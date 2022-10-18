Liverpool vs West Ham live stream: how to watch the Premier League

Are Liverpool good again? Sunday's febrile 1-0 victory against Manchester City was comfortably the Reds' best Premier League performance of the season, but that will count for naught when an improving West Ham rock up at Anfield on Wednesday night, desperate to take the three points back to East London for what would be the second time since 1963. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs West Ham live stream wherever you are.

Football fans in the UK can watch every one of this midweek round of fixtures live on Amazon Prime Video. Not a Prime member? New users can get a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Liverpool vs West Ham live stream Date: Wednesday 19th October Kick off: 7.30pm BST / 2.30pm EDT Venue: Anfield, Liverpool UK stream: Amazon Prime (30-day free trial (opens in new tab)) US stream: Peacock TV (opens in new tab) ($4.99/month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free Canada stream: FuboTV (opens in new tab)

Now up to eighth, Liverpool's weekend victory was as thrilling as it was essential to steady the Reds' listing Premier League season. Goalkeeper Alisson's late pick-out for Mo Salah to score just his third league goal of the campaign secured the three points, and boss Jurgen Klopp will hope that victory can restore the aura he has built at Anfield.

The Merseysiders will have to do without Diogo Jota, however, who joins Luis Diaz on the treatment table. That means a recall for the much-maligned record signing Darwin Nunez could be on the cards.

West Ham, meanwhile, are also on the up. After beginning the Premier League season with just one win in their first seven games, David Moyes' side have picked up seven points in their last nine as they close in on a spot in the top half of the division.

Summer signing Gianluca Scamacca is starting to find his feet for the Hammers and has four goals in his last six games in all competitions, while captain Declan Rice's equaliser against Southampton at the weekend is testament to his continued excellence. Can they pick up what would be just a second league victory at Anfield since 1963?

The match kicks off at 7.30pm BST, Wednesday 19th October 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch a Liverpool vs West Ham live stream from wherever you are in the world.

UK: How to watch a free Liverpool vs West Ham live stream

Want to watch Liverpool vs West Ham live in the UK? Good news, football fans, Amazon has splashed out £90million buying the rights to a series of full Premier League matchdays over the course of the season, including the mid-October round of midweek fixtures.

A subscription to Amazon Prime costs £8.99 a month or £95 a year in the UK, but new users get a 30-day free trial.

Free Premier League football sign-up to Amazon Prime

New users can sign up to Prime for 30 days, watch all the Premier League footy for free, then cancel their membership. If you'd like to continue, it's £8.99 per month or £95 a year.

Prime membership includes free access to Amazon football live streams, in addition to Prime Video, Prime Music and plenty more besides.

Watch a Liverpool vs West Ham live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Liverpool vs West Ham live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which we rate as the best VPN. It offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service.

Watch a Liverpool vs West Ham live stream with a VPN

Using a VPN for Liverpool vs West Ham on Amazon Prime Video is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Liverpool vs West Ham, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Amazon Prime.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream.

US: Watch a Liverpool vs West Ham live stream on Peacock TV

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Liverpool vs West Ham live stream on Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and its Premium service, which shows multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so, if you're away from home, be sure to use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad. (opens in new tab)We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app (opens in new tab) is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Liverpool vs West Ham Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app. There's no contract.

Australia: Liverpool vs West Ham live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 season, including the Liverpool vs West Ham game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Liverpool vs West Ham live stream

The Liverpool vs West Ham live stream option for fans based in Canada is FuboTV. You can use FuboTV to watch every Premier League game this season (opens in new tab) – including Liverpool vs West Ham – live through your web browser of the FuboTV app.

A subscription to FuboTV in Canada costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$179.93 for the year (which works out as CA$14.99 each month).

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad (opens in new tab) while travelling outside Canada.

FuboTV Watch Liverpool vs West Ham

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A soccer as well. It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$179.93 for the year.

2022/23 Premier League fixtures for October

All games are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Tuesday 18 October

19:30 Brighton v Nottingham Forest

20:15 Crystal Palace v Wolves

Wednesday 19 October

19:30 Liverpool v West Ham

19:30 Brentford v Chelsea

19:30 Newcastle v Everton

20:15 AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

20:15 Man Utd v Spurs

Thursday 20 October

19:30 Fulham v Aston Villa

20:15 Leicester v Leeds

Saturday 22 October

12:30 Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Everton v Crystal Palace

Man City v Brighton

16:30 Chelsea v Man Utd

Sunday 23 October

14:00 Aston Villa v Brentford

14:00 Leeds v Fulham

14:00 Wolves v Leicester

14:00 Southampton v Arsenal

16:30 Spurs v Newcastle

Monday 24 October

20:00 West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday 29 October

12:30 Leicester v Man City

14:00 Liverpool v Leeds

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Wolves

Brighton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Liverpool v Leeds

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle v Aston Villa

17:30 Fulham v Everton

Sunday 30 October

14:00 GMT Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

16:30 GMT Man Utd v West Ham