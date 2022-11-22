Belgium vs Canada live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

Canada are back at the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, though they'd probably have preferred it if Kevin de Bruyne wasn't at their welcome party. Many of Belgium's other Golden Generation stars, however, are no longer at their peak, and the pace of Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David could cause them all sorts of problems. Make sure you know how to watch a Belgium vs Canada live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Belgium vs Canada live stream Date: Wednesday 23rd November 2022 Kick-off: 7pm GMT / 2pm ET / 6am AEDT Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

There's no denying the quality in the Red Devils camp, but Belgian expectations aren't as high as you might expect. The squad's deeper than ever and de Bruyne is comfortably the best playmaker in the world, but Roberto Martinez's apparent determination to stick with the old guard of Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld means that red-hot talents like Leandro Trossard and Charles De Ketelaere aren't getting a fair crack of the whip.

Thibaut Courtois won the Golden Glove award as Belgium finished third four years ago, and the Real Madrid stopper can expect to be kept even busier this time around. In David and Davies, John Herdman can call upon two of the zippiest forwards around, exactly the types of players that give Vertonghen and Alderweireld cold sweats in the middle of the night.

And let's not forget about Cyle Larin, who plies his trade in Belgium with Club Brugge. It's not been happening for him at club level this season, which will make him doubly determined to shine in this World Cup opener. Having topped the scoring charts in CONCACAF qualifying, it's safe to say he loves international duty.

This Group F match kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET at the 44,000-seater Ahmad bin Ali Stadium at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Belgium vs Canada live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Belgium vs Canada live stream in 4K HDR

You can watch the Belgium vs Canada live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find it's a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a Belgium vs Canada live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Belgium vs Canada live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Belgium vs Canada live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Belgium vs Canada live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC.

3. Then head over to BBC (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Belgium vs Canada live stream!

Canada soccer stream: watch Belgium vs Canada

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Belgium vs Canada in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

USA soccer stream: watch Belgium vs Canada

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Belgium vs Canada live stream. The match airs on Fox. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Belgium vs Canada live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITV Hub.

(opens in new tab) Belgium vs Canada live stream | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) Belgium vs Canada live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $64.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Belgium vs Canada live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Global Belgium vs Canada kick-off times

Local: 10pm

10pm Belgium: 8pm

8pm Canada (ET/PT): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am UK: 7pm

7pm Central Europe: 8pm

8pm USA (ET/PT): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am Australia: 6am

6am New Zealand: 8am

8am India: 12.30am

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Wednesday 23rd November 2022

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 10am)

Group F: Belgium vs Canada (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)

Sunday 27th November 2022

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 1pm)

Group F: Croatia vs Canada (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 4pm)

Thursday 1st December 2022

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Group F: Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 3pm)