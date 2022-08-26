How to watch The 1975 at Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 for free online

The 1975 are set to headline Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 on Friday 26th and Sunday, 28th August 2022, and UK nationals can watch a free stream on BBC iPlayer. The Brit pop rock band, who will replace Rage Against The Machine, are due on the Main Stage East at 9.50pm BST / 4.50pm ET / 6.50am AEST.

Fans in the UK can watch a free live stream of The 1975 at Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 on BBC iPlayer. Going to be travelling abroad? Make sure you how to watch the free Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 stream from wherever you are in the world.

The 1975 at Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 Leeds: Friday, 26 August 2022 Reading: Sunday 28th August 2022 Start time: 9.50pm BST / 4.50pm ET / 6.50am AEST Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) Weather forecast: warm with light showers

US band Rage Against The Machine cancelled their European tour after frontman Zack de la Rocha suffered unspecified "medical issues". The gap was swiftly plugged by The 1975, who have not played in the UK since 2020.

The band, made up of Matty Healy, George Daniel, Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald, last played Reading and Leeds in 2019, so this Sunday's show will be a rare opportunity to see them perform new song 'I'm in Love With You', as well as crowd-pleasers such as 'Chocolate'.

Reading festival – which runs alongside the Leeds Festival – has been going since 1989 and is watched by a huge online audience thanks to the BBC's live streaming and radio coverage. Arctic Monkeys stormed the Main Stage East on Saturday Night, making way for The 1975 to headline Sunday night.

The BBC will show live coverage of the concert, plus highlights and live coverage across Radio 1. Read on for all the information or how to watch The 1975 at Reading Festival 2022 on-demand and live from anywhere in the world.

Watch Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 free live stream

In the UK, BBC iPlayer has Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 performances available to watch free, on-demand and in full. Simply sign up for a BBC account (opens in new tab) and you're good to go! UK citizen outside the UK?

Use a VPN to watch Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 free on BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab) while away from home.

We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). Full instructions below.

Watch a Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 on BBC iPlayer when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the very best...

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN to watch Reading and Leeds Festival 2022



Using a VPN to watch Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Reading Festival, you should choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Reading Festival 2022 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Today's best cheap VPN deals for Netflix, BBC iPlayer and more

Reading Festival 2022 line-up and start times

SUNDAY 28th AUG 2022

Main Stage East

The 1975 - 9.50pm

Charli XCX - 7.30pm

Run The Jewels - 5.40pm

Pale Waves - 4.05pm

Denzel Curry - 2.40pm

Willow - 1.20pm

Mallrat - 12.00pm

Main Stage West

Halsey - 8.25pm

Bastille - 6.30pm

DMA'S - 4.50pm

Bad Boy Chiller Crew - 3.20pm

Bru-C - 2.00pm

The K's - 12.40pm

Full line-up on the official Reading Festival 2022 website.

Alternatively, get the Leeds line-up.

Reading Festival 2022 weather

The Reading Festival 2022 weather is set to be warm with the odd shower. Friday, Saturday and Sunday are predicted to be a balmy 24 degrees celsius, with a 10-20 per cent chance of showers.