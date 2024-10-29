LG C5: release date and price predictions, and 5 improvements we want to see

With the LG C4 securing a glowing review and establishing itself as one of 2024's best mid-range OLED TVs, attention is already turning to what LG might have in store for its successor. The C-series has long been the sweet spot in LG's OLED lineup, balancing performance and features with price, so expectations are high for the C5.

While the C4 brought notable improvements in picture quality and sound over the somewhat disappointing C3, there's still room for enhancement. So with the scene set, here's everything we know so far about the LG C5, plus the key upgrades we're hoping to see.

Given LG's consistent launch patterns, we expect to see the C5 make its debut at CES 2025 in January, following the same timeline as previous C-series models. The C4 was announced at CES 2024 and hit stores in March/April, so a similar schedule seems likely for the C5.

As for pricing, though we certainly can't be sure, we would expect the C5 to be priced at launch very similarly to how the C4 was when it first came out, which itself was pretty close on price to the preceding C3. For reference, the C4 and C3 launch prices are below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally LG C4 and C3 launch price comparison Size C4 C3 42" £1400 / $1499 / AU$2199 £1500 / $1400 / AU$2595 48" £1500 / $1599 / AU$2499 £1600 / $1500 / AU$2895 55" £1900 / $1999 / AU$3299 £2100 / $1900 / AU$3295 65" £2700 / $2699 / AU$4299 £2900 / $2600 / AU$4295 77" £3800 / $3699 / AU$5999 £4000 / $3600 / AU$6795 83" £6000 / $5399 / AU$7999 £6500 / $5300 / AU$8995

LG C5: five features we want to see

1. MLA technology

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Full Swing)

The biggest upgrade we'd love to see is LG bringing its Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology down from the G-series to the C5. Why? Well, MLA uses a layer of microscopic lenses to focus light more efficiently – LG Display claims it can fit around 42.4 billion microlenses on a 77-inch TV, with approximately 5000 lenses per pixel. This remarkable engineering achievement helps deliver significantly higher brightness without increasing power consumption or risk of burn-in.

The current G4 benefits enormously from second-generation MLA, which enables much more dynamic and impressive-looking localised highlights in HDR content. While we'd expect the yet-to-be-announced G5 to remain brighter overall, even a more modest implementation of MLA in the C5 (the G3's first-gen version of the technology, for example) could provide a notable improvement over the C4's already impressive HDR performance.

The extra brightness would be particularly welcome for daytime viewing and HDR content, potentially helping the C5 better compete with Mini LED rivals in bright room conditions. Given that the technology has now been in production for two generations, we're hopeful that manufacturing costs have reduced enough to make this possible in the C-series’ price bracket.

2. Refreshed design

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

While the C4's ultra-thin profile remains striking – at just 4.7cm at its thickest point but wafer across most of the chassis – its design is virtually identical to the C3 and C2 before it. More significantly, the C4’s stand design continues to make soundbar placement awkward. This is a particular issue given that most users will want to upgrade the TV's audio, as even LG's own USC9S soundbar (specifically designed for C-series integration) failed to impress in our testing.

We'd love to see LG introduce a new stand design that better accommodates soundbar placement while maintaining the sleek aesthetic the C-series is known for. The G4's stand, for example, offers two height positions with enough clearance for even larger soundbars such as the Sonos Arc – something similar for the C5 would be very welcome. The current pedestal design is undeniably stylish and space-efficient, allowing the TV to sit on furniture narrower than itself, but practicality needs to be considered alongside aesthetics.

3. Fewer ads. Pretty please

(Image credit: Future)

The webOS smart platform on LG's TVs has become increasingly cluttered with advertisements . Booooo. While webOS 24 made some welcome improvements, including smaller Quick Cards and the return of personalised recommendations to the home page, the ad banner remains prominent. More concerningly, LG has even started adding screensaver ads via software updates to older models dating back to 2020, without warning users before the update.

While webOS remains one of the better TV operating systems in terms of app support, usability and responsiveness, we'd like to see LG reduce the prominence of ads in the C5's interface – or (wishful thinking) at least provide an option to disable them completely. The current situation of having to dig into Additional Settings just to disable screensaver ads feels unnecessarily user-hostile, especially on premium TVs at this price point.

4. Enhanced audio

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Full Swing)

The C4 made notable improvements to sound quality compared to the C3, delivering better dynamics and weight through its AI Sound mode. The processing upgrades helped reduce the aggressive sharpness that plagued its predecessor, and the virtual 11.1.2 sound upmixing (up from 9.1.2) showed LG's commitment to improving audio performance.

However, like most built-in TV speakers, there's still plenty of room for improvement. The sound on the C4 remains relatively thin compared to rivals with more obvious speaker systems. While most buyers will likely pair the C5 with a separate sound system, better built-in audio would be welcome, particularly in terms of dialogue clarity and bass response.

In an ideal world, we'd love to see LG develop an innovative solution that maintains the C-series' slim profile while delivering more impactful sound – though we acknowledge this is a significant engineering challenge. At the very least, further refinements to the audio processing could help bridge the gap with competitors such as Sony, whose Bravia 8 still leads the pack for built-in TV sound at this price point.

5. Optimised default settings

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Full Swing)

One quirk of the C4 that we'd like to see addressed is how the Energy Saving feature automatically activates in SDR content, even in Filmmaker Mode, resulting in a duller picture unless manually disabled. This is particularly frustrating as it's not immediately obvious why the picture looks underwhelming, and the setting is somewhat buried in the General menu rather than with other picture settings where users might expect to find it.

The C5 should either disable this by default in picture-focused presets such as Filmmaker Mode, or make the setting more obvious and accessible in the set-up process. While we appreciate the environmental considerations behind such features, they shouldn't come at the expense of picture quality in modes explicitly designed for optimal viewing. A more transparent approach would be to highlight these energy-saving options during the initial set-up, allowing users to make an informed choice about the trade-off between power consumption and picture quality.

So what's next?

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The C4 has already set a high bar for the C5 to clear, with its improved processing, sharper picture and enhanced sound showing that LG isn't content to rest on its laurels. While we'll have to wait until CES 2025 to see what LG actually has in store, the addition of MLA technology could make the C5 an even more compelling option in the mid-range OLED market.

The competition won't be standing still either – with Samsung, Sony et al’s offerings all continuing to evolve, LG will need to bring meaningful improvements to maintain the C-series' position as the sweet spot for performance and value in the OLED TV market. Here’s hoping it does!

