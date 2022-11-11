FIFA World Cup 2022 on mobile phone: stream the match wherever you go

Excitement is building ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 – the first World Cup to take place in the Middle East. Can't get to a TV for the match? No problem. You can see the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on your mobile phone wherever you go. There are free streaming options that offer excellent Android and iOS apps. Travelling abroad? Make sure you know how to access your usual mobile free streams from anywhere in the world (opens in new tab).

World Cup 2022 on mobile Dates: 20th Nov – 18th Dec 2022 Free mobile streams: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) | ITV Hub (opens in new tab) (UK) | SBS (Aus) | Jio Cinema (India) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

The opening Group A clash between Qatar and Ecuador is a weekend affair for most, offering a good chance that you'll have the TV in the comfort of your own home to watch it on. The problems arise during those tricky weekday games that kick-off during work hours.

Don't sweat it if your company hasn't been kind enough to install some big screens on the wall. Catching the World Cup on your phone, tablet or mobile device couldn't be easier. There are free stream options with commentary in just about any language you'd like to listen in.

If you happen to be on a business trip somewhere, you can simply use a mobile VPN (opens in new tab) to access your app streams no matter where you are on the planet. Not used a VPN before? Follow our guide below.

Watching Qatar 2022 free on your phone

(Image credit: Getty Images / Eurasia Sport Images)

Good news! UK fans can watch every match free on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and ITV Hub (opens in new tab). Both streaming services are available through your mobile browser, or via user-friendly mobile apps.

Use a VPN to watch iPlayer and ITV Hub live streams when overseas (opens in new tab).

Other free World Cup 2022 live streams include SBS On-Demand (Australia) and ORF (Austria). We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Next up: full details on how to use a VPN.

Watching mobile streams from abroad

You won't be able to watch through your regular mobile apps while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your phone or tablet to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch your apps streams from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN to watch the World Cup on your phone or tablet couldn't be easier.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access on your phone/tablet. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC and ITV.

3. Head over to BBC (opens in new tab) / ITV (opens in new tab) on your mobile browser (or download the BBC / ITV apps).

USMNT soccer streams on your phone

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Qatar World Cup. Don't have cable? No problem. The Sling (opens in new tab) and Fubo TV mobile apps both offer easy streaming access to Fox Sports...

(opens in new tab) World Cup 2022 | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) World Cup 2022 | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $64.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live through Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) (from $5/month) in Spanish.

And don't forget: licence-paying UK smartphone users can watch every live match free across BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub. Always use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access these services when travelling away from home in the UK.

Qatar 2022 on your phone in Australia

(Image credit: SBS)

If you're in Australia, local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage of the Qatar World Cup. Phone and tablet users can also watch via the SBS apps (iOS/Android).

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream on your phone without being geo-blocked.

UK: Qatar 2022 on your phone

(Image credit: BBC)

Viewers in the UK can catch Qatar 2022 live on the BBC, ITV, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), ITV Hub (opens in new tab), ITV X, STV and STV Player, as well as via the user-friendly BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub apps (iOS/Android).

The BBC will show England's opening match against Iran and group match against Wales, and have first pick of the semi-finals. ITV will show Wales's group match with the USA, Brazil's clashes with Switzerland and Cameroon, and France's match against Denmark. Both channels will broadcast the 2022 World Cup final on 18th December.

Full list of BBC/ITV matches here (opens in new tab).

Can I get Qatar 2022 games on my phone in 4K?

While World Cup 2022 4K coverage is available through many devices, neither Fox, in the US, nor iPlayer, in the UK, supports 4K streams through their mobile phone apps. If you want to catch the match in 4K HDR, a TV is a far better option.