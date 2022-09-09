How to watch Central Park Season 3 as the Emmy-nominated animated musical returns

Season 3 of Central Park, the acclaimed animated musical comedy, is arriving soon on Apple TV+. The first three episodes will drop Friday 9th September, and a new episode will then be released every Friday, through 18th November. New subscribers can watch Season 3 of Central Park free with the Apple TV+ 7-day free trial and binge a lot more besides.

Created by Loren Bouchard, also brainparent of Bob’s Burgers, Central Park gives life to the Tillermans, an oddball family who actually live in the iconic New York park: dorky dad Owen (park manager), wife Paige (a journalist), daughter Molly and son Cole.

Besides contending with the usual vicissitudes of family life, the Tillermans are changed forever when cantankerous wealthy heiress Bitsy Brandenham plots to turn the park into a host of condos and shopping malls.

Season 3 promises to pack in lots more hilarity and as many as 40 new original songs alongside old fan favourites. The saga will continue, with relentless Bitsy on her crusade to buy the park. S sneak peek suggest Owen will be looking to promote the park, and that Paige’s writing career will take an unexpected turn.

Follow our guide and don't miss Central Park wherever you are in the world.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Central Park Season 3 Episode 1 – Friday 9th September 2022

Central Park Season 3 Episode 2 – Friday 9th September 2022

Central Park Season 3 Episode 3 – Friday 9th September 2022

Central Park Season 3 Episode 4 – Friday 16th September 2022

Central Park Season 3 Episode 5 – Friday 23rd September 2022

Central Park Season 3 Episode 6 – Friday 30th September 2022

Central Park Season 3 Episode 7 – Friday 7th October 2022

Central Park Season 3 Episode 8 – Friday 14th October 2022

Central Park Season 3 Episode 9 – Friday 21th October 2022

Central Park Season 3 Episode 10 – Friday 28th October 2022

Central Park Season 3 Episode 11 – Friday 4th November 2022

Central Park Season 3 Episode 12 – Friday 11th November 2022

Central Park Season 3 Episode 13 – Friday 18th November 2022

Watch Central Park Season 3 on Apple TV+

Central Park is an Apple Original, so it's exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+ (opens in new tab). After the trial, it's £4.99 / $4.99 / AU$7.99 a month. There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.

The 13-part series airs across five weeks on Apple TV+, starting with the first three episodes on Friday 9th September 2022. New episodes air weekly through to Friday 19th November.

Central Park Season 3 official trailer

Is Apple TV+ worth trying?

Apple TV+ is Apple's dedicated subscription streaming service, designed to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

It's ad-free (aside from Apple ads) and features a host of high-profile shows – such as Central Park (opens in new tab), Prehistoric Planet, Now and Then, The Essex Serpent, Shining Girls, They Call Me Magic, Pachinko, WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Severance – produced by the Apple Originals department.

In our review, we praised Apple TV+ for its "reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives".

