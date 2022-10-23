India vs Pakistan live stream and how to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 for free

Almost a year to the day since India's disastrous last T20 World Cup campaign began with a 10-wicket thumping at the hands of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, the Men in Blue once again face their fiercest rivals, Pakistan, in their Super 12 opener. This time, however, they're the No.1-ranked T20I team in the world and have Rohit Sharma in command. Make sure you know how to watch an India vs Pakistan live stream for free from anywhere in the world.

India vs Pakistan live stream Date: Sunday 23rd October Time: 9am BST / 4am ET / 1am PT / 7pm AEDT Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Free live stream: 9Now (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

The Green Shirts' T20 World Cup preparation hasn't been ideal, with question marks hanging over the health of key pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who claimed the first three wickets of that famous rout. He's still working his way back to full fitness after a knee injury, and a hammering by England in their only completed warmup match wouldn't have quelled any nerves amongst Pakistan fans.

India were a shambles at last year's tournament, and though they're missing star bowler Jasprit Bumrah this time around, they look a far more cohesive unit than they did 12 months ago. Suryakumar Yadav ranks behind only Rizwan in the ICC Men's T20 batting rankings, and if Afridi isn't at his very best, the powerful right-hander may well blast India out of sight.

India vs Pakistan starts at 9am BST at the MCG on Sunday 23rd October. Follow our guide to watch an India vs Pakistan live stream for free from wherever you are in the world.

Watch an India vs Pakistan free live stream

India vs Pakistan is one of 14 matches T20 World Cup 2022 matches that are being broadcast for free on 9Gem and streaming platform 9Now (opens in new tab) in Australia. Australians away from home?

Use a VPN to watch an India vs Pakistan free live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Fox Sports also has the rights to air the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Cord-cutters can catch every match live and on-demand through Kayo Sports (7-day free trial) (opens in new tab), with a subscription costing from AU$27.50 per month. Again, if you're an Aussie abroad, you'll need a VPN (opens in new tab) to stream your Kayo subscription.

Watch an India vs Pakistan live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant T20 World Cup cricket rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which we rate as the best VPN for World Cup streaming. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for India vs Pakistan live stream

Using a VPN to watch the India vs Pakistan is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the India vs Pakistan, select 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free India vs Pakistan live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab), which offers 24-hour assistance.

Watch an India vs Pakistan live stream in the USA

Willow TV (opens in new tab) has the rights to show the T20 World Cup 2022 in the States, but there's plenty of options for those without cable.

ESPN Plus is streaming India vs Pakistan along with every T20 World Cup 2022 match, and at the very affordable price of $9.99 a month. You can also bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu for $13.99 per month.

ESPN Plus is only available within the USA, so you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access ESPN Plus when travelling overseas.

You can also stream Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. Better still, new users get their first month half price...

India vs Pakistan live stream in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast every game of the T20 World Cup 2022, and you can watch India vs Pakistan on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

Check out today's best Sky TV deals and packages and best Now TV offers.

Watch an India vs Pakistan live stream in India

(Image credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) is the place to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 in India.

Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to an India vs Pakistan live stream, plus original Disney+ content (in English) for Rs 499 (around £5/$7) per month, or via an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from wherever you are using a VPN (opens in new tab).