Le Mans live stream 2022 and how to watch the 24h race for free

Le Mans 2022 – the legendary 24-hour sports car race – returns to the Circuit de la Sarthe this weekend. Hollywood star Michael Fassbender will be making his debut in a Porsche 911, while ex-F1 stars Robert Kubica and Esteban Gutierrez will battle it out in the top-tier Hypercar class. French viewers can watch every lap free. Make sure you know how to watch a Le Mans live stream from wherever you are.

Practice and qualifying began on Wednesday 8th June, with the majority of the grid set by Wednesday evening. Thursday's 30-minute Hyperpole session, from 8pm BST, will set the top places in all four classes. The 90th 24 Hours of Le Mans starts at 3pm BST on Saturday and finishes, as you'd guess, at 3pm on Sunday.

The list of entrants for the 2022 Le Mans includes former F1 stars Kamui Kobayashi, Sebastien Buemi, Giancarlo Fisichella and Brendon Hartley. Actor Michael Fassbender, famous for blockbusters such as X-Men, will also make his long-awaited debut at the legendary endurance classic.

"It’s exciting and scary," Fassbender told the official Le Mans website. "It’s the history and the respect for the place that gets you, I just hope that I perform well, after this four-year journey. I feel like another four years would have been good! Anyway, it’s almost surreal to be here."

Ready to watch 60+ cars scream down the world-famous Mulsanne Straight at up to 330km/h? French fans can watch Le Mans free and live on France TV. Make sure you know how to watch a 2022 Le Mans live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Le Mans 2022 free live stream

In France, the 24 Hours of Le Mans will be televised by L'Equipe. Free-to-air live coverage from Le Mans begins at 8.50am BST on Saturday 11th June and runs until 7.30pm, returning from 10.45pm until 1.30am. On Sunday 12th June, the race will be back on air from 4.30am until the chequered flag.

Outside France? French fans travelling abroad can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free Le Mans live stream when outside their home country. Details next....

Watch Le Mans 2022 live stream free from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Le Mans 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

How to use a VPN to watch Le Mans 2022

Using a VPN to watch France TV from wherever you are is simple:

UK: Le Mans live stream 2022

In the UK, Eurosport is the place to find live coverage of Le Mans 2022.

Cordcutters can watch Eurosport through Discovery+ for just £6.99 a month.

Quest TV will be airing the race live between 2pm and 5pm on Saturday, plus highlights of the final laps on Sunday.

USA: Le Mans 2022 live stream

MotorTrend TV is the only place to watch Le Mans 2022 in the USA. Cordcutters can stream the action live on Motortrend+ for $4.99 a month, or access Motortrend TV via Sling TV's Orange package.

F1 live stream: how to watch every 2022 F1 race

Australia: Le Mans 2022 live stream

The Channel 9 network will offer live coverage and highlights of Le Mans 2022 in Australia.

Cordcutters can watch live coverage on Stan Sport.

Le Mans 2022 full schedule

All times in BST

Wednesday 8th June 2022

1pm-4pm – Free practice 1

6pm-7pm – Qualifying session

9pm-11pm – Free practice 2

Thursday, June 9

2pm-5pm – Free practice 3

7pm-7.30pm – Hyperpole

9pm-11pm – Free practice 4

Saturday, June 11

9.30am-9.45am – Warm up

3pm – Race start

Sunday, June 12

3pm – Finish

24 hours of Le Mans: history, stats and facts

Between 1925 and 1969, drivers sprinted to their parked cars to start the race. That all changed in 1969, when F1 driver Jacky Ickx, who considered this type of start to be dangerous, walked to his car in protest. From 1971, a rolling start was introduced with the green flag given after the cars take a warm-up lap.

Le Mans has always had a reputation as one of the more dangerous races on the World Endurance calendar. The 1955 Le Mans disaster at the Circuit de la Sarthe saw large pieces of debris fly into the crowd, killing 83 spectators and French driver Pierre Levegh.

Of course, safety is a bigger priority these days. In 1999, Scottish driver Peter Dumbreck walked away from an epic crash that saw his Mercedes CLR flip through the air and land in the woods, just ahead of Indianapolis corner. (You can watch the heart-in-mouth moment on YouTube (opens in new tab)).

You know that race winners celebrate with a bottle of champagne, but did you know that the tradition was invented at Le Mans by US racer Dan Gurney? After beating Ferrari in 1967, Ford driver Gurney grabbed a bottle of champers and let rip. "Henry Ford joined us on the podium," said Gurney later. "We were exhilarated, because we had just beaten Ferrari. It was a great moment, so I just sprayed it all around."