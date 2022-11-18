Ireland vs Australia live stream and how to watch the Autumn Nations 2022 rugby

Ireland lock horns with Australia at the Aviva Stadium in this Saturday's final Irish Autumn Nations clash. Can Johnny Sexton's men shock the Wallabies and make it three out of three? Kick off is at 8pm GMT. UK fans can watch Ireland vs Australia on Amazon Prime Video with a 30-day free trial. Make sure you know how to watch an Ireland vs Australia live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Ireland vs Australia live stream Date: Saturday 19th Nov 2022 Kick-off: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 7am AEDT Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin UK stream: Amazon Prime Video (free 30-day trial) (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US stream: Florugby (opens in new tab) Aus stream: Stan Sport

The early team news is in and Ireland's Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out of Saturday's clash with Australia due to a hamstring injury. But Bundee Aki and Jimmy O’Brien are both all expected to be available. Skipper Johnny Sexton has recovered from his knock and says he's "ready to go".

After grinding out a 35-17 win over Fiji last week, The Shamrocks face their third and final game of the Autumn Nations series. Beating Dave Rennie's Australia will be a much tougher ask but Andy Farrell will be hoping for a repeat of 2018, when Ireland famously beat the Aussies 20-16 in Sydney.

Australia come into Saturday's match on the back of their first-ever loss to Italy. Dave Rennie won't be resting any players this week but it's hardly the ideal preparation for a trip to the Aviva.

Rugby fans in the UK can watch Ireland vs Australia free on Amazon Prime Video with this 30-day trial (opens in new tab). Make sure you know how to get a free Ireland vs Australia live stream from wherever you are today.

Ireland vs Australia live stream

(Image credit: Amazon)

Good news: Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive rights to broadcast Ireland vs Australia in the UK and Ireland.

Already a Prime member? You're sorted – but remember to use a VPN to access your account if you're away from the UK (opens in new tab) and watch Ireland vs Australia from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Non-Prime Video members in the UK and Ireland can watch Ireland vs Australia for free using a 30-day free trial of Prime Video (£8.99/month or £95/year).

(opens in new tab) Ireland vs Australia | Free Prime 30-day trial

(opens in new tab)Provided you've not previously subscribed to Amazon Prime Video, you can grab a free 30-day trial and live stream the 2022 Ireland vs Australia clash for free.

The Prime Video app is available on most smart TVs, games consoles, Fire TV devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android and more, so you can enjoy the rugby in HD pretty much wherever you are.

Watch Ireland vs Australia live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rugby rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Ireland vs Australia 2022

Using a VPN to watch Ireland vs Australia is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the rugby, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Amazon Prime.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Ireland vs Australia live stream.

Watch a 2022 Ireland vs Australia live stream in the USA

FloRugby has bagged the US rights to the Autumn Nations, including this Saturday's Ireland vs Australia live stream.

Rugger fans can sign up to FloRugby for $29.99 a month (opens in new tab) or $150 a year. You'll find FloRugby apps available on most smart devices including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Brit abroad? Instead, use a VPN to get an Ireland vs Australia live stream (opens in new tab) on your Amazon Prime account while you're away in the States.

Watch a 2022 Ireland vs Australia live stream Australia

(Image credit: Stan Sport)

Stan Sports has the rights to the Autumn Nations rugger in Australia. You'll need a Stan subscription (30-day free trial) plus the Stan Sport add on (7-day free trial) to watch a Ireland vs Australia live stream.

Don't forget to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch Stan Sport when travelling outside of Australia.

Autumn Nations 2022 – fixtures list & TV times

(Image credit: Autumn Nations 2022 / Florugby )

All times GMT

Saturday 19th November 2022

1pm - Italy vs South Africa

1pm - Wales vs Georgia

3.15pm - Scotland vs Argentina

5.30pm - England vs New Zealand

8pm - Ireland vs Australia

Sunday 20th November 2022

1pm - France vs Japan

Saturday 26th November 2022

3.15pm - Wales vs Australia

5.30pm - England vs South Africa