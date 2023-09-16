India vs Sri Lanka live stream: how to watch the 2023 Asia Cup final online

Watch a free India vs Sri Lanka live stream

The India vs Sri Lanka live stream is free to watch on the Hotstar app in India. It's also free-to-air on PTV Sports in Pakistan, and via the Kayo Sports free trial in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your usual Asia Cup final free stream from anywhere, if you're away from home. Full details just below.

India vs Sri Lanka live stream – 2023 Asia Cup final preview

India, who triumphed the last time this tournament was held in the ODI format, face reigning champions Sri Lanka in a 2023 Asia Cup final that pits this competition's two most successful teams against each other.

Such is the legend around the mighty Men in Blue (seven-time champions) that the Lions (six-time champions) enter the game as the clear underdogs, though they'll have near-enough 35,000 fans screaming them on at R. Premadasa Stadium.

India won by 41 runs when the teams met last Tuesday, a match that saw Rohit Sharma hit a half-century and Dunith Wellalage dominate with a five-wicket haul and an unbeaten 42. However, the 20-year-old sensation's efforts went unrewarded, despite Sri Lanka only having to chase down a 214 target.

The result meant that Sri Lanka's phenomenal ODI winning streak would end at 13 matches, though beyond the disappointment of defeat, Dasun Shanaka's men would have been heartened by their performance. Charith Asalanka stepped up with the bat in the electrifying last-ball victory over Pakistan, which should give the team serious momentum here.

Booking their spot in the final with a game to spare means that India, on the other hand, have had plenty of time to put their feet up, which isn't always a good thing. Sharma has selection headaches to navigate too, most notably the balancing act between Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul.

India vs Sri Lanka begins at 10.30am BST in Colombo on Sunday. Read on and we'll show you how to watch an India vs Sri Lanka live stream in this 2023 Asia Cup final for free online.

India: watch India vs Sri Lanka live stream for free

The Asia Cup final is being shown for free via the Hotstar app in India, with the one catch being that you'll only be able to live stream the match on your mobile phone screen.

If that's not going to cut it for you, you can also watch India vs Sri Lanka via a Star Sports or Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. A Disney Plus Hotstar subscription currently starts at Rs 499, with the all-access content plan priced at Rs 1,499.

Play is set to get going at 3pm IST on Sunday afternoon.

Remember: use a VPN to tune in when travelling overseas.

Watch India vs Sri Lanka from abroad using a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular India vs Sri Lanka live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Asia Cup final live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN we've tested. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for India vs Sri Lanka

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Asia Cup final, you may wish to choose 'India' for free coverage on the Hotstar app.

3. Then head over to the Hotstar app on your browser or device and enjoy the free India vs Sri Lanka live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

Australia: India vs Sri Lanka live stream

Aussies can watch India vs Sri Lanka on Fox Sports 505 and via Foxtel, with play set to begin at 7.30pm AEST on Sunday evening. Don't have Fox? You best option is to sign up for a one-week Kayo Sports FREE trial. There are no lock-in contracts for the streaming service and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including the NRL, NFL, F1, NHL, MLB, as well as plenty more international cricket. Once the trial is up, a subscription starts at $25 per month, though you can pay more for simultaneous viewing on multiple devices. For those wanting to watch home coverage of the cricket from overseas, a good VPN will sort you out. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

USA: Watch India vs Sri Lanka live stream

In the USA, ESPN+ has the rights to the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final.

ESPN+ is a streaming-only service that carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, Top Rank Boxing events and Bundesliga, La Liga and EFL soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Just be warned that the match is set to start at 5.30am ET / 2.30am PT in the very small hours of Sunday morning.

India vs Sri Lanka live stream on ESPN+ ($9.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams fro the US, UK, Australia and elsewhere. Arguably the best deal is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ all for just $12.99 per month (ad-supported) or $19.99 (ad-free).

UK: watch India vs Sri Lanka live stream

In the UK, the Asia Cup final is on TNT Sports 1 (formerly known as BT Sport 1). TNT Sports costs £29.99 a month as part of Discovery+, or you can subscribe to it through your BT, Sky or Virgin Media TV package.

The match is scheduled to begin at 10.30am BST on Sunday morning.

Asia Cup final| £29.99 a month on TNT Sports through Discovery+

India vs Sri lanka will be live on TNT Sports. You can watch on all manner of devices, including smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, Now set-top boxes, Roku OS and Amazon Fire TV devices. It's a rolling, month-by-month basis as part of Discovery+, which means you can and cancel anytime.