With June once again falling into the clutches of Gilead, this time with husband Luke, and Serena coming to realise the limits of her current circumstance, The Handmaid's Tale season 5 edges ever closer to its climactic finale. Read on for how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 7, No Man's Land, online where you are, including the recently announced air date for UK viewers. Make sure you know how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 for free from wherever you are now.

Warning, spoilers lie below...

Watch No Man's Land Premiere: 19th Oct 2022, 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT (USA) Free stream: SBS (opens in new tab) (Australia) Watch SBS from abroad with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US stream: Hulu ($6.99/month)

Last week's episode kept the identity of June and Luke's captors fairly hush-hush for much of the episode, throwing the two into separate cages where Luke is exposed to the kind of treatment June had endured for years in Gilead over and over again.

Meanwhile, Aunt Lydia learns that Esther is pregnant, even though the handmaid had yet to be officially assigned to a commander. She learns quickly that Esther was raped by Putnam and seeks justice from Commander Lawrence, who reminds her the ceremony is no different. While Aunt Lydia insists it is not the same, this revelation seems to continue the unravelling of everything the formidable Aunt believed, much like Serena's own understanding of her place as a woman in Gilead.

When Serena is informed, then, that June has been reprimanded in custody, she is quick to demand she go to her and pull the final trigger. But it isn't June Serena chooses to shoot, but instead Ezra, screaming for June to get in the car and drive them away.

Is an unlikely alliance on the cards, or will June leave a distressed, pregnant Serena in the dust? Here's how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 7 online, including a free stream in Australia.

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 'No man's land' free live stream

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Australia, SBS (opens in new tab) will air The Handmaid's Tale season 5, episode 7 – live and on demand – from 19th October 2022 which, given time zones, is 18th October for many other places in the world. Episode 1 - 6 are already available now. New episodes air weekly.

Travelling away outside Australia this week? You can always use a VPN to access SBS from overseas (opens in new tab) . We recommend using ExpressVPN. Details below.

Watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to The Handmaid's Tale season 5 rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and can fool streaming services into thinking that you're located somewhere else in the world.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which we rate as the best VPN for streaming. It offers 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN for The Handmaid's Tale season 5

Using a VPN to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For The Handmaid's Tale S5, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access SBS.

3. Then head over to SBS (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy The Handmaid's Tale season 5 free live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Episode 1, Morning - 14th September (US), 15th September (AU)

Episode 2, Ballet - 14th September (US), 15th September (AU)

Episode 3 - Border - 21st September (US), 22nd September (AU)

Episode 4 - Dear Offred - 28th September (US), 29th September (AU)

Episode 5, Fairytale - 5th October (US), 6th October (AU)

Episode 6, Together - 12th October (US), 13th October (AU)

Episode 7, No Man's Land - 19th October (US), 20th October (AU)

Episode 8, Motherland - 26th October (US), 27th October (AU)

Episode 9, Allegiance - 2nd November (US), 3rd November (AU)

Episode 10, Safe - 9th November (US), 10th November (AU)

UK: watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5

In the UK, Channel 4 is yet to reveal when it will air The Handmaid's Tale season 5. Based on the season 4 air date, season 5 could show up on Channel 4 sometime in mid October... but that's purely a guess.

Remember: Aussies travelling overseas can use a VPN to access The Handmaid's Tale season 5 free on SBS (opens in new tab).

Need to catch up? Seasons 1-4 of The Handmaid's Tale are current available to Amazon Prime members free of charge (here's a 30-day Prime trial (opens in new tab) if you're not yet a member).

USA: watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5

(Image credit: Hulu)

Hulu is the place to find The Handmaid's Tale season 5 stream in the USA.

The streaming service costs from $6.99 a month.

Remember: Aussies travelling overseas can use a VPN to access The Handmaid's Tale season 5 free on SBS (opens in new tab).