big Bundle, which includes all the Sky Sports too, it's £40 per month – more expensive, granted, but you'll never miss a match again.

(opens in new tab) BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media £18 per month (opens in new tab)

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £69 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles. (opens in new tab)

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

Watch a Milan vs Napoli live stream in Canada

The Milan vs Napoli live stream option for footy fans based in Canada is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which has taken over Serie A broadcast rights for the 22/23 season. You can also use FuboTV to watch all 380 Premier League games live this season live on the FuboTV website (opens in new tab) or app as well as via compatible smart TVs and set top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.98 for three months or $199.99 for a full year.

(opens in new tab) FuboTV Canada: Watch Juventus vs Roma (opens in new tab)

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A, Coppa Italia, French Ligue 1, the Canadian Premier League and more. It's CA$24.99 per month.

Watch Milan vs Napoli in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service beIN Sports will provide live coverage of Milan vs Napoli – for just AU$19.99 per month or AU$179.99 a year.

You can also watch beIN Sports as one of the channels on sports streaming service Kayo Sports. Kayo comes with a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

