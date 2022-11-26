Belgium vs Morocco live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

Belgium try again against Morocco on Sunday after a tepid start to World Cup 2022 for the Red Devils in the so-called Group of Death. Belgium have been framed as a collection of individuals occasionally lending team-mates the ball under duress, while their North African opponents battled hard but struggled to show much cutting edge. Make sure you know how to watch a Belgium vs Morocco live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Belgium vs Morocco live stream Dates: Sunday 27th November, 2022 Kick-off: 1pm (GMT) / 8am (EST) Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Let's be honest Belgium were run ragged by Canada in their opening fixture of Qatar 2022. A Thibaut Courtois penalty save and plenty of wayward Canuck finishing maintained the clean sheet but the Red Devils were ponderous in possession and won only thanks to Jan Vertonghen's long ball over the top, finished by an otherwise poor Michy Batshuayi. Kevin De Bruyne looked as surprised as anyone when presented with the player of the match award.

Morocco got what they came for in a goalless draw with 2018 finalists Croatia. Well organised and with a clear tactical gameplan, the Atlas Lions will look to employ similar tactics against a second European opponent. Roared on by a passionate travelling fanbase, Walid Regragui's side have the talent to cause an upset and will look to get right-back Achraf Hakimi in the game more against a stuttering Belgium.

Hakim Ziyech was notably quiet on Wednesday and is struggling with injury, but with Youssef En-Nesyri troubling an ageing Dejan Lovren, the Sevilla forward will fancy another go at an ageing backline. A key battle could be down the Moroccan right, where Hakimi has the lungs of three men and should give a 35-year-old Vertonghen, not a natural left-back anyway, a proper test of his legs.

This Group F match kicks off at 1pm GMT / 8am EST at the 44,400-seater Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Belgium vs Morocco live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Belgium vs Morocco live stream in 4K HDR

You can watch the Belgium vs Morocco live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch a Belgium vs Morocco live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Belgium vs Morocco live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Belgium vs Morocco live stream from anywhere in the world.

USA soccer stream: watch Belgium vs Morocco

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Belgium vs Morocco live stream. The match airs on Fox Sports 1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Belgium vs Morocco live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Belgium vs Morocco

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Belgium vs Morocco in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Belgium vs Morocco live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Belgium vs Morocco live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Belgium vs Morocco live stream kick-off times

Global Belgium vs Morocco kick-off times

Local: 4pm

4pm UK: 1pm

1pm Central Europe: 5pm

5pm USA (ET/PT): 8am / 5am

8am / 5am Australia: 12am (Monday)

12am (Monday) New Zealand: 2am (Monday)

2am (Monday) India: 6.30pm

6.30pm Morocco: 2pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Wednesday 23rd November 2022

Group F: Morocco 0-0 Croatia

Group F: Belgium 1-0 Canada

Sunday 27th November 2022

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 1pm)

Group F: Croatia vs Canada (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 4pm)

Thursday 1st December 2022

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Group F: Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 3pm)