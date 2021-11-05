Australia vs West Indies live stream and how to watch the T20 World Cup for free

Australia face a must-win match against the West Indies to make the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup. The Windies have already exited the tournament but if they beat the Aussies, they could open the door for South Africa to steal Australia's berth in the semi-finals. Play gets underway at 10am GMT at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The weather is set to be a sunny 31°C. Make sure you know how to watch an Australia vs West Indies live stream from anywhere in the world.

Australia vs West Indies live stream Date: 6th November 2021 Time: 10am GMT / 6am ET / 8pm AEST Location: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Australia stream: Kayo Sports (free trial) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Willow | Sling | ESPN+ UK stream: Now TV India stream: Disney+ Hotstar

The West Indies opened their account with a six-wicket defeat to England before losing to South Africa by eight wickets (with ten balls left), and then losing to Sri Lanka on Friday. Saturday's clash won't be an easy victory for Australia, though.

The West Indies' batting line-up has plenty of firepower and poses a serious danger to an Australia side that is running low on confidence. If David Warner hits a decent patch of form, Australia should cruise into the knockout stages. If he doesn't, the West Indies might just spoil the Aussies' party.

The action takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, with the first ball coming at 10am GMT. Read on below to find out how you can watch an Australia vs West Indies live stream from where you are in the world.

Australia vs West Indies live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to air the T20 World Cup 2021. Cord-cutters can catch Australia vs West Indies live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A Kayo subscription costs just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. New users get a 14-day free trial, so you can watch the majority of the T20 World Cup for free.

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports – including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. You can choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel at any time.

Watch a Australia vs West Indies live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 T20 World Cup rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Australia vs West Indies, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo Sports on your browser or device and enjoy the cricket using Kayo's 14-day free trial.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Australia vs West Indies live stream in USA

Willow TV has the rights to show Australia vs West Indies in the States, but there's plenty of options for those without cable.

ESPN Plus is streaming every T20 World Cup match, and at the very affordable price of $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. Howzat?

Of course, ESPN Plus is only available within the USA. If you're stuck abroad you'll need to use a VPN to access ESPN Plus without being geo-blocked.

You can also stream Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. Better still, new users get their first month for only $10...

Sling TV Watch 1-month of T20 cricket for only $15

Catch all the action Sling TV and enjoy your first month for only $10 with this initial offer ($35 a month thereafter). Willow TV is an add-on but you can get the first month for only $5 ($10 a month thereafter).

Australia vs West Indies live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast this T20 World Cup match in the UK. Catch the Australia vs West Indies on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

To watch, you'll need to either subscribe to Sky Sports on your platform of choice or buy a Sky Sports pass on Now. It's £9.99 for a Day Pass or £33.99 for the month

Now Sky Sports Month Pass + HD boost for £33.99

Watch the ICC T20 Men's World Cup cricket, as well as all Sky's coverage of football, golf and the F1 in 1080p HD.

Sky subscribers can add the 11 Sky Sports channels to their package here. Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch T20 World Cup live stream by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

Australia vs West Indies live stream in India

Disney+ Hotstar is the place to find live coverage of the T20 World Cup – including Australia vs West Indies – in India.

Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to live cricket plus original Disney+ content (in English) for Rs 499 (around £5/$7) per month, or you can take out an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

T20 World Cup match schedule

All times in British Summer Time (GMT+1)

Super 12 – Group 1

Australia vs West Indies – 6 November, 10am

England vs South Africa – 6 November, 2pm

Super 12 – Group 2

New Zealand vs Afghanistan – 7 November, 10am

Pakistan vs Scotland – 7 November, 2pm

India vs Namibia – 8 November, 2pm

Knockout stages

Semi-final 1 – Wednesday 10th November, 2pm

Semi-final 2 – Thursday 11th November, 2pm

Final – Sunday 14th November, 2pm