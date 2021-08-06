Leicester City vs Man City live stream: how to watch the FA Community Shield for free

The Premier League gets underway in just over a week's time but not before the traditional curtain raiser takes place. Last seasons FA Cup winners, Leicester City, head back to Wembley to face the might of Manchester City. With new season preparations well underway, who will take the first piece of silverware? Kick-off is at 17.15 BST (12.30 ET) on Saturday 7th August. Make sure you know how to watch a Leicester City vs Man City free live stream wherever you are.

Leicester vs Man City live stream Date: Saturday 7th August Kick-off: 17.15 BST (12.15pm ET) Venue: Wembley Stadium, UK Free live stream: ITV Hub Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US subscription: ESPN+

The hype for the moment is still very much with the transfer business. The Euros have not long finished and players are making their way back to their training grounds, unless your name is Harry Kane. The Community Shield has come too soon for the on-strike Tottenham striker to take part but City's other big money signing, £100m Jack Grealish, will doubtless be pulling on his boots and his new No.10 shirt.

The match might also be as telling for City in terms of which players Pep Guardiola will be looking to ship out. Bernado Silva and Gabriel Jesus are the names favoured by the sporting press. Will they be part of Saturday's squad?

As for the Foxes, it's all hands to the pump to pull in some new defensive signings after the much fancied Wesley Fofana broke his leg in a friendly. Brendon Rogers will be glad to have his first choice full-backs available again but 33-year-old Jonny Evans may be looking at a long campaign ahead at centre half.

As ever, City are the favourites to lift the trophy but then so were Chelsea when they faced Leicester in May. With Arsenal sniffing around attacker James Maddison, could the youngster be looking to give the Gunners a final nudge in his direction? Expect plenty of dribbles and shots from distance.

It's a 17.15 BST (12.15pm ET) kick-off at Wembley on Saturday. UK viewers can watch on ITV Hub for free. US viewers can catch the action on ESPN+.

Read on for details how to watch a Leicester City vs Man City free live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch Leicester City vs Man City for free on ITV

The Leicester City vs Man City FA Community Shield match will be broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub in the UK in HD but any UK football fans stuck abroad on their summer holidays can still tune in for free, wherever they are, using a VPN. Full details below.

Watch Leicester City vs Man City live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you do have the rights to watch football on ITV and ITV Hub, you won't be able to use them when outside your the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we'd suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch Leicester City vs Man City.

When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access – in this case, UK. Then navigate to ITV Hub.

You'll be able to continue using ExpressVPN from then on to watch anything else on ITV and a host of other services which may also otherwise block you.

Australia: Leicester City vs Man City live stream

Sadly, there is no rights holder in Australia for the FA Community Shield after ESPN withdrew. That said, any UK or US nationals travelling in Australia can watch Leicester City vs Man City by using a VPN and tuning in to the ITV Hub. See instructions above.

US: Leicester City vs Man City live stream

ESPN is the rights holder for Leicester City vs Man City in the US. The best way to watch from anywhere is by using the ESPN+ service which comes in at just $5.99 per month.

ESPN will also broadcast the Community Shield on the TV network, available on a number of cable and satellite platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

FuboTV is a dedicated sports platform which offers a $60-per-month package including beIN Sports and its Spanish sister channel alongside a range of other sports, film and entertainment services.

There are over 100 channels including NBC, FOX and CBS, and all access to MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, NASCAR, golf, boxing, MMA and more. It also offers a free seven-day trial, for which you can sign up via the fuboTV website.