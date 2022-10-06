How to watch Hellraiser (2022) online from anywhere – and catch the original free too

"The box, you opened it, we came." The thrills and chills of the original cult horror Hellraiser, which gave rise to a franchise of no less than nine sequels, are reincarnated for a new generation looking for a good spooking in time for Halloween. With David Bruckner in the director’s chair, the Hellraiser (2022) takes up the essence of the original but in an interesting twist, casts a female Cenobite as the iconic villain Pinhead. Intrigued? You know where that gets you. Here's how to watch Hellraiser (2022) from anywhere.

Watch Hellraiser (2022) Premieres: Friday, 7th October Release time: 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST US stream: Hulu 30-day free trial Cast: Jamie Clayton, Odessa A'zion, Brandon Flynn, Goran Visnjic, Drew Starkey, Adam Faison, Aoife Hinds.

Hellraiser (2022) reimagines Clive Barker’s original movie, based on his novel, The Hellbound Heart, in which a man buys a puzzle box in Morocco and accidentally unleashes the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension, who then go on to wreak havoc and terror on everyone who is unlucky enough to meet them.

Leading the fresh cast in charge of delivering the deliciously dangerous gore is Jamie Clayton (Sense8 and The L Word: Generation Q’s) in the role of the Hell Priest and Odessa A'zion (Fam, Nashville and Grand Army) as Riley, a young woman struggling with addiction who comes into possession of the ancient puzzle box.

Hellraiser (2002) is a Hulu original and it premieres on 7th October on as part of their annual Huluween celebration. Horror fans in the US can watch free with Hulu's 30-day free trial. Follow our guide for how to watch the new Hellraiser free from anywhere in the world.

Watch Hellraiser (2022) free online with Hulu

(Image credit: Hulu)

The new Hellraiser movie will be aired on Hulu on Friday, 7th October at 12am PT/ 3am ET in the US. That's 8am BST.

US subscribers currently away from home should use a VPN to watch Hellraiser (2022) on Hulu from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Subscription to Hulu costs from $6.99 a month but new users get a FREE 1-month trial to catch Hellraiser plus content like Under the Banner of Heaven, The Kardashians, or Only Murders in the Building.

Or, for even more value for money, you can pick up Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month with the Disney Plus bundle subscription, offering you tons of extra film and TV content in addition to live sports.

You can watch Hulu on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers. So, whatever your platform, you can take advantage of that Hulu free trial today.

Watch Hellraiser (2022) from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to Hulu, you won't be able to watch Hellraiser (2022) if you're outside the US. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and can fool streaming services into thinking that you're located somewhere else in the world.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which we feel is the best VPN. It offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for Hellraiser (2022)

Using a VPN to watch Hellraiser (2022) is straightforward.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

3. Then head over to Hulu on your browser or device and enjoy Hellraiser (2022).

3. Then head over to Hulu on your browser or device and enjoy Hellraiser (2022).

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Hellraiser (2022) official trailer

Can I watch Hellraiser (2022) in the UK?

Sadly, there have been no announcements about the premiere of the new Hellraiser movie in the UK.

However, if you're a Hulu subscriber and find yourself away from home and unable to access Hulu due to geo-blocking restrictions in the UK, you can purchase a VPN you to watch (opens in new tab) this and all your favourite movies and TV shows online, no matter where in the world you are.

Watch Hellraiser (2022) in Australia

Good news for Australians: on Wednesday, 26th October the Hellraiser (2022) arrives on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)!

A monthly subscription to Paramount Plus costs AUD$8.99, and offers up TV series like NCIS: Hawaii, horror-thriller Yellowjackets, and Dexter: New Blood, in addition to live sports, Paramount Originals and ViacomCBS content, plus films fresh from cinemas. Even better, new subscribers can enjoy a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) before paying a single Aussie dollar.

If you're travelling away from Australia at that time, you’ll be relieved to know that a VPN will let you watch Hellraiser (opens in new tab) online from anywhere in the world.

Watch Hellraiser (1987) for free

(Image credit: Film Futures)

In related good news, those in the US and UK can also watch the original film for free. Hellraiser (1987) is available to stream free online on Pluto.TV (opens in new tab) (US) and Freevee (opens in new tab)(UK). You don't even need to sign up to anything. Just head on over and get watching!