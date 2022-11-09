India vs England live stream and how to watch the T20 World Cup 2022

India lock horns with England in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, 10th November. The winner of India vs England – the top two sides in the in the T20I Team Rankings – will play Pakistan in Sunday's grand final. Will King Kohli deliver for the Men in Blue? Can England's strength in the top order provide too much firepower? Make sure you know how to watch an India vs England live stream for free (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world.

India vs England live stream Date: Thursday 10th November 2022 Time: 8am GMT / 4am ET / 1am PT / 7pm AEDT Venue: Adelaide Oval Free live stream: 9Now (opens in new tab) (Aus) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

India toppled plucky Zimbabwe by 71 runs in the final Super 12 match of the tournament to top Group 2 and set up a mouthwatering semi-final clash with England. India skipper Rohit Sharma hasn't racked up too many runs, but Virat Kohli's three match-winning half-centuries, plus some fine spin bowling by Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, have put India within touching distance of a dream final against Pakistan.

After a shock loss to Ireland in the Super 12, Jos Buttler's side battled their way through to the semis, proving the naysayers wrong by beating the mighty New Zealand by 20 runs before overcoming Sri Lanka by four wickets. Having effectively knocked out defending T20 champions Australia, England can't count on much local support, but they will have their sights firmly set on a place in the final.

India vs England begins at 8am GMT at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, 10th November. Follow our guide to watch an India vs England live stream for free from wherever you are in the world, online and on TV.

India vs England is one of 14 T20 World Cup 2022 matches to be broadcast for free on 9Gem and streaming platform 9Now (opens in new tab) in Australia. Australian away from home?

(opens in new tab)The Nine Network carries a slate of free-to-air matches from the T20 World Cup 2022, including India vs England. You can also watch the two semi-finals and final for free on 9Now.

Fox Sports also has the rights to air the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Cord-cutters can catch every match live and on-demand through Kayo Sports (7-day free trial) (opens in new tab), with a subscription costing from AU$27.50 per month. Again, if you're an Aussie abroad, you'll need a VPN (opens in new tab) to stream your Kayo subscription.

Watch an India vs England live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant T20 World Cup cricket rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we'd suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which we rate as the best VPN for World Cup streaming.

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

How to use a VPN for India vs England live stream

Using a VPN to watch India vs England is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the India vs England, select 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free India vs England live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

Watch an India vs England live stream in the USA

Willow TV (opens in new tab) has the rights to show the T20 World Cup 2022 in the States, but there are plenty of options for those without cable.

ESPN Plus is streaming India vs England along with every T20 World Cup 2022 match, and at the price of $9.99 a month. You can also bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu for $13.99 per month.

ESPN Plus is only available within the USA, so you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access ESPN Plus when travelling overseas.

A cheaper option is to watch Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. You don't even need a full Sling subscription. Just $5 will get you India vs England with the discount below.

Enjoy 50 per cent off your first month of Willow on Sling with this initial offer. It's just $5 to watch Willow on Sling for a month. It's $10 per month thereafter but you can cancel at any time.

India vs England live stream in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast every game of the T20 World Cup 2022, and you can watch India vs England on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

Check out today's best Sky TV deals and packages and best Now TV offers.

Watch an India vs England live stream in India

Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) is the place to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 in India.

Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to a India vs England live stream, plus original Disney+ content (in English) for Rs 499 (around £5/$7) per month, or via an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from wherever you are using a VPN (opens in new tab).