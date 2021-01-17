Masters snooker live stream: watch the 2021 Bingtao vs Higgins final for free

Snooker fans in China will be tickled pink if debutant Yan Bingtao can beat Scotland's John Higgins to win the 2021 Masters final. Can 'The Chinese Tiger' become the youngest player to lift the trophy since Ronnie O'Sullivan, who won aged 19 in 1995? Or will The Wizard of Wishaw pot his way to a third Masters title? Make sure you know how to watch the final Masters snooker live stream 2021 wherever you are in the world.

This year's best-of-19 Betfred Masters snooker final starts concludes this evening at 7pm. The winner will collect the trophy and £250,000 in prize money.

Scotland's John Higgins booked his place in the final of the 2021 Masters with a shock victory over Ronnie O'Sullivan on Friday evening. The Rocket took an early lead in the first frame but was eventually beaten 6-3 in a match that saw Higgins make a record-equalling five consecutive century breaks.

As for Yan Bingtao, the Chinese snooker sensation beat Neil Robertson 6-5 in round one and Stephen Maguire 6-5 in the quarter finals, before knocking out Stuart Bingham 6-5 in the semis to reach his first ever Masters final. He has the talent and mettle to win, but does he have the experience to stop a four-time world champion like John Higgins?

"John Higgins has been helped by Yan Bingtao. He has been as naïve in this session as he has over the whole tournament," Steve Davis told the BBC. "He let John get back to the table too easily."

But, so far, nothing has phased Yan Bingtao. As Ken Doherty put it, "he's got the bottle – he's not a choker." If Yan gets off to flyer, 100 million snooker fans in China will be on the edge of their seats.

The Masters is a unique, non-ranking snooker tournament that started back in 1975. The format is simple: the 16 highest-ranked players in the world duke it out for the Paul Hunter trophy over the course of a thrilling week.

The tournament is usually played at London's Alexandra Palace but organisers have been forced to switch to the Milton Keynes Marshall Arena and play all matches behind closed doors.

Read on to find out how to watch a 2021 Masters snooker free live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a 2021 Masters snooker live stream for free

The BBC has the rights to air the 2021 Masters snooker in the UK and it's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad, too, as a UK national using a VPN.

Every pot, break, cannon, in-off and miss-cue will be available on UK TVs using the Red Button or through the BBC iPlayer app which you can view on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

You can also watch a 2021 Masters snooker live stream on the BBC Sport website using any smart device.

Watch a Masters snooker 2021 live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to the BBC, you won't be able to watch it online when outside your own country without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch a 2021 Masters snooker live stream in Europe

Eurosport holds the rights to stream The Masters snooker 2021 across Europe. You can watch the coverage for a relatively low monthly subscription fee through the Eurosport Player.

Don't forget, of course, that if you're a UK or Republic of Ireland national, it's cheapest to access the free live stream on the BBC instead, by using a VPN.

Watch a 2021 Masters snooker live stream in USA and Canada

The rights to stream the 2021 Masters snooker in the USA and Canada belong to DAZN. The fast-growing streaming service is available online and through the DAZN app.

Don't forget, of course, that if you're a UK or Republic of Ireland national, it's cheapest to access the free live stream on the BBC instead, by using a VPN.

Watch a 2021 Masters snooker live stream in China

China-based snooker fans can catch home favourites Ding Junhui and Yan Bingtao on CCTV. The state-owned broadcaster has the rights to most snooker tournaments, including the Masters, the World Championships and the China Open.

Watch a 2021 Masters snooker live stream in Thailand

Cable and satellite TV provider True Sport has the right to show the 2021 Masters across Thailand. Thai professional Thepchaiya Un-Nooh will face defending champion Stuart Bingham on Monday 11th January at 1pm (8pm Bangkok time).

Masters snooker 2021 full schedule & results

All times in UK / GMT

ROUND ONE:

Sunday 10th January

Kyren Wilson (Eng) 6-2 Gary Wilson (Eng) - 1pm

Joe Perry (Eng) 2-6 David Gilbert (Eng) - 7pm

Monday 11th January

Stuart Bingham (Eng) 6-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (Tha) - 1pm

Shaun Murphy (Eng) 6-4 Mark Williams (Wal) - 7pm

Tuesday 12th January

Neil Robertson (Aus) 5-6 Yan Bingtao (Chn) - 1pm

Mark Selby (Eng) 3-6 Stephen Maguire (Sco) - 7pm

Wednesday 13th January

Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 6-5 Ding Junhui (Chn) - 1pm

John Higgins (Sco) 6-5 Mark Allen (NI) - 7pm

QUARTER FINALS:

Thursday 14th January

David Gilbert (Eng) 5-5 Kyren Wilson (Eng) - 1pm

Stuart Bingham (Eng) 6-3 Shaun Murphy (Eng) - 7pm

Friday 15th January

Stephen Maguire (Sco) 5-6 Yan Bingtao (Chn) - 1pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 6-3 John Higgins - 7pm

SEMI-FINALS:

Saturday 16th January

Stuart Bingham (Eng) 5-6 Yan Bingtao (Chn) - 1.15pm

David Gilbert (Eng) 6-4 John Higgins (Sco) - 7pm

FINAL:

Sunday 17th January

7pm - Yan Bingtao (Chn) 8-8 John Higgins (Sco)