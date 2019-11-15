Best Disney Plus prices: deals, bundles and free subscriptions

Disney Plus – Disney's hotly-anticipated video streaming service – has now launched in the US, delighting fans with classic movies and new releases from the likes of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and more.

Incredibly, 10 million signed up for Disney Plus on its first day.

The service offers both 4K and HD films and TV shows at a very competitive price. Not a fan of Toy Story, Frozen or Snow White? Disney is planning a host of exclusives, with more than 35 original series and films set to hit Disney Plus in the first year alone.

Given Disney's impressive back-catalogue, Disney Plus could become a major contender in the battle for streaming supremacy by using 'The Force' to tempt us away from likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Excited? Disney Plus – or Disney+ if you prefer – will be available in the UK, Germany, Italy and a handful of other European countries on 31 March 2020. In the meantime, here's a look at the subscription options and pricing.

The best Disney Plus prices

Disney hasn't yet announced a price for UK customers but we do know that Disney Plus costs $6.99 per month for users in the USA.

That's a pretty aggressive pricing strategy when you consider that Netflix costs from $9 per month and Amazon Prime Video costs $12.99 per month in the States.

A $6.99 Disney Plus subscription gets you four simultaneous streams, as well as 4K – that's something Netflix can only offer on its Premium tier, which costs $15.99 a month. Disney Plus customers can create and manage up to seven profiles on a single account.

Want to pay even less for Disney Plus? You can save money by signing up for Disney’s 12-month option. A year's subscription costs $69.99, which works out at just $5.83/month.

You can sign up for Disney Plus here. With the help of a little pixie dust, you'll be up and running within minutes.

By the end of 2020, Disney wants to have 90 million subscribers. Given the volume and quality of content it has to offer, would you bet against it?

How to get Disney Plus for free

Still on the fence? It's probably worth taking advantage of the free seven-day trial before you commit to a full Disney Plus subscription. You'll need to enter your email and credit card details. If you don't cancel the trial within seven days, you will be automatically signed up to the $6.99 subscription.

If you're a Verizon mobile customer, there's an even better freebie on offer. Subscribers to the mobile operator's 4G LTE, 5G Unlimited Wireless or Fios home internet services get one year's free subscription to Disney Plus.

We expect other retailers to offer similar perks in the future. As The Fairy Godmother once said, "Even miracles take a little time."

The best Disney Plus price bundles

If you're the sort of person who likes to 'go big or go home', you'll likely be tempted by Disney's impressive bundle package.

For $12.99 per month, you get Disney Plus and two other major streaming services – Hulu (normally $5.99 per month) and ESPN+ (normally $4.99 per month). Do the math and the Disney Plus bundle works out $5 cheaper than subscribing to all three services separately.

When you factor in Hulu's library of over 1,500 TV shows and 2,500 films, including original content like The Handmaid’s Tale, exclusive Family Guy episodes, plus selected NBA basketball games, it's a brilliant deal.

And, on top of all that, you get ESPN+. The sports streaming giant (owned by Disney) has the rights to exclusive UFC fights, top boxing matches, golf tournaments, MLB and NHL games, and a boatload of original Emmy-winning content such as the 30 for 30 documentary series.

The best Disney Plus prices in the rest of the world

In Canada, a Disney Plus subscription costs $8.99 per month (or $89.99 per year).

In the Netherlands, the Disney Plus price is €6.99 per month (or €69.99 per year).

In Australia, you pay S$8.99 per month (or $89.99 per year), while a Disney Plus subscription in New Zealand will set you back $9.99 per month (or $99.99 per year).

How can you watch Disney Plus?

Disney Plus works across Apple iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV, Android phones, Android TVs, Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices, Xbox One, all Android based Sony TVs, PlayStation4, Roku streaming players and Roku TVs – just so long as you're in the right country (ie the US, Canada or the Netherlands).

Disney has also announced a deal with Amazon to feature the Disney Plus app on Fire TV products. You can also access the app on Samsung and LG smart TVs.

How to pre-order Disney Plus in the UK

Before it officially launched in the US, Disney offered would-be subscribers the chance to pre-order a Disney Plus subscription at a discount.

As yet, no such pre-order offer has surfaced in the UK. To ensure you don't miss out on any potential pre-launch offers, we'd recommend that would-be Disney Plus subscribers go to Disney Plus and click the 'Keep Me Updated' button.

We'll also be sure to add all the details on the UK launch of Disney Plus, including best prices and bundles, to this page as and when the information filters out.