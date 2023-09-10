Medvedev vs Djokovic live stream — how to watch the men's US Open final for free

Watch a free Medvedev vs Djokovic live stream

The Medvedev vs Djokovic live stream is FREE to watch on 9Now in Australia. It's also free-to-air on TVNZ Plus in New Zealand. Use a VPN to watch your preferred Medvedev vs Djokovic free stream from anywhere, if you're away from home. Full details just below.

Medvedev vs Djokovic – Men's US Open final preview

Novak Djokovic has won every major prize that tennis has to offer, but he has unfinished business to attend to against Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 US Open men's final. The last time the players met at a major was in the US Open final two years ago, a match that saw Medvedev emphatically derail Djokovic's calendar Grand Slam bid. This time, the stakes are even higher. Medvedev vs Djokovic is scheduled to start at 4pm ET / 9pm BST on Sunday.

Victory would see Djokovic draw level with Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 grand slam single titles, an achievement that has stood unmatched for 50 years. To pull the feat off against Medvedev would make it all the sweeter for the Serb.

Djokovic was so visibly distraught towards the end of the aforementioned defeat that even the Arthur Ashe Stadium was moved to lend him their support, something that doesn't happen too often in New York. That they did so by routinely calling out whenever Medvedev was preparing to strike the ball was regrettable, but the Russian has had to put up with much worse over the years at Flushing Meadows.

The No.3 seed was written off as a makeweight for his semi-final clash with the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, but he pulled off one of the shocks of the tournament to book his place in the final. Medvedev was like an octopus with the legs of an ostrich and the resolve of a honey badger, and if he's able to replicate the display on Sunday, even Djokovic may not have an answer.

The Russian ruthlessly targeted Djokovic's backhand two years ago. Could the tactic pay off again? Read on and we'll show you how to watch a Medvedev vs Djokovic live stream in this US Open 2023 final for free online.

Australians can watch US Open tennis live and free on Channel 9 / 9Now. Play is set to begin at around 6am AEST early on Monday morning for the men's final.

Watch Medvedev vs Djokovic: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Medvedev vs Djokovic live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any US Open 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for tennis.

How to use a VPN for Medvedev vs Djokovic

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the US Open men's final, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the free Medvedev vs Djokovic live stream!

Watch Medvedev vs Djokovic in US

Tennis fans in the US can watch a Medvedev vs Djokovic live stream on ESPN, which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV, or on ESPN Plus, which is available through a separate subscription.

Play is set to begin at 4pm ET / 1pm PT on Sunday afternoon.

Sling currently is offering new customers a discount on their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV too.

ESPN+ is a streaming-only service that carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS and Top Rank Boxing events, as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Of course, ESPN+, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Get ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 channels on the Sling TV Orange package. Prices start at $40 per month but there's no contract so you can cancel at any time.

Fubo TV's Pro tier gets you 144 channels (including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3) and cloud DVR. Plans start at $74.99 a month and users can cancel at any time.

ESPN+ subscription allows you to watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams. The Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ is available for $13.99 per month (ad-supported) or $19.99 (ad-free).

Watch Medvedev vs Djokovic: live stream in the UK

Medvedev vs Djokovic is being shown live on Sky Sports in the UK, with play set to begin at 9pm BST on Sunday night. If you don't have Sky, you can check out today's best Sky TV deals. Don't want to commit to a Sky subscription? No problem. Cordcutters can enjoy a Medvedev vs Djokovic live stream with a Now Sports streaming pass (from £11.98 a day). Also consider: Sky Stream, which we rated five stars in our recent review.

Watch Medvedev vs Djokovic in Australia

If you're in Australia, Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service are covering Medvedev vs Djokovic.

Subscription streaming service Stan Sport will have ad-free live coverage of the match, plus plenty of football, rugby and other sports besides.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$15 a month on top (so, from $25 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.