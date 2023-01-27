Brighton vs Liverpool live stream and how to watch the FA Cup fourth round online

Brighton vs Liverpool live stream

Brighton vs Liverpool is available to watch free online on ITVX in the UK (1.30pm GMT, 29th Jan). You can also watch this FA Cup fourth round clash in the US on ESPN Plus, and in Australia on Paramount Plus. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere if you happen to be travelling abroad. Full details on how to watch Brighton vs Liverpool on TV just below.

UK: Brighton vs Liverpool live stream on ITVX

AUS: Brighton vs Liverpool live stream on Paramount+

USA: Brighton vs Liverpool live stream on ESPN Plus

Watch your local stream from abroad with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Brighton vs Liverpool live stream: match preview

In their last home game, Brighton not only beat Liverpool, they took them to the cleaners, put them on a hot wash and shrank them to a barely recognisable imitation. "Bad, really bad," was Jurgen Klopp's assessment of his side's 3-0 defeat to the Seagulls a fortnight ago.

While other teams treat the world's oldest cup competition as a chance to give minutes to squad players, Brighton boss De Zerbi seems intent on using it as an opportunity for his team, currently sat sixth in the Premier League, to go all out for the most prestigious piece of silverware in the club's history. They've scored 14 goals in their last four games in all competitions, with Kaoru Mitoma and youngster Evan Ferguson excelling up front and winger Solly March in the form of his life.

Liverpool's issues this season show no signs of abating. Tenth in the Premier League, the Reds' gegenpress seems to have worn out with a midfield that is struggling to live up to past campaigns, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson unable to match previous excellence. Cody Gakpo has yet to catch light since his arrival from PSV, Mo Salah is also yet reach his best form and record signing Darwin Nunez is highly watchable but inconsistent. Expect cup keeper Caoimhin Kelleher to start in goal.

Brighton vs Liverpool kicks off at 1.30pm GMT / 8.30am ET at the Amex Stadium on Sunday 29th January. Make sure you know how to watch a Brighton vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere in the world.

UK: Brighton vs Liverpool free live stream

Brighton vs Liverpool will be shown live on ITV. The match is also available to watch online for free in HD on ITVX. Kick off is at 1.30pm GMT on 29th January.

(opens in new tab) UK football fans, whether at home or abroad, can Use a VPN to watch ITVX from anywhere (opens in new tab). We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch Brighton vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Brighton vs Liverpool live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Brighton vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the FA Cup. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the FA Cup live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Brighton vs Liverpool live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Brighton vs Liverpool in the FA Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Brighton vs Liverpool live stream!

USA: watch Brighton vs Liverpool live stream

In the USA, ESPN+ has the TV rights to the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream. ESPN+ is a streaming-only service carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, Top Rank Boxing events and Grand Slam tennis as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch the FA Cup free (opens in new tab) on ITVX.

(opens in new tab) Brighton vs Liverpool live stream on ESPN+ ($9.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams fro the US, UK, Australia and elsewhere. Arguably the best deal is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ all for just $13.99 per month (ad-supported) or $19.99 (ad-free).

Australia: watch Brighton vs Liverpool live stream

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Brighton vs Liverpool live stream on Paramount Plus as well as the rest of the FA Cup games this season.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your Brighton vs Liverpool live stream on Paramount Plus without being geo-blocked.

(opens in new tab) Brighton vs Liverpool live stream Paramount+ 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Stream the FA Cup third round, plus tonnes of TV boxsets and classic movies, with this Paramount+ free trial. Subscription costs AU$8.99 a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Brighton vs Liverpool live stream kick-off times

Global Brighton vs Liverpool kick-off times, Sunday 29th January:

UK: 1.30pm

1.30pm Central Europe: 2.30pm

2.30pm USA (EDT/PST): 8.30am / 5.30pm

8.30am / 5.30pm Australia: 12.30am (Monday)

12.30am (Monday) New Zealand: 2.30am (Monday)

All times 3pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Fri 27 January

Manchester City v Arsenal - 8pm

Sat 28 January

Walsall v Leicester - 12:30pm

Accrington Stanley v Leeds - 12:30pm

Southampton v Blackpool

Ipswich v Burnley

Luton v Grimsby

Blackburn v Birmingham

Sheff Wed v Fleetwood Town

Bristol City v West Brom

Fulham v Sunderland

Preston v Tottenham - 6pm

Manchester United v Reading - 8pm

Sun 29 January

Brighton v Liverpool - 1:30pm

Stoke v Stevenage - 2pm

Wrexham v Sheffield Utd - 4:30pm

Mon 30

January Derby v West Ham - 7:45pm